Amy’s Kitchen fined $25,000 by California regulators for safety violations
Between 2014 and 2019, Amy's Kitchen was fined a lot more for safety violations.
Lucky supermarket pharmacies will shutter across California. Here’s the SF timeline.
The grocery chain began shuttering its in-store pharmacies Aug. 15.
The summer of NIMBY in the Bay Area's poshest town
SAN FRANCISCO — Tech industry titans have navigated a lot to get where they are today — the dot-com bust, the 2008 recession, a backlash against tech power, the pandemic. They have overcome boardroom showdowns, investor power struggles and regulatory land mines. But this summer, some of them...
San Francisco Starbucks votes to unionize after long closure, plumbing issues
The Castro Starbucks is the first in San Francisco to vote in favor of unionization.
Man Convicted Of Torturing, Beating Teen Will Have To Wait For Parole Fate
A 43-year-old man convicted in 2011 for participating in the torture and beating of a teenage boy inside a Tracy home for over a year will have to wait four to six months to determine his eligibility for parole. Anthony Waiters, imprisoned at Mule Creek State Prison in Ione, was...
SF Bay Area firefighter loses 3 children in Tesla crash
A San Jose firefighter lost all three of his children in the Tesla crash on Sunday in Hollister that also claimed the life of the children's mother, according to a post on GoFundMe.
'Once-in-a-lifetime event': 25 DJs unite for a San Francisco abortion rights fundraiser
All of the proceeds will go toward abortion rights groups.
The Daily 08-18-22: Hundreds of people show up at packed meeting to save 'the heart and soul of San Francisco'
"The heart and soul of San Francisco, as many said, is on the line here." Hundreds fought over the future of San Francisco's Castro Theatre last night at a community meeting. Read more. • Body found sitting in a chair in Sierra home, likely for years, officials say • Left lane's about to get pricey as express lanes come to these Bay Area roads
Coyote experts question ultramarathoner Dean Karnazes’ account of Bay Area ‘attack’
Coyote experts say elements of Karnazes' story appear unlikely.
Why Nob Hill's Tahona Mercado will never carry celebrity-owned tequila
"We've been seeking out a lot of these vendors since we had the idea."
Vertical Rainforests, Coral Reef Dives, An Albino Alligator -- Teens Take Over Cal Academy For A Science Night
"We're here because our science teacher is diving in one of the tanks!," said Layla Maura, 16, as she and her friends waited outside California Academy of Sciences on Friday. Maura and her friends attend George Washington High School and received an email from their teacher about the event. "We...
The Daily 08-16-22: Price reductions soar in Bay Area as home sales plunge
The Bay Area housing market continues to cool, with new data from Compass showing that price reductions in the region are up nearly 200%. Read more. • 13-year-old SF Bay Area girl reported missing • Scorching heat, thunderstorms enter Northern California forecast
'Shower activity just won't quit': Scattered, heavy rain hits SF Bay Area
Bursts of heavy rain and a few lightning strikes were reported around the Bay Area.
Scorching heat and thunderstorms enter Northern California forecast
Scorching heat is in the forecast for California's inland valleys and thunderstorms are possible in its Sierra Nevada Range.
How hot will it get in the SF Bay Area on Tuesday? One spot could hit 110.
The Bay Area is bracing for sizzling heat Tuesday, with temperatures forecast to soar into the triple digits inland.
Man Gets 16 Years For Deaths Of Two Men Who Overdosed In His Home
SANTA ROSA (BCN) A Santa Rosa man who operated a drug house has been sentenced to 16 years in state prison after two men died from overdoses as a result of ingesting narcotics at his residence, the Sonoma County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday. Toby Rosa, 50, was found guilty...
Video allegedly shows theft inside San Francisco's evacuated tower, 33 Tehama
One resident believes a checkbook left on her nightstand was taken.
Police detail Vegas airport chaos, California man's arrest
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two airline ticket agents were hurt when a 33-year-old California man breached security at a busy Las Vegas airport on Sunday, sparking panic among commercial travelers, flight delays and cancellations, police said in a report made public Tuesday. Neither injury was described as serious, according...
Burma Superstar restaurant group opening new San Francisco spot
The Burma Superstar chain is growing its empire.
83-year-old man dies in hit-and-run car collision in Oakland
OAKLAND (BCN) An 83-year-old man died in a hit-and-run collision in Oakland on Wednesday evening, police said. The name of the victim, an Oakland resident, was not yet available from the Alameda County coroner's bureau early Thursday afternoon. The collision occurred just after 6 p.m. at 14th and Poplar streets...
