Cosm to Open Public Venue in Hollywood Park
Experiential media and immersive technology company Cosm will launch its first public venue in Hollywood Park, it announced on Wednesday. The location will be the first venue of its kind to utilize Cosm’s domed and compound curved LED technology. As part of Hollywood Park’s retail district, the venue will...
Christine Quinn Exits ‘Selling Sunset’ Ahead of Season 6
Quinn will not appear in the show’s sixth and seven seasons, which recently began back-to-back production. The real estate agent has previously been a major part of the show, which follows the employees of the high-end Los Angeles real estate firm Oppenheim Group. In the show’s five seasons, Quinn’s rivalry with cast member Chrishell Stause and her relationship and eventual marriage to entrepreneur Christian Richard have been major storylines for the series.
Apple pushes Bay Area employees into stringent return-to-office plan
The plan was pushed back multiple times because of the pandemic.
‘World of Jumanji’ Attraction Coming to U.K. Theme Park Chessington World of Adventures
Sony Pictures Entertainment has inked a deal with U.K. theme park and resort Chessington World of Adventures Resort to bring “Jumanji” to life. “World of Jumanji,” a £17 million ($20 million) entirely new land, is set to open at Chessington in spring 2023. More from Variety.
UK's Cineworld preparing to file for bankruptcy - WSJ
Aug 19 (Reuters) - Britain's Cineworld Group (CINE.L) is preparing to file for bankruptcy as it struggles to rebuild attendance from pandemic lows, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
