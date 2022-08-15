ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Kaiser mental health workers go on strike over staffing

By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29BfsW_0hIBSdFW00

Nearly 2,000 Kaiser Permanente psychologists, therapists, social workers and other mental health workers in Northern California began an open-ended strike Monday over staffing shortages that their union said have led patients to wait for months to get help.

The National Union of Healthcare Workers, which represents the workers, is negotiating a new contract with the Oakland-based health giant. It said the strike is to demand Kaiser hire more mental health workers to ease the burden put on the current staff.

“Our clients are not able to get the care they need and are waiting longer and longer. We have people waiting six to eight weeks to get an appointment,” said Jeffrey Chen-Harding, a clinical social worker with Kaiser who was picketing Monday in San Francisco.

Kaiser Permanente said in a statement it has hired hundreds of new mental health workers, including 200 since January 2021, and pointed out the shortage in mental health care professionals is happening nationwide.

The health care provider said that what's at issue is the union’s demand to increase the time therapists spend on tasks other than seeing patients. The union is demanding that 9 hours be allotted for administrative work, which would leave only 31 hours to see patients per week, the company said. It said it proposed increasing the time for administrative tasks from 6 to 7.2 hours, leaving 32.8 hours to see patients.

“Our patients cannot afford a proposal that significantly reduces the time available to care for them and their mental health needs,” the company said.

Chen-Harding said that what Kaiser calls an administrative task is actually important work related to patient care.

“What they’re calling administrative time, it’s actually time when I am calling people who are in a crisis. It may be time when I am learning about the patient that I’m about to meet with," he said.

A shortage in mental health clinicians has been a sticking point between the company and the union for years. In December 2019, Kaiser mental health care workers held a five-day strike over staffing shortages.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

Newsom slams Oakland over handling of Wood Street encampment

OAKLAND, Calif. - The governor's office on Thursday sent a letter to the City of Oakland addressing its concerns over the city's handling, or lack thereof, of a homeless encampment that has seen several recent fires. The state claims that Oakland is shirking its responsibility of providing shelter and housing...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Contra Costa County settles discrimination suit against DA's office for $2.2M

MARTINEZ -- The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors has approved a $2.2 million settlement in the lawsuit brought by multiple prosecutors against the county and its District Attorney's Office. Filed by Mary Blumberg, Alison Chandler, Jill Henderson, Mary Knox, and Rachel Piersig in District Attorney Diana Becton's office, the plaintiffs alleged that under Becton's leadership, not enough was done to promote women in the office, women were discriminated against because of their age, and more female representation was needed.Blumberg, Henderson, Knox, and Piersig are still employed by the District Attorney's Office, according to DA's office spokesperson Ted Asregadoo. Chandler left county employment in February. The settlement includes costs and attorneys' fees. Asregadoo said in a statement Thursday that the settlement resolves all claims and includes a dismissal of the lawsuit. "The county felt this was the best approach to allow the district attorney's office to move forward," the statement said. Knox ran against Becton for her district attorney post and lost in June's election.   
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Invasive Species of Mosquitoes Found in Contra Costa County

Contra Costa County is home to 23 native species of mosquitoes. Earlier this month the Contra Costa Mosquito & Vector Control District (District) found a non-native species of mosquito, Aedes aegypti, in a residential area of Martinez, south of Highway 4. This is an invasive species that can transmit the causative agents of Zika, Dengue fever, Chikungunya, and Yellow fever.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Society
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
San Francisco, CA
Health
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Health
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins’ secret pay scheme underscores lack of honesty

Brooke Jenkins, San Francisco’s interim district attorney, spent most of this year hiding behind a thinly veiled lie. While posing as a volunteer for the campaign to recall her predecessor, she was secretly rolling in fat consulting fees from a nonprofit linked to the same right-wing billionaire behind the recall. It’s just the latest example of the prosecutor’s troubled relationship with the truth. “Brooke Jenkins didn’t just quit her job...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Mental Health#Health Workers#Union Workers#Diseases#General Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Kaiser Permanente
KRON4 News

Legionella bacteria found in San Jose hotel

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Legionella bacteria has been discovered in a San Jose hotel, according to the Santa Clara Public Health Department. The Santa Clara Department of Environmental Health launched an inspection of the pool and spa areas at the Aloft San Jose Cupertino, 4241 Moorpark Avenue, after receiving a complaint of possible exposure […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KGET

CA High-Speed Rail approves design contracts for Central Valley construction

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California High-Speed Rail Authority Board approved design contracts to prepare for construction into Merced and Bakersfield, according to authority. The Authority awarded $41 million for the Merced to Madera extension design contract to Stantec Consulting Services, according to Authority. According to Authority, the Fresno to Bakersfield contract of $44.9 million […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
viatravelers.com

27 Best Things to do in San Jose, California

San Jose, California, is a large city in Silicon Valley’s heart that I loved visiting. The area is known for its technology and innovation, but there is much more to discover in San Jose! From fantastic food and drink to outdoor adventures and cultural experiences, there is something there for everyone.
SAN JOSE, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
41K+
Followers
82K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy