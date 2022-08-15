ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

This Is Texas' Most Expensive Suburb

By Ginny Reese
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ccOOM_0hIBSmC300
Photo: Getty Images

People pay tons of money to live in nice neighborhoods . They pay for exclusive amenities , access to great schools, and all the best that the area has to offer. And with more people now working from home than ever, things are getting quite pricey.

Travel + Leisure compiled a list of each state's most expensive suburb. The website states, "...Read on for the most expensive suburbs in every U.S. state, broken down by median sale price value, according to data from Redfin and Zillow."

According to the website, the most expensive suburb in Texas is West University Place . The website explains:

"This Texas neighborhood ranks first in the state. Homes here have a median sale price of $1,396,000."

The website also states that Coupland and Bear Creek, two communities outside of Austin, have seen the fastest home value growth over the past year.

Travel + Leisure says that the most expensive suburb in the entire country is Montecito, California. The median sale price as of March 2022, was more than $5 million dollars!

The full list of each state's most expensive suburb can be found on the Travel + Leisure website .

Comments / 4

Related
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

This Petrifying Mysterious Texas Road Is One They Say You Must Drive At Least Once In Your Life

Patterson Road Bridge, remember that name because it may be the last thing you remember before you...well go for a drive over it of course. That is if you can gather the courage to do so. They say you must take a drive down Patterson Road in Houston, Texas at least once in this lifetime. It may or may not be the portal that leads to sinister things but some people, many people in fact have been all but willing to take that chance.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Coupland, TX
State
California State
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
West University Place, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Austin, TX
hhhistory.com

The Texas City Disaster

We have faced some startling and horrifying disasters in the United States but today I want to talk about one that is listed as the worst industrial disaster in our history. The facts are startling, as is the death toll. At the time, people did not realize the deadliness of the products they were dealing with or that they could cost so many lives.
TEXAS CITY, TX
AccuWeather

Texas, Oklahoma could go from drought to deluge in a week’s time

It’s been a summer full of extreme heat and prolonged drought in Texas and much of Oklahoma, but a needed change in the weather pattern is on the way as temperatures are forecast to throttle back this week. While there is some good news that rain is forecast for parts of the region, too much rain is likely to cause flooding in some areas, AccuWeather meteorologists caution.
OKLAHOMA STATE
multihousingnews.com

DLP Capital Acquires Houston Apartments

This community is near the Port of Houston, NASA and the William P. Hobby Airport. DLP Capital has expanded its multifamily presence in the Houston area with the acquisition of a newly-built community in La Porte, Texas. The firm, along with its joint venture partner Elevate Commercial Investment Group, acquired Domain at Morgan’s Landing for an undisclosed price. Lou Davis, managing director of investments at DLP Capital, told Multi-Housing News that the seller was CityStreet Residential.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suburbs#Housing Prices#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Travel Leisure
checkoutdfw.com

Could DFW lose its spot as the top luxury home market in Texas?

The Dallas-Fort Worth area has led Texas in luxury home sales for the last five years, but according to the Texas A&M Texas Real Estate Research Center, it could be edged out soon by Austin. According to the research center, the number of luxury homes sold in Austin from January...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Texas Man Dies After Eating Raw Oysters

A Texas man is among two people who died from a bacterial infection after eating raw oysters in Florida. Both cases involve oysters from Louisiana, according to WFAA. A Vibrio bacteria was apparently present in the oysters. It doesn't make the oyster look, smell or taste any different. Rodney Jackson,...
DALLAS, TX
Eagle 106.3

Experience Mind-Blowing Three-Story Go Cart Track in Katy, Texas

Do you like riding go-carts? What if I told you there was a Texas-size track that is not one, not two, but a three-story indoor go-cart track?. You'll have to travel to Katy, Texas but man, is it worth the trip! Andretti Indoor Karting and Games is a one-of-kind track that is like no other. And with a name like Andretti you know it's going to be a fast ride on the largest go-cart track in the state of Texas.
KATY, TX
KIII TV3

Why some Texas home prices are falling

TEXAS, USA — It’s not a “buyer’s market” yet, but it’s definitely not the “seller’s market” we were seeing just several months ago. San Antonio had its smallest month-to-month home price increase in 2022, inching up from $339,317 in May to $340,000 in June. The Houston area also logged the smallest increase we have seen this year, going up just a notch to $351,500 in June from $350,000 the month before.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Austin, TX
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin #1 Hit Music Station

 https://967kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy