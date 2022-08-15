Read full article on original website
LOOKING BACK From our archives; compiled by Howard Stitt
A Loomis couple heard thunder and then their smoke alarms went off due to an attic fire. The fire was a result of lightning sending electricity down the bathroom vent. About the same time, lightning struck a 150-foot redwood on Helen Phillip's property in town, exploding the tree. "It sounded like a bomb," she said.
Diaper drive runs through Sept. 1
The Placer County Business Alliance has begun helping Lighthouse Counseling and Family Resource Center collect diapers for the nonprofits’ annual “Fill the Limo” Diaper Drive. While Lighthouse Counseling and Family Resource Center accepts diaper donations all year-round, the diaper drive started at the beginning of August and...
Placer County opens new Martis Valley Trail in North Lake Tahoe
Placer County on Wednesday celebrated the grand opening of the Martis Valley Trail in North Lake Tahoe. The 4.6-mile paved pathway connects Truckee through the Martis Valley to Northstar Drive, enabling pedestrians and bicyclists to easily trek between the popular destinations. “I am ecstatic to see the trail’s completion and...
Richard Ralph Blanco, Sr. 7/9/1943 - 8/9/2022
Citrus Heights, CA - Richard was born on July 9, 1943 in Sacramento, CA; he passed away at age 79 on August 9, 2022 after a battle with cancer. Richard was a lifetime resident of Sacramento County and he graduated from Norte del Rio High School in 1962. After high school he work a short time at Southern Pacific Railroad with his father Leo who retired after 38 years of service. Richard enlisted in the United States Army in 1965, with an occupation in Signal, Supply and Parts and he was honorably discharge in 1967 as an Army Specialist (E4). He went on to work for the Los Rios Community College where he spent 25 years in Maintenance, Parts, and Custodial Division and retired in 2010. Richard enjoyed visiting friends and camping in the Jenner, Gualala and Bodega Bay area. He had a passion for collecting a variety of unique items and repairing all types of clocks. Most of all he loved being with his family.
Couple Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Nevada County (Nevada County, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a Yuba City couple, Janette Pantoja 29, and Juan Almanza Zavala, 36 were killed in a motor vehicle crash. The officials stated that the couple was reported missing on August 6 after [..]
Locals rally against rural Loomis cell tower
About 150 residents have signed an online petition against a cell phone tower extension in rural, unincorporated Loomis near Penryn this week. According to Placer County information, a resident is applying for a minor use permit to increase an existing 50-foot cellular tower on a five-acre Sugarloaf Mountain Road address to 70 feet, five inches. The county held a standard permit public hearing on the request Thursday morning after press time.
Escape the Heat This Summer: 4 Northern California Swimming Holes Within an Easy Drive
A good swimming hole can make you feel like Mother Nature’s favorite child. Framed by boulders or sometimes a sandy beach, otherwise raging rivers slow down, take a breather, and invite you to do the same. Splash off a hot rock and feel icy water buzz your skin like electricity, the current massaging your muscles like a whirlpool. Here are some of our favorite cool pools, all driving distance from the Bay Area, with parking and facilities nearby, too. Jump in!
Day Hiker: Don't 'overlook' the waterfall, and more, on the Sierra Discovery Trail
For a day hiker in the foothills, summer means a trek at higher elevation to escape the heat. A waterfall is a bonus. The Sierra Discovery Trail is a short interpretive trail that provides a wealth of information about our history, our watershed and the flora and fauna of the area.
51-acre regional sports facility green lit by Roseville City Council
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — An empty lot at 2600 Westbrook Boulevard in Roseville could soon become the site of a major regional sports facility. It would have 10 artificial turf fields which would attract regional and national tournaments to the area while also giving the youth a place to play sports year-round. The project is nearly 10 years in the making.
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: False imprisonment, vandalism, registration misuse
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Aug. 9. Paul David Molnar, 27, was arrested at 7:32 p.m. on suspicion of a misdemeanor bench warrant in the 12400 block of...
