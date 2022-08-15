Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
Crypto Twitter Sees 'Bearish Wedge' Pattern in Bitcoin's Price Recovery
Bitcoin (BTC) has gained 36% in two months, offering relief to the battered bulls. However, according to Crypto Twitter, the recovery has suddenly drawn the shape of a bearish pattern on price charts and could be short-lived. "BTC is consolidating within a rising wedge, which is a bearish pattern," Milan...
CoinDesk
Coinbase Will Be ‘Meaningful’ Beneficiary of Ethereum Merge, JPMorgan Says
Crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) is positioned to benefit from the Ethereum Merge as institutional and retail clients get value from staking ether (ETH), JPMorgan analyst Kenneth Worthington told clients in a note. JPMorgan estimates that Coinbase has a 15% market share in ETH assets, which trumps its 7% share of...
CoinDesk
Dogecoin Jumps as Dogechain Gains Traction Among Retail Crypto Traders
Dogecoin's (DOGE) price has surged this week following retail interest in Polygon Edge-based network Dogechain, a bridge that allows traders to convert dogecoin to wDOGE and allows them to use tokens, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and products built on the network. Dogechain is built on Polygon Edge, which lets the project...
CoinDesk
The BlackRock Trust: Crypto Legitimacy or the Beginning of the End for Bitcoin?
After BlackRock, the largest asset manager in the world, announced on Aug. 11 that it will launch a private bitcoin trust for its clients, some crypto enthusiasts said the move could legitimize the digital asset in the eyes of more traditional investors. BlackRock’s new private trust will make bitcoin available...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Plunges Most in 2 Months, Dashing Recovery Hopes
Bitcoin (BTC) fell below $22,000 early Friday, reversing gains spurred by the softer-than-expected U.S. inflation figure released earlier this month and leading the broader crypto market down. The biggest cryptocurrency by market cap fell over 7% to as low as $21,500, the least since July 27, CoinDesk data show. The...
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond - after piling $25 million into the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock this week. Jake Freeman's fund revealed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond, the latest meme stock to skyrocket, has more than tripled in value...
CoinDesk
Market Wrap: Bitcoin's Price Retraces Again, Breaks Below Trendline
BTC continues a reversion to the mean, drops below $24,000. Bitcoin (BTC) declined 1% on Tuesday, marking the second consecutive day of declines for the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. Bitcoin’s slide, which was discussed in Tuesday’s First Mover: Americas, began in overnight trading. Ether’s (ETH) price fell...
CoinDesk
Crypto Stocks Slide in Pre-Market Trading as Bitcoin Slumps to $21.6K
Cryptocurrency-related stocks are trading significantly lower in Friday's pre-market session as bitcoin begins to lose bullish momentum. Marathon Digital (MARA) and Riot Blockchain (RIOT) are leading the plunge in crypto stocks today, with both making double-digit percentage moves to the downside. Coinbase (COIN), meanwhile, is trading at $77.81, a 6.91%...
CoinDesk
Tornado Cash Fallout: Can Ethereum Be Censored?
With the sanctioning of Tornado Cash last week, the cryptoverse has been rife with speculation about how far protocols and companies will go to comply with government regulations. Underneath this debate, a key question is being tested: Can Ethereum be censored? The answer isn’t as simple as “yes” or ”no,”...
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Celsius Token Price Rise Pegged to Market Dynamics Rather Than Fundamentals; BTC Retreats Again
Prices: Bitcoin and ether have lost their momentum. Insights: A recent surge in the price of the Celsius Network's CEL has puzzled many observers. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. And sign up for First Mover, our daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context.
CoinDesk
The Bear Market Evolution of Crypto Institutions
This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Chainalysis and FTX US. Despite the bear market, both crypto-native and TradFi institutions in the crypto sector continue to plug along. In today’s episode, NLW looks at an update to how crypto banks can get direct access to the Federal Reserve via master accounts and how venture funds are evolving to meet a new type of financial technology era and the latest from Celsius Network.
CoinDesk
Crypto Lender Nexo Sues Former Director Over $7.9M Trading Loss: Report
Crypto lender Nexo is taking legal action against its former director, Georgi Shulev, on claims that he failed to keep his side of a settlement agreement, according to Law360. Nexo asked the U.K. High Court to order Georgi Shulev to transfer nine crypto assets to the company, including bitcoin and ether. That was supposed to be a condition of a settlement agreement under which Shulev would receive $1 million. The lender claims that it has been locked out of trading platform BitMEX during a time when the value in cryptocurrencies declined, resulting in losses of $7.9 million.
CoinDesk
World's Biggest Companies Invested $6B in Blockchain Firms September-June: Study
Forty of the world's largest companies invested about $6 billion in blockchain companies between September 2021 and June 2022, according to a study by Blockdata that looked at the investment activity of the biggest 100 public companies by market cap. Blockdata used the size of the funding rounds as a...
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Crypto Can’t Shake the Correlation Narrative; BTC, ETH Sink but Meme Coins Rise
Prices: Bitcoin and ether fall slightly, but meme coins continue to rise. Insights: Crypto is struggling with a stocks correlation narrative. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. And sign up for First Mover, our daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context.
CoinDesk
CME Group Adds to Crypto Offerings With Ether Options
Derivatives marketplace Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) plans to start offering options for ether (ETH) futures on Sept. 12, the company said in a statement Thursday. The offering will add to CME's existing crypto products, which include bitcoin and ether futures, and bitcoin options. The overwhelming majority of ether options trading...
CoinDesk
Market Wrap: Bitcoin Pauses Losing Streak but the Trend Is Still Not Bullish
Bitcoin’s price (BTC) increased 0.3% on Thursday, ending a streak of four consecutive negative days. Average trading volume was higher than usual. Prices initially declined 0.5% as U.S. equity markets opened in New York at 9:30 a.m. ET. Ether’s (ETH) price rose 1.5% as the second-largest cryptocurrency by market...
CoinDesk
Ripple Unveils Crypto On-Demand Liquidity Service in Brazil
This article is adapted from CoinDesk Brasil, a partnership between CoinDesk and InfoMoney, one of Brazil's leading financial news publications. Follow CoinDesk Brasil on Twitter. Ripple has introduced its crypto on-demand liquidity (ODL) service in Brazil in partnership with Travelex Bank, it announced Thursday. Ripple's ODL uses XRP to accelerate...
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Lower as US Futures Slide; Ether Continues to Steal Crypto Market Share
Price Point: The action was in dogecoin (DOGE) Wednesday as bitcoin slid in sync with traditional markets. Celsius Network offers a financial update in U.S. bankruptcy proceedings as the cash-flow situation looks increasingly bleak. Market Moves: Is there a flippening happening? Ether still has a ways to go before its...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Loses Bullish Trendline as Fed Sees Restrictive Rates Needed for Some Time
Bitcoin (BTC) lost a key price support after the minutes of the Federal Reserve's July meeting dashed hopes that looser monetary policy is set to return to the U.S. next year. The leading cryptocurrency by market value fell by more than 2% on Wednesday, dropping below a bullish trendline drawn from July 15 and July 26 lows. The breakdown sparked concerns of a deeper sell-off on social media.
CoinDesk
Are Blockchain Bridges Safe? Why Bridges Are Targets of Hacks
In March 2022, over $625 million worth of cryptocurrencies were stolen from the Ronin Bridge protocol as a result of a malicious attack from hackers, marking the event as one of the biggest cryptocurrency heists ever. In June, Harmony One’s Horizon Bridge lost over $100 million in an attack. In August, another $200 million was lost from the Nomad Bridge as a consequence of an exploit of a vulnerability in its underlying technology — smart contracts.
