Citrus Heights, CA - Richard was born on July 9, 1943 in Sacramento, CA; he passed away at age 79 on August 9, 2022 after a battle with cancer. Richard was a lifetime resident of Sacramento County and he graduated from Norte del Rio High School in 1962. After high school he work a short time at Southern Pacific Railroad with his father Leo who retired after 38 years of service. Richard enlisted in the United States Army in 1965, with an occupation in Signal, Supply and Parts and he was honorably discharge in 1967 as an Army Specialist (E4). He went on to work for the Los Rios Community College where he spent 25 years in Maintenance, Parts, and Custodial Division and retired in 2010. Richard enjoyed visiting friends and camping in the Jenner, Gualala and Bodega Bay area. He had a passion for collecting a variety of unique items and repairing all types of clocks. Most of all he loved being with his family.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO