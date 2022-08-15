ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

He’s back! Mustard returns to Progressive Field as ‘a changed ma… hotdog’

By Jordan Unger
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) – It’s official — Mustard is back with the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field.

The tantrum-throwing player struggled at a historic pace in the first 50 Sugardale Hot Dog races at Progressive Field in 2022 with zero wins.

Last week, the team announced they were sending the yellow condiment down to the Guardians High-A team, the Lake County Captains, to work on his game and bring it back to MLB-caliber level.

In an interview with FOX 8 sports contributor Andre Knott, Mustard made it clear he wasn’t worried about returning to the big leagues or being upstaged by contenders like Rickey Relish down in Columbus or Bacon .

The Guardians took to Twitter Monday afternoon, saying, “He is in the building, and we can confirm that he is a changed ma… hotdog. Welcome back, Mustard!”

Still, only time will tell if Mustard is truly ready to take on Ketchup and Onion.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

