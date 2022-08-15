Read full article on original website
‘Feud’ Season 2 at FX Casts Tom Hollander as Truman Capote, Adds Calista Flockhart and Diane Lane (EXCLUSIVE)
The trio join previously announced series stars Naomi Watts and Chloë Sevigny. The second season of the Ryan Murphy anthology series will tell the true story of how Truman Capote was friends with numerous members of New York high society until he published excerpts of his unfinished novel “Answered Prayers,” with the excerpts serving as a tell-all about the city’s elite.
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
Kaley Cuoco’s Heartbreaking Announcement: ‘I Was Really Losing My Mind’
Kaley Cuoco sensationally revealed that she was forced to stage an intervention on herself while filming season two of The Flight Attendant, to help her deal with her “super dark” depression following her and Karl Cook’s divorce. Po...
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Guest List for Their Upcoming Wedding Celebration
Last month, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in a very small ceremony in Las Vegas, but they’re reportedly hosting a bigger celebration this weekend!. Page Six reports the couple will have a three-day “intimate celebration for family and friends.”. A source shared, “It’s going to...
‘Twilight’ Director Rejected Taylor Swift’s Cameo Request Because It’d Be Too Distracting: ‘I Kick Myself for It, Too’
Taylor Swift’s acting career is about to get a huge boost with David O. Russell’s “Amsterdam,” which stars the multi-Grammy winner in a key supporting role as a grieving woman. The drama, headlined by Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington, is set to be Swift’s most high-profile movie yet. However, it turns out she could’ve had “The Twilight Saga” on her résumé had her agent’s wishes not been rejected by “New Moon” director Chris Weitz.
16 TV Characters Who 100% Absolutely Never Should Have Died, And 17 Who Were So Bad They Needed To Be Killed Off
Every single day, I ask myself why Eddie Munson deserved his fate.
Christine Quinn Exits ‘Selling Sunset’ Ahead of Season 6
Quinn will not appear in the show’s sixth and seven seasons, which recently began back-to-back production. The real estate agent has previously been a major part of the show, which follows the employees of the high-end Los Angeles real estate firm Oppenheim Group. In the show’s five seasons, Quinn’s rivalry with cast member Chrishell Stause and her relationship and eventual marriage to entrepreneur Christian Richard have been major storylines for the series.
'Sandman' bonus episodes now streaming on Netflix
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced a two-part "surprise bonus episode" of The Sandman is now streaming. The episode features an animated short, "A Dream of A Thousand Cats," and the live-action tale, "Calliope." "In this two-part story collection, a Siamese cat dreaming of a new world and a...
I Felt Jealous Of My Partner's Girlfriend. Then She Gave Me The Most Extraordinary Gift.
"One of the most fulfilling parts of my polyamory ended up coming from an unexpected person: my metamour."
Waka Flocka Flame Talks New Season of 'Waka & Tammy,' His Love of Farming
He may be known for his music, but Waka Flocka Flame has a lot going on these days. Ahead of the upcoming season of his show, ‘Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka’, the rapper spent some time with Cheddar News giving some sneak peeks into his recent projects. He discussed the importance of finding peace and co-parenting as Season 3 of his WE TV show will be following his recent separation from Tammy, his new found love for farming, and how he hopes to be a role model for young kids.
‘World of Jumanji’ Attraction Coming to U.K. Theme Park Chessington World of Adventures
Sony Pictures Entertainment has inked a deal with U.K. theme park and resort Chessington World of Adventures Resort to bring “Jumanji” to life. “World of Jumanji,” a £17 million ($20 million) entirely new land, is set to open at Chessington in spring 2023. More from Variety.