Planning Commission approves recommendation for single-family housing in North Auburn
The Placer County Planning Commission on Aug. 11 approved recommending a single-family housing development on Gateway Court in North Auburn. The proposed project, Gateway Village, is a 2.94-acre parcel on the northeast corner of Gateway Court and Plaza Way. According to the staff report, the site is undeveloped with a soil stockpile in the center and is within the Auburn Bowman Community Plan area.
Cycling through Placer County
Having a house on the water, any water, is always desirable. It’s the same for riding a bike. Traveling next to a rushing creek or serene lake seems to enhance the pedaling experience. In the more rural areas of Placer County, there are many small man-made ponds, once used...
Body in chair at Northern California home thought to have been there for years
A person found dead in a chair at a home in the Sierra Nevada foothills is thought to have been there for more than three years, a sheriff’s spokesman said. The body was discovered on Saturday by a Calaveras County sheriff’s deputy, the news website myMotherLode.com said. The department had been asked by their colleagues in Amador County to inform the resident that his father had died in the neighboring county.
Father of Monterey Trail student that was attacked says it was over "Jordans"
ELK GROVE — A 15-year-old Elk Grove high school student will be monitored under concussion protocol after police said he was attacked by a classmate with a fire extinguisher. Kawame Curry Sr. told CBS13 that his son, Kawame "KJ" Curry Jr., is being monitored "minute-by-minute" after a doctor said brain injuries can manifest over time. Curry said he is still in disbelief that his son was attacked over what he said was a pair of shoes. "The guy was trying to get my son for his shoes, his Jordan's, my son confronted him and checked him about this," said Curry. The confrontation earlier in...
Massive holiday light display ‘Enchant’ coming to Sutter Health Park for the holidays
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The massive holiday light display "Enchant" is making its way to West Sacramento's Sutter Health Park this holiday season. The walkthrough maze boasts 4 million lights and calls itself the "world's largest holiday-themed light event." Enchant opens officially on Nov. 25, and is a 10-acre...
Barktoberfest in Rocklin at Johnson Springview Park
10th Annual Placer SPCA event makes move to Rocklin this October. Rocklin, Calif. – The Placer SPCA has moved this year’s Barktoberfest out of Roseville and into Rocklin. The canine-friendly event is now slated for October 22nd at Johnson-Springview Park in Rocklin. Admission is FREE. Prices for Biergarten...
Mary Rebecca Fogle 3/18/1986 - 4/3/2022
Graduate of Granite Bay schools, Forest Lake HS and UC Santa Cruz with honors in Anthropology. Married Gabriel Sluis 2010-2014. Daughter of Tom and Rebecca Fogle, sister to David Fogle, beloved of Timothy Denton, mommy to Novalee, Wyatt and Charlotte Denton. Adventurer rock climber, deep sea archeological diving, motorcycles, horse jumping, Gave her heart to Jesus, now resting in His arms. Member L.M. Baptist 7150 Wildwood Pl, Granite Bay many years where Celebration of Life to be held Aug 20 10AM. Remembrances to Children’s Fund, contact Tom 916 472-9736. John 3:16.
Gift cards donated to employees without a job after Amador County particle board plant burns down
MARTELL, Calif. — TheAmador Community Foundation has been giving out $500 Walmart gift cards to employees who lost their jobs after a fire destroyed Ampine, a particle board plant in the community of Martell. "We just want to be available to provide whatever assistance we can to bridge the...
9-month-old, 10-year-old and 2 adults rescued in Sierra County
SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. — The Nevada County sheriff's search and rescue team assisted in saving several people on Tuesday night in Sierra County. Two adults, a 10-year-old child, a 9-month-old baby and a dog were rescued after experiencing vehicle issues in rough terrain which left them stranded, according to a Facebook post from the county.
Stolen 51 foot yacht found damaged and rummaged through in Sacramento River
SACRAMENTO, California (KOVR) -- A yacht owner is trying to figure out how much it will cost to repair his stolen and damaged 51-foot yacht. It happened on Aug. 14, right before the sun came up. That is when a neighbor spotted Tom Hopkins' yacht backing out but didn't see Tom operating.
