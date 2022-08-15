She said yes! Officers become engaged at Cleveland PD graduation ceremony

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A love story stole the show at the graduation ceremony for new Cleveland police officers on Monday.

A veteran officer asked a new rookie to marry him. She said yes!

Officer Chris Porter is now engaged to Officer Stephanie Martinez.

Later, she showed FOX 8 the ring.

“His mom asked me to get my nails done. And I’m like, ‘Chris, are you going to ask me?’ and he’s like, ‘No, I’m not going to ask you. It’s your graduation so I want you to enjoy your graduation day,’ and then it happened,” Officer Martinez said.

“She came into my life and it wasn’t very long I just knew I had to spend the rest of my life with her,” Officer Porter said.

Porter has spoken out many times since he lost his brother, Officer David Fahey, who died in the line of duty.

On behalf of everyone at FOX 8, we wish the couple the very best.

