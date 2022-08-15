ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, CA

goldcountrymedia.com

LOOKING BACK From our archives; compiled by Howard Stitt

A Loomis couple heard thunder and then their smoke alarms went off due to an attic fire. The fire was a result of lightning sending electricity down the bathroom vent. About the same time, lightning struck a 150-foot redwood on Helen Phillip's property in town, exploding the tree. "It sounded like a bomb," she said.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Diaper drive runs through Sept. 1

The Placer County Business Alliance has begun helping Lighthouse Counseling and Family Resource Center collect diapers for the nonprofits’ annual “Fill the Limo” Diaper Drive. While Lighthouse Counseling and Family Resource Center accepts diaper donations all year-round, the diaper drive started at the beginning of August and...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Placer County opens new Martis Valley Trail in North Lake Tahoe

Placer County on Wednesday celebrated the grand opening of the Martis Valley Trail in North Lake Tahoe. The 4.6-mile paved pathway connects Truckee through the Martis Valley to Northstar Drive, enabling pedestrians and bicyclists to easily trek between the popular destinations. “I am ecstatic to see the trail’s completion and...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Richard Ralph Blanco, Sr. 7/9/1943 - 8/9/2022

Citrus Heights, CA - Richard was born on July 9, 1943 in Sacramento, CA; he passed away at age 79 on August 9, 2022 after a battle with cancer. Richard was a lifetime resident of Sacramento County and he graduated from Norte del Rio High School in 1962. After high school he work a short time at Southern Pacific Railroad with his father Leo who retired after 38 years of service. Richard enlisted in the United States Army in 1965, with an occupation in Signal, Supply and Parts and he was honorably discharge in 1967 as an Army Specialist (E4). He went on to work for the Los Rios Community College where he spent 25 years in Maintenance, Parts, and Custodial Division and retired in 2010. Richard enjoyed visiting friends and camping in the Jenner, Gualala and Bodega Bay area. He had a passion for collecting a variety of unique items and repairing all types of clocks. Most of all he loved being with his family.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Locals rally against rural Loomis cell tower

About 150 residents have signed an online petition against a cell phone tower extension in rural, unincorporated Loomis near Penryn this week. According to Placer County information, a resident is applying for a minor use permit to increase an existing 50-foot cellular tower on a five-acre Sugarloaf Mountain Road address to 70 feet, five inches. The county held a standard permit public hearing on the request Thursday morning after press time.
LOOMIS, CA
marinmagazine.com

Escape the Heat This Summer: 4 Northern California Swimming Holes Within an Easy Drive

A good swimming hole can make you feel like Mother Nature’s favorite child. Framed by boulders or sometimes a sandy beach, otherwise raging rivers slow down, take a breather, and invite you to do the same. Splash off a hot rock and feel icy water buzz your skin like electricity, the current massaging your muscles like a whirlpool. Here are some of our favorite cool pools, all driving distance from the Bay Area, with parking and facilities nearby, too. Jump in!
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
ABC10

51-acre regional sports facility green lit by Roseville City Council

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — An empty lot at 2600 Westbrook Boulevard in Roseville could soon become the site of a major regional sports facility. It would have 10 artificial turf fields which would attract regional and national tournaments to the area while also giving the youth a place to play sports year-round. The project is nearly 10 years in the making.
ROSEVILLE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Planning Commission approves recommendation for single-family housing in North Auburn

The Placer County Planning Commission on Aug. 11 approved recommending a single-family housing development on Gateway Court in North Auburn. The proposed project, Gateway Village, is a 2.94-acre parcel on the northeast corner of Gateway Court and Plaza Way. According to the staff report, the site is undeveloped with a soil stockpile in the center and is within the Auburn Bowman Community Plan area.
AUBURN, CA
Cycling through Placer County

Cycling through Placer County

Having a house on the water, any water, is always desirable. It’s the same for riding a bike. Traveling next to a rushing creek or serene lake seems to enhance the pedaling experience. In the more rural areas of Placer County, there are many small man-made ponds, once used...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Paradise Post

Body in chair at Northern California home thought to have been there for years

A person found dead in a chair at a home in the Sierra Nevada foothills is thought to have been there for more than three years, a sheriff’s spokesman said. The body was discovered on Saturday by a Calaveras County sheriff’s deputy, the news website myMotherLode.com said. The department had been asked by their colleagues in Amador County to inform the resident that his father had died in the neighboring county.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Father of Monterey Trail student that was attacked says it was over "Jordans"

ELK GROVE — A 15-year-old Elk Grove high school student will be monitored under concussion protocol after police said he was attacked by a classmate with a fire extinguisher. Kawame Curry Sr. told CBS13 that his son, Kawame "KJ" Curry Jr., is being monitored "minute-by-minute" after a doctor said brain injuries can manifest over time. Curry said he is still in disbelief that his son was attacked over what he said was a pair of shoes. "The guy was trying to get my son for his shoes, his Jordan's, my son confronted him and checked him about this," said Curry. The confrontation earlier in...
ELK GROVE, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Barktoberfest in Rocklin at Johnson Springview Park

10th Annual Placer SPCA event makes move to Rocklin this October. Rocklin, Calif. – The Placer SPCA has moved this year’s Barktoberfest out of Roseville and into Rocklin. The canine-friendly event is now slated for October 22nd at Johnson-Springview Park in Rocklin. Admission is FREE. Prices for Biergarten...
ROCKLIN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Mary Rebecca Fogle 3/18/1986 - 4/3/2022

Graduate of Granite Bay schools, Forest Lake HS and UC Santa Cruz with honors in Anthropology. Married Gabriel Sluis 2010-2014. Daughter of Tom and Rebecca Fogle, sister to David Fogle, beloved of Timothy Denton, mommy to Novalee, Wyatt and Charlotte Denton. Adventurer rock climber, deep sea archeological diving, motorcycles, horse jumping, Gave her heart to Jesus, now resting in His arms. Member L.M. Baptist 7150 Wildwood Pl, Granite Bay many years where Celebration of Life to be held Aug 20 10AM. Remembrances to Children’s Fund, contact Tom 916 472-9736. John 3:16.
GRANITE BAY, CA
KCRA.com

9-month-old, 10-year-old and 2 adults rescued in Sierra County

SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. — The Nevada County sheriff's search and rescue team assisted in saving several people on Tuesday night in Sierra County. Two adults, a 10-year-old child, a 9-month-old baby and a dog were rescued after experiencing vehicle issues in rough terrain which left them stranded, according to a Facebook post from the county.
SIERRA COUNTY, CA

