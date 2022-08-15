ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Betsey Johnson Releases ‘Greatest Hits’ Collection for Her 80th Birthday

By Ryma Chikhoune
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ljB3x_0hIBSZfU00
A look at the new Betsey Johnson launch, out in honor of her milestone birthday. Courtesy of Betsey Johnson

In honor of her milestone birthday — turning 80 on Aug. 10 — Betsey Johnson has unveiled a line of ready-to-wear and accessories, out Monday.

“This collection is a celebration,” Johnson told WWD in a statement. “I think of it as my greatest hits album, and a love letter to all of my past creations.”

Pulling from her archives, it’s a showcase of her all-time favorite prints and silhouettes: floral dresses — hot pink roses against black cotton Lycra; ’80s-era tulle tutu skirts, and ’90s mary jane platforms, stilettos and boots. Also using a Mark Mahoney-designed tattoo pattern and a Halloween-inspired spider motif, there are slip and corset dresses, leggings, cropped tops, miniskirts, playful bags (shaped as a phone, birthday cake and Champagne bucket) and a set of chunky costume jewelry.

Available direct-to-consumer on Johnson’s site and at Macy’s, the limited-edition release is priced between $49 and $150.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14sIDA_0hIBSZfU00
The line showcases three prints: roses, tattoos and spiders (seen here). Courtesy of Betsey Johnson

“This is a huge accomplishment in my life, and I can’t believe I made it this far,” Johnson continued of her birthday. “I live every day to the fullest and have never felt so beautiful, energetic and optimistic for the future. Can’t wait for another 80 years.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RMyeB_0hIBSZfU00
A look featuring the Mark Mahoney-designed tattoo print. Courtesy of Betsey Johnson

In 2020, Johnson released “Betsey: A Memoir,” sharing her life story as a breast cancer survivor and the history of her business. At one point, her namesake brand had 75 stores and brought in between $50 million and $100 million in annual sales.

Most recently, she launched hair accessories, a limited-edition butterfly-inspired capsule in collaboration with Jennifer Behr.

A longtime New Yorker, born in Connecticut, Johnson is now living in Malibu, California.

Comments / 3

Related
WWD

Lindsey Vonn Wears Statement Backless Halter Gown on the ESPYS 2022 Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn shed her competitive winter-wear to attend the 2022 ESPYS on July 20 in Los Angeles. The 37-year-old Olympian walked the red carpet in a peach gown with statement-making details. Vonn wore a fitted halter dress with a draped neck, kick hem and mid-thigh slit at the back. The look featured a low V-shaped opening at the back with a bunched detailing. Vonn wore the dress with a pair of white stiletto sandals that were hidden under the floor-skimming hem.More from WWDHow Seven ESPYS Red Carpet Outfits Looked on the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Draya Michele Teams With PrettyLittleThing on Motocross-inspired Collection

Click here to read the full article. Draya Michele is teaming up with PrettyLittleThing on a new fashion collection. The former reality TV star-turned-entrepreneur is bringing her signature style over to the fast-fashion retailer for her first collaboration. The capsule collection is inspired by motocross and the motorcycling fashion trend, and offers various apparel pieces. The collection is also size inclusive, with sizes ranging from a U.S. 0 to a U.S. 26.More from WWDCollections Fashion for the Fall and Pre-Fall 2022 SeasonsHow Seven ESPYS Red Carpet Outfits Looked on the RunwayESPY Awards 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals “You know when you meet...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Connecticut State
Vogue Magazine

Collection

A full denim hoop skirt — almost 18th century bustle–level in volume — is displayed on a mannequin upon entering Christian Cowan’s Soho flagship store in New York. Paired with a cropped white tank top slashed just below the bust, it’s like a Y2K version of a ball gown—something Britney Spears would wear to the Oscars in 2001. For the designer, this fearless (and head-turning) spirit is exactly what he wanted to embody in his very first resort collection; he found inspiration in women who like to dress up and take risks — characters like Sex and the City’s Carrie Bradshaw. “We [design] for those who want to be complimented, who aren’t afraid of being the main character, and have fun with fashion,” said Cowan. “I feel that’s Carrie.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vogue

Bella’s Fallen For The Season’s Chicest Tote

Bella Hadid typically sets her sights on vintage accessories – see her prized limited-edition Louis Vuitton X Richard Prince top-handle and Prada Militare Tessuto Active Nylon shoulder bag – but this season, she’s invested in some of the new – and fast becoming cult – styles on the block.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Lily Collins Brings ‘Emily in Paris’ Style Off-Screen in French Girl-Chic Loafers & Matching Chanel Boy Bag

Walking along the Seine in France, Lily Collins reprised her role in “Emily In Paris” while referencing a classic film. The titular lead posted a short video today with the Eiffel Tower pictured in the background. Collins can be seen doing a twirl on her trek, the video set to Abba’s “Our Last Summer.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) The “Mirror Mirror” actress was French-chic, Collins donning a clean and simple silhouette that began with a brown tank top tucked neatly into baby pink pants. The high-waisted pants were wide legged with a slouchy, casual...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
In Style

Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Almost Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair

San Diego Comic-Con is proving to be as much fun for science-fiction and fantasy geeks as it is for beauty die-hards. Today, during a panel with Disney+ Catherine Zeta-Jones made an appearance (via video) alongside her co-stars promoting the streamer's new National Treasure show. Sadly, the show won't feature Nicholas Cage, but it does star Zeta-Jones, who transformed her signature dark hair and went blonde (most likely thanks to a hardworking wig) to play Billie, who we don't know much about just yet.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Betsey Johnson
Hypebae

2000 Archives Taps UK Artist Airtomyearth for Limited Print Collection

Seoul-based label 2000 Archives has joined forces with London artist and stylist Jamie-Maree Shipton, better known as Airtomyearth, for an exclusive capsule collection. First launched in 2020, 2000 Archives creates garments and accessories inspired by vintage pieces, with previous collaborators including buzzy Korean label TheOpen Product. This time around, the brand — helmed by Central Saint Martins graduates Hong Da-eun and In Yoon — has tapped Airtomyearth to create a range of seven limited-edition beanies and four styles of tights. Designs feature Shipton’s pup Drippy, as well as nail art designs and photos taken by Shipton during her travels.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Page Six

Madonna matches her 9-year-old twin daughters at 64th birthday bash

Holiday, celebrate! Madonna rang in her 64th birthday in style Tuesday with a lavish (and PDA-filled) party in Italy, and was predictably dressed to the nines. The Material Girl wore a blue-and-white printed Dolce & Gabbana maxi dress ($2,911) with an open back and shoulder ties, accessorizing with matching platform heels ($1,095), a navy straw hat and plenty of diamond jewelry. (Sadly, she appeared to have left her new “birthday grills” at home.) But the birthday girl wasn’t the only one in Dolce; her 9-year-old twin daughters, Estere and Stella, matched their mom in children’s versions ($925) of her tile-printed frock, along with...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Paris Hilton Rocks Sexy Black Swimsuit As She Straddles Husband Carter Reum In Italy: Photos

Paris Hilton is having an iconic hot girl summer! The 40-year-old hotel heiress and DJ was spotted taking a swim in Positano, Italy with her husband Carter Reum on Friday, August 12. The Simple Life alum rocked a stunning black swimsuit as she straddled her beau in the crystal blue waters of the Amalfi Coast. The adorable couple even stole some kisses while cooling off from the summer sun.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Macy#Tattoos#Costume Jewelry#Betsey Johnson Releases#Champagne
HollywoodLife

Annette Bening, 64, & Warren Beatty, 85, Spotted On Sexy Date Night In Rare Public Photo

Annette Bening, 64, and Warren Beatty, 85, were spotted having a romantic date night at the tapas restaurant AOC in Los Angeles on Sunday, Aug. 15. The pair, who have been married 30 years, were seen on their way out with leftovers and smiles on their faces. The Golden Globe-winning actress wore a comfy-looking black sweater dress that featured a quarter-zip neckline. She paired it with black Birkenstock-style slides and a blue crystal necklace. She carried a brown bag of food in her left hand and had a blue denim jacket draped over the same arm.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vogue

Kendall Jenner’s Bodycon Dress Collection Is Unparalleled

Kendall Jenner is the new-era supermodel that fashion can’t get enough of. Having strutted every major runway of today, as well as gracing countless Vogue covers, the 26-year-old has earned her position at the top of her game. And her personal style is arguably just as remarkable as her editorials. Her signature look? The bodycon dress.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

The meaning behind Meghan Markle’s new diamond ring

Get that Markle sparkle and support a good cause, too. Meghan Markle was spotted wearing two diamond pinky rings during her trip to New York this week — as well as at last month’s Trooping the Colour and the Invictus Games in April — and it turns out the piece has a special meaning that ties into the spirit of women’s empowerment in sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sourcing Journal

5 Loose-Fitting Jeans Every Woman Needs in Her Closet

The new cycle of denim that kicked off in the heart of the pandemic is showing no signs of slowing down. Across the globe, women’s denim has loosened up in response to a myriad of societal changes: a year-long isolation that made relaxed fits more appealing, a global pandemic that prompted consumers to turn to vintage (and often looser) denim styles, and a body positivity movement celebrating clothes that fit bodies, as opposed to bodies that fit clothes. Despite this shift, skinny jeans remain a top-selling product. But for those looking to expand their horizons and introduce looser denim this year,...
APPAREL
WWD

WWD

35K+
Followers
25K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy