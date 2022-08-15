THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS INVESTIGATING A THEFT THAT WAS REPORTED OVER THE WEEKEND. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO HIGH AVENUE IN ETHRIDGE ON SATURDAY IN REFERENCE TO A BREAK IN AND THEFT FROM A HOME. UPONE ARRIVAL THE COMPLAINANT WAS LOCATED AND ADVISED THAT SOMETIME BETWEEN WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY SOMEONE HAD ENTERED THE HOME AND COOKED FOOD IN HER KITCHEN. JEWELRY ALONG WITH AN AIR CONDITIONER WAS TAKEN. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO