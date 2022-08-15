ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

Cosm to Open Public Venue in Hollywood Park

Experiential media and immersive technology company Cosm will launch its first public venue in Hollywood Park, it announced on Wednesday. The location will be the first venue of its kind to utilize Cosm’s domed and compound curved LED technology. As part of Hollywood Park’s retail district, the venue will...
HOLLYWOOD PARK, TX
SFGate

Christine Quinn Exits ‘Selling Sunset’ Ahead of Season 6

Quinn will not appear in the show’s sixth and seven seasons, which recently began back-to-back production. The real estate agent has previously been a major part of the show, which follows the employees of the high-end Los Angeles real estate firm Oppenheim Group. In the show’s five seasons, Quinn’s rivalry with cast member Chrishell Stause and her relationship and eventual marriage to entrepreneur Christian Richard have been major storylines for the series.
TV SERIES
