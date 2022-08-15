ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Cardinals face Rockies again after series victory last week

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v02UV_0hIBT08l00

The St. Louis Cardinals will try to carry momentum from their weekend series victory over the Milwaukee Brewers into their three-game home series against the Colorado Rockies.

The National League Central-leading Cardinals won two of three games from the Brewers to retain their division lead. The Cardinals have gone 12-4 since July 26.

“There is no way a team, with these kinds of caliber of players and athletes that we have here, there was no way we were going to go 162 games playing up and down like we were,” Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols said. “Somehow, we were going to find a stretch where we’re going to figure it out. And that’s what we’ve been doing since the break.

“Now we have more consistent baseball. This is what we were expecting. This is the ball club that we have and I believe with the pieces we added, it makes us even better.”

Meanwhile, the Rockies have won just one series since the All-Star break — and that came against the Cardinals last week, when they won two of three games at home.

In response, the Cardinals condensed their rotation ahead of this series at Busch Stadium, using Monday’s day off to skip Dakota Hudson. Jose Quintana (4-5, 3.37 ERA) will open the series, followed by Jordan Montgomery and Adam Wainwright.

Quintana is 1-0 with a 2.25 ERA in two starts for the Cardinals after arriving from the Pittsburgh Pirates in a trade. He will try to duplicate the success he enjoyed last week in a 9-5 victory over the Rockies.

The left-hander allowed two runs on seven hits in six innings. He struck out six batters and walked two while throwing 103 pitches. Jose Iglesias (sacrifice fly) and C.J. Cron (RBI triple) did the only damage against him.

“My curve ball was better tonight,” Quintana said after that game. “I saw the video and made an adjustment on what I want to do, because they know me. I just tried to execute my pitches.”

Quintana is 1-1 with a 6.55 ERA against the Rockies this season. With the Pirates, he suffered a 13-2 loss to Colorado on July 15 while allowing six runs on seven hits and two walks.

In his career Quintana is 3-3 with a 5.27 ERA in eight appearances against the Rockies, including seven starts. Charlie Blackmon (9-for-16, double, homer, two RBIs) and Brendan Rogers (3-for-10, double, homer, four RBIs) have hit him hard.

Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland (7-8, 4.84 ERA) will try to rebound from being on the wrong end of that 9-5 decision. He allowed six runs on 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings.

The Cardinals scored five of those runs in the first inning while batting around against him. Run-scoring doubles by Nolan Arenado and Tyler O’Neill were the big blows in that frame.

“When I’m not locating well glove-side, when things really come back over the middle, it’s usually an indication for me that I’m not sharp that day,” Freeland said.

Freeland is 0-3 with a 4.98 ERA in four career starts against the Cardinals. Paul DeJong (3-for-8, double, two RBIs), Yadier Molina (4-for-10, two RBIs) and Arenado (3-for-5, two doubles, RBI) have been problematic for him.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Josh Donaldson drops truth bomb after heroic walk-off grand slam for Yankees vs. Rays

For at least one night, Josh Donaldson will not have to buy his own drink in the Big Apple after he crushed a walk-off grand slam in extra innings to give the New York Yankees a skid-snapping 8-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays at home Wednesday. That might just go down as Donaldson’s signature […] The post Josh Donaldson drops truth bomb after heroic walk-off grand slam for Yankees vs. Rays appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
Denver, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
Yardbarker

Current Steelers QB to be traded to Lions this week?

It was no secret that Detriot Lion’s situation at QB was going to be an issue. However, GM Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell saw different even after rumors of taking Malik Wills and Kenny Pickett. Those two also interviewed with the team keep in mind. So, you ask what made the group change their mind, look no further than Friday’s exhibition against the Falcons.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Trea Turner’s ‘mandatory’ message to front office if Cubs wants to land him in free agency

The Chicago Cubs have their sights set on Trea Turner. The Los Angeles Dodgers star shortstop is set to enter free agency next season. Before the season even starts, though, Turner has already laid out his needs for any team that wants to acquire his services. That will, of course, include Jed Hoyer’s team. Trea […] The post Trea Turner’s ‘mandatory’ message to front office if Cubs wants to land him in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Paul DeJong in Cardinals' dugout Thursday afternoon

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul DeJong is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies. DeJong will take a day to regroup after going 0-for-11 with seven strikeouts over the last three games. Tommy Edman will start at shortstop and hit ninth in Thursday's finale.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Wainwright
Person
George Springer
Person
Kyle Freeland
Person
Yadier Molina
Person
Brendan Rogers
Person
Paul Dejong
Person
Jordan Montgomery
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
Vince Velasquez
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Homer
Person
Dakota Hudson
Larry Brown Sports

Albert Pujols goes viral over his great gesture for rookie teammate

Even as he enters the final months of his MLB career, Albert Pujols continues to keep it all class. The St. Louis Cardinals veteran had a superb showing against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday. Pujols came in during the third inning (with the bases loaded and lefty Austin Gomber on the mound) as a pinch hitter for rookie teammate Brendan Donovan. The 42-year-old Pujols responded with a grand slam to left field to break the game open.
MLB
Yardbarker

Tony La Russa calls for team meeting after Cueto’s comments

Tony La Russa held a private meeting with team leaders as White Sox rally off win streak. During an interview with ESPN 1000’s Waddle and Silvy radio show, Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks, revealed the team held a meeting last weekend. The meeting was called by skipper Tony La Russa in response to the comments made by Johnny Cueto, where he mentioned a ‘lack of fire’ within the clubhouse.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Major Business Announcement

On Tuesday, veteran sports broadcasting personality Erin Andrews expanded her women's sports apparel brand into the MLB world. The Fox Sports sideline reporter announced a new partnership between Major League Baseball and her clothing line, "WEAR by Erin Andrews." "Hey @MLB fans!!!! We’ve got you covered! FINALLY!! @WEARbyEA," she wrote....
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The St Louis Cardinals#The Milwaukee Brewers
FanSided

Cardinals: Albert Pujols doubles down on retirement plan after 2022

St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols just doubled down on his retirement plan after 2022, meaning his Hall of Fame career is almost over. With Albert Pujols now at 689 career home runs, bringing him tantalizingly close to the exclusive 700 career home run club, the question was posed to the St. Louis Cardinals slugger: would he consider returning for another season in 2023?
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Twins broadcast aired weirdest graphic about Albert Pujols

Home team broadcasts often make a point of hyping up their own players. But the Minnesota Twins broadcast somehow ending up doing the exact opposite on Tuesday. During the pregame show ahead of the Twins’ game against the Kansas City Royals, Bally Sports North aired one of the most head-scratching graphics in recent memory. In an attempt to tout the strong rookie year Twins infielder Jose Miranda has been having, the broadcast compared Miranda to Albert Pujols as a rookie. But the graphic as presented made pitifully little sense.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
thecomeback.com

MLB Hall of Famer gets honest about Fernando Tatis Jr’s suspension

There has been a ton of controversy surrounding star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. after it was reported last week that he would be suspended 80 games for violating the MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy. This suspension covered the duration of the 2022 MLB season, as well as making him ineligible...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
KJCT8

Future Legends Purchases the Grand Junction Rockies

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - There’s new ownership coming into town for the Grand Junction Rockies. Future Legends, a youth sports complex company, will take over ownership of the Rockies effective after this year’s season. In a statement from the new ownership said the group plans on keeping...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

70K+
Followers
55K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy