Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announces his new two-year budget

By Paul Hodowanic
 3 days ago

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey proposed a slew of new spending initiatives for the city on Monday that would cost an estimated $3.3 billion over the next 24 months.

The proposals come on the back of a 6.5% tax increase levy, which would raise the annual tax bill on the median homeowner by $167.

Among the initiatives that Frey proposed include looking directly at public safety. Frey says there is funding for recruiting police officers, more overtime pay, mental health teams, and traffic control.

Commissioner of Public Safety, Dr. Cedric Alexander, had shared that he doesn’t just want anyone when recruiting officers, and Frey agreed.

“We are going to find community-oriented officers where you should find them first, in communities,” Frey said.

Frey’s proposed police budget includes money to cover the costs of four recruit classes to bring in 160 officers each year, covering roughly 731 officers in 2023 and 835 in 2024. The force now has under 600 officers after it saw a mass exodus starting in 2020.

He also says he would like to expand the Behavioral Crisis Response program in 2023 and 2024.

Other initiatives include funding to improve abortion access in the city, treating opioid addiction, addressing climate change, and improving public housing.

For the latter, Frey is proposing to invest $18 million in each year of the biennial budget in the Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

“People need an affordable home, especially when economic times are tight,” Frey said.

The proposal now heads to the city council for consideration, and Frey shared that he wants the city that so many love to meet their “level of pride” for it.

“People love Minneapolis. They want to be proud of our city,” Frey said. “We need to ensure that service level meets the level of pride that people have for Minneapolis.”

