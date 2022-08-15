ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Lionsgate Extends CEO Jon Feltheimer’s Contract to 2025

By Etan Vlessing
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48rGQN_0hIBT11U00

Lionsgate has extended CEO Jon Feltheimer ’s contract for another year, through August 21, 2025.

Feltheimer signed a new deal in 2020 that potentially would keep him at the studio through to Aug. 2025. On Aug. 12, Lionsgate’s compensation committee made the decision to exercise its option under the employment agreement with the studio head to keep him as CEO through 2025, the studio said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

On July 28, Lionsgate announced Feltheimer saw his total compensation fall to $5.58 million for fiscal 2022, according to the company’s latest proxy filing. That was down from fiscal 2021 when Feltheimer received $19 million in total pay, and the $11 million he earned as part of his overall compensation package for fiscal 2020.

Feltheimer’s 2022 compensation included an unchanged $1.5 million base salary, but his bonus tumbled to $2.8 million, against a year-earlier $10 million bonus for 2021. In its latest regulatory filing, Lionsgate added that, beyond his base salary of $1.5 million, Feltheimer is eligible to receive an annual performance bonus based on new performance criteria, with the target bonus starting with the 2023 fiscal year pegged at $7 million.

“Any portion of Mr. Feltheimer’s annual bonus that exceeds $1.5 million for a particular year may be paid to him in the form of fully vested company common shares,” the SEC filing stated.

Extending Feltheimer’s contract follows the Lionsgate Television Group disclosing that it had 14 new shows picked up to series and 15 current series renewed for additional seasons.

The studio has also had global subscriber growth at Starz, which could be the subject of a sale of spin off. Lionsgate stock rose 9 percent in fiscal 2022 and has jumped over 20 percent since the company’s first quarter earnings call.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

The Daily Wire Hires Former Disney Exec as CMO (Exclusive)

The Daily Wire, the conservative media outlet founded by Ben Shapiro, has hired a Disney veteran to help grow its subscription streaming business. The company has tapped Eric Caballero as its new CMO, overseeing all marketing for the company, particularly as it continues to invest in the entertainment business, arguing that legacy companies like Disney have abandoned their family-friendly roots.More from The Hollywood ReporterABC's 'The View' Makes it Official: Alyssa Farah Griffin Is New Conservative Co-Host, With Ana Navarro Also Inking New Multi-Year DealHulu to Accept Political Issue Ads After "Thorough Review" of Ad PoliciesU.K.'s Channel 4 Is in "Most Robust"...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

AMC CEO Sees Higher Admissions After Soft Third-Quarter Film Slate

After Regal-owner Cineworld Group warned of a theater admission dip until November 2022 amid summer doldrums, AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron says he is optimistic about higher admissions in the fourth quarter of 2022 and into next year.   “Yesterday Cineworld, which is the world’s second-largest movie theater circuit, issued a public statement that it anticipates low levels of admissions until November 2022, which are expected to negatively impact its liquidity position in the near-term,” Aron said in a statement on Thursday.More from The Hollywood ReporterRegal Owner Cineworld Evaluating "Strategic Options" as Admissions Fall "Below Expectations" Due to "Limited Film Slate"Why...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Regal Owner Cineworld Evaluating “Strategic Options” as Admissions Fall “Below Expectations” Due to “Limited Film Slate”

Movie theater giant Cineworld Group, whose business includes the Regal cinemas, warned on Wednesday that “despite a gradual recovery of demand since re-opening in April 2021” following COVID-related theater closures “recent admission levels have been below expectations.” The second-largest exhibitor added: “These lower levels of admissions are due to a limited film slate that is anticipated to continue until November 2022 and are expected to negatively impact trading and the group’s liquidity position in the near term.”More from The Hollywood ReporterTIFF: Laura Poitras, Werner Herzog, Sacha Jenkins, Gabriela Cowperthwaite Films Join Doc LineupAmerican French Film Festival Unveils Documentary Lineup (Exclusive)Croatian Series 'The Last Socialist Artifact' Wins...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Warner Bros. Discovery to Divest in Right-Leaning U.K. TV Startup GB News One Year After Launch

Warner Bros. Discovery is set to sell its stake in GB News, the U.K. news channel that launched in June 2021 as a right-leaning alternative to the likes of the BBC and ITV News. Discovery was one of the early investors in GB News, which was hit by a string of issues and embarrassing ratings in its opening weeks, eventually losing its chairman Andrew Neil following a very public fallout. More from The Hollywood ReporterTIFF: Patricia Rozema to Chair Platform Competition JuryNetflix Teams With 'Blown Away' Producer Marblemedia for 'Drink Masters' Reality Series (Exclusive)'Lord of the Rings,' 'The Hobbit' Movie,...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Feltheimer
The Hollywood Reporter

Streamland Grows Formosa Group With Acquisition of Sound Studio Sonorous Trident

Streamland Media is expanding its sound giant Formosa Group with the acquisition of London-based sound facility Sonorous Trident, founded by two-time Oscar-nominated Mike Prestwood Smith and nine-time Emmy nominated Howard Bargroff. With the deal, the pair and their team will become part of Formosa Group. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The company will keep the Trident studio in Soho, London, which will use the new moniker Formosa Trident. This will be the seventh Formosa Group location in the UK. More from The Hollywood ReporterStreamland Media Keeps Up Buying Spree With Ingenuity Studios AcquisitionSound Pro Karol Urban Joins Formosa GroupStreamland Closes...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Pay-TV Cord-Cutting Accelerates As Cable and Satellite Providers See Losses Across the Board

As Hollywood mostly wraps its quarterly earnings season, Wall Street analysts are zeroing in on the major pay-TV providers’ declining subscriber bases and growth outlook. “The second quarter of 2022 marked the second consecutive quarter with over 1.9 million net pay-TV losses,” stated Bruce Leichtman, who runs Leichtman Research Group, which tracks the sector. “Over the past year, top pay-TV providers had a net loss of about 5,425,000 subscribers, compared to a net loss of about 4,550,000 over the prior year.”More from The Hollywood ReporterWWE Says Vince McMahon Probe Cost $1.7M in Second Quarter, With $10M Forecast for Rest of...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘General Hospital’ Actress Lindsey Pearlman’s Cause of Death Revealed

General Hospital actress Lindsey Pearlman’s cause of death has been revealed nearly six months after she was found dead in Los Angeles. According to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office, Pearlman died by suicide from sodium nitrite toxicity. The case was closed Aug. 1, the coroner’s office tells The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterRegal Owner Cineworld Evaluating "Strategic Options" as Admissions Fall "Below Expectations" Due to "Limited Film Slate"Florence Pugh Confirms Breakup With Zach Braff'Verzuz' Battle On: Timbaland, Swizz Beatz Sue Triller for $28M Pearlman, 43, had recurring roles on General Hospital and Chicago Justice and was found dead inside of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Zoe Kravitz on Her Reaction to Will Smith’s Oscars Slap: “I Wish I Had Handled That Differently”

Zoë Kravitz is reflecting on her messages that followed Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars ceremony, saying she wishes she had “handled that differently.” During an interview with WSJ. Magazine that published online Tuesday, the actress addressed her Instagram posts that seemingly referenced Smith confronting Rock onstage at the March 27 event and yelling at him from his seat following a joke about the King Richard star’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. The posts, which did not name anyone directly, were the subject of criticism from Smith’s supporters and later deleted. More from The Hollywood ReporterAcademy Apologizes to...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lionsgate Television#Starz#Business Industry#Linus Business
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Happy Days’ Star Anson Williams on His Bid to Become Mayor of Ojai: “The Division Has to Stop”

The latest celebrity to run for office in California is 72-year-old Anson Williams, who played dopey Potsie on Happy Days and has tossed his hat in the ring to become mayor of Ojai. The Nov. 8 election will see Williams challenge incumbent Betsy Stix on a platform that includes developing a sustainable tourism infrastructure, shuttle services on weekends for major events, expansion of bike paths and trails, solar incentives and a graywater system for hotels and golf courses, among many other proposed initiatives. More from The Hollywood ReporterPat Rosson, Kid Actor on 'The Andy Griffith Show' and 'The Young Marrieds,'...
OJAI, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney’s Price Hikes Usher in Era of the Not-So-Cheap Ad Tier

After initially touting its advertising-supported offering as a lower-cost option to bring in subscribers, Disney+ is now concentrated on maximizing profitability. When Disney+’s ad tier launches, in December, it will cost U.S. customers $7.99 a month, the current price of the service’s ad-free tier. The price of the no-ads version will be hiked to $10.99. The increased focus on the bottom line raises questions about how Netflix will price its upcoming ad-based tier and how major rivals could respond with their own price increases.More from The Hollywood ReporterWhy Warner Bros. Discovery's Issues Are Beyond 'Batgirl'That Was My Idea! How Hollywood...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Ellen DeGeneres, Robert De Niro and Ed Helms Remember Anne Heche: “A Truly Epic, Vibrant Spirit and a Profound Talent”

Ellen DeGeneres, Robert De Niro, Ed Helms, and James Tupper were among the Hollywood stars who shared their remembrances and tributes on social media following the news of actress Anne Heche’s death. Heche, who starred in the movies Donnie Brasco, Volcano and Wag the Dog and in smaller screen projects like All Rise, Hung and Men in Trees, died on Friday at the age of 53. She was taken off life support on Sunday, according to her rep, after spending several days in a coma at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills (California) Hospital and Medical Center. On Aug. 12, she was determined to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Adele Calls Postponement of Las Vegas Residency “Worst Moment of My Career”

More than six months after Adele announced that she would have to postpone her Las Vegas residency tour dates, the singer is publicly reflecting on the decision. In January, the Grammy winner tearfully announced the news on social media and explained that plans for the Weekends With Adele residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace had been disrupted with delivery delays and crewmembers testing positive for COVID-19, among several reasons shared at the time. More from The Hollywood ReporterUkraine, Female Filmmakers in Focus at Sarajevo's CineLink ProgramEmma Thompson Says Intimacy Coordinators Are "Fantastically Important": "No, You Can't Just Let It Flow"More...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
The Hollywood Reporter

New ‘Saw’ Movie Sets 2023 Release Date

Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures have set a date to return to the world of Saw. An untitled installment will arrive in theaters on Oct. 27, 2023, with veteran Saw filmmaker Kevin Greutert directing. The horror site Bloody Disgusting first reported the news. More from The Hollywood ReporterLionsgate Extends CEO Jon Feltheimer's Contract to 2025'John Wick' Prequel Miniseries Moves to Peacock From StarzNearly 400 Directors Sign Statement of Solidarity With Showrunners on Abortion Access Demands The Saw franchise dates back to 2004 and launched the career of director James Wan and writer-star Leigh Whannell. The series follows the machinations of the villain...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

German Media Giant RTL Launches Video and Music Streaming App to Challenge Netflix, Disney+

Recent quarterly results from global streaming giants Netflix and Disney+ show subscriber growth in North America slowing or turning negative, but in Europe’s largest single market, German television giant RTL Group is betting there is still plenty of room to grow. On Wednesday, RTL launched an ambitious new streaming service, billed as the first of its kind, that will combine video streaming with films, TV series and news content, with a music streaming service offering more than 90 million songs and up to 100 radio channels. More from The Hollywood Reporter'The Mole' Competition Show Re-Emerges at Netflix'Wednesday' Trailer Teases High...
CELL PHONES
The Hollywood Reporter

Florence Pugh Confirms Breakup With Zach Braff

Florence Pugh has revealed that her three-year relationship with Zach Braff ended earlier this year. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Pugh confirmed the split with the Scrubs actor. “We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on,” Pugh told Harper’s Bazaar. “We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together. So we’ve done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it.”More from The Hollywood...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Dwayne Johnson Says He Lobbied for Separate ‘Black Adam’ and ‘Shazam!’ Origin Movies

Dwayne Johnson says he lobbied to split the origin stories for Black Adam and Shazam into two separate movies after seeing the first draft of Shazam!‘s script. In a preview of the upcoming DC movie Black Adam in Vanity Fair, the film’s star and producer took at least partial responsibility for the decision to split the films. More from The Hollywood ReporterWarner Bros. Discovery Takes $825M Write-Down on Content Following High-Profile DC Axings and TBS-TNT CancellationsBox Office: 'DC League of Super-Pets' Opens to Lackluster $23M'DC League of Super-Pets' Turned Kevin Hart and Other Stars Into Their Own Audio Engineers “When the...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Viola Davis Joins ‘Hunger Games’ Prequel as Villain (Exclusive)

Viola Davis has joined Lionsgate’s Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Davis will play Dr. Volumnia Gaul, the head gamemaker of the 10th annual Hunger Games. She joins Tom Blyth, who will play the young Coriolanus Snow, and Rachel Zegler, who plays tribute Lucy Gray Baird from the impoverished District 12. Other announced stars include Josh Andrés Rivera, Peter Dinklage, and Hunter Schafer. More from The Hollywood Reporter'John Wick' Prequel Miniseries Moves to Peacock From StarzEllen DeGeneres, Robert De Niro and Ed Helms Remember Anne Heche: "A Truly Epic, Vibrant Spirit and a Profound Talent"Johnny Depp to Direct...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Academy Apologizes to Sacheen Littlefeather for Her Mistreatment at the 1973 Oscars (Exclusive)

The first time Sacheen Littlefeather encountered the Academy, in 1973, she was booed onstage at the Oscars, heckled with mock ululations and so-called “tomahawk chops” offstage, and threatened with arrest and physical assault. Nearly half a century later, she will return to the Academy as an invited guest of honor for an evening of reflection at the Academy Museum, featuring something she never dared to imagine: a formal apology from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.More from The Hollywood ReporterKendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift, Jeremy Lin, Naomi Osaka Shorts Have Qualified for Oscar Consideration (Exclusive)Korea Picks Park Chan-wook's 'Decision to...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Amandla Stenberg Defends Calling Out NYT Critic Over ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ Cleavage Comment, Calls Exchange “Hilarious”

A line about cleavage in The New York Times’ review of A24’s new horror film Bodies Bodies Bodies is the source of social media’s latest dust-up, this one involving Amandla Stenberg. The actress, who stars in the Halina Reijn-directed film opposite Pete Davidson, Lee Pace, Maria Bakalova, Rachel Sennott, Chase Sui Wonders and Myha’la Herrold, took to Instagram Stories on Thursday to clarify why she sent a pointed DM to NYT’s Lena Wilson after the critic posted their back-and-forth on Twitter late last night. It has since inspired hundreds of comments about everything from homophobia to how critics write about actresses...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Brow Pencils and Kits for Fuller, More Defined Arches

The right brow pencil is a makeup bag and desert island essential. Eyebrows frame the face, so getting them filled in properly is a first step in enhancing facial features. A rule of thumb is that thin pencils create natural, hair-like strokes to fill in sparse brows and to define any brow shape, while those with a thicker, angled tip are a quicker fix to shade in smaller gaps, cover grays, or add a natural sweep of color. Related: The 13 Best Hair Growth Products for Tresses, Lashes and BrowsMore from The Hollywood ReporterThe 13 Best Hair Growth Products for Tresses,...
MAKEUP
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
52K+
Followers
14K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy