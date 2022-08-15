ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colbert County, AL

radio7media.com

LCSO Deputies Investigate Break-In from Late Last Week

DEPUTIES WITH THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RESPONDED TO SUGAR CREEK ROAD IN LEOMA LATE LAST WEEK IN REFERENCE TO A THEFT. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, DEPUTIES MADE CONTACT WITH COMPLAINANT WHO ADVISED THAT WHEN THEY RETURNED HOME, THEY FOUND THEIR DOOR KICKED IN AND SOME PROPERTY STOLEN. AMONG THE ITEMS INCLUDED AN AC WINDOW UNITE ALONG WITH AN OLDER RECA TV. SOME MEDICATION WAS ALSO TAKEN. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
WAFF

Man pleads guilty in fatal Shoals Creek DUI boat wreck

LAUDERDALE Co. Ala. (WAFF) - A man that was charged with manslaughter for a June 2019 boat crash that killed two people pleaded guilty to lesser charges in court on Thursday. Ross Newton Wooten III, 36, had been charged with manslaughter after authorities said he crashed his boat into the front of a 30-foot cabin cruiser, killing Lauren Cowart, 37, and her daughter, Blakely.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
radio7media.com

Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Investigates Break In

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS INVESTIGATING A THEFT THAT WAS REPORTED OVER THE WEEKEND. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO HIGH AVENUE IN ETHRIDGE ON SATURDAY IN REFERENCE TO A BREAK IN AND THEFT FROM A HOME. UPONE ARRIVAL THE COMPLAINANT WAS LOCATED AND ADVISED THAT SOMETIME BETWEEN WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY SOMEONE HAD ENTERED THE HOME AND COOKED FOOD IN HER KITCHEN. JEWELRY ALONG WITH AN AIR CONDITIONER WAS TAKEN. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
WAFF

Man killed in Athens wreck, coroner confirms

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was killed on Tuesday in a wreck involving a car and a motorcycle, according to Limestone County Coroner Mike West. The wreck happened on U.S. Highway 72 in the area of Hastings Road and Sweetland Drive around 12:30 p.m. One westbound lane on U.S. 72 is closed at this time.
ATHENS, AL
News Break
Politics
radio7media.com

Homicide Investigation Continues - Subject Charged

A HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING IN COLBERT COUNTY ALABAMA AND A MAN HAS BEEN CHARGED IN CONNECTION WITH THE DEATH OF 33-YEAR-OLD JENNIFER PARRISH. THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS, TUSCUMBIA POLICE HAVE CHARGED MARLAN PHILLIPS, 32, WITH TWO FELONY COUNTS, MURDER AND ABUSE OF A CORPSE. PARRISH’S BODY WAS WITH MULTIPLE STAB WOUNDS ON THURSDAY MORNING AT A RESIDENCE ON MONROE DRIVE WHEN EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE NOTIFIED AROUND 11:30. PHILLIPS WHO RESIDED WITH PARRISH WAS NOT ON SCENE AT THE TIME OFFICIALS ARRIVED BUT WAS APPRENDED HOURS LATER. MARLAN IS IN THE COLBERT COUNTY JAIL WITH BOND SET AT 500 THOUSAND DOLLARS.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Man charged with murder found dead in jail cell

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was serving a life sentence at the Limestone County Correctional Facility was found unresponsive in his cell on Aug. 11. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Jonathan Cossey, 42, was taken to the health care unit after he was found unresponsive in his cell.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
radio7media.com

Lawrenceburg Police / American Red Cross - Blood Donation Opportunity

THE LAWRENCEBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT & AMERICAN RED CROSS ARE TEAMING UP TO HAVE THE LAWRENCEBURG LAW ENFORCEMENT APPRECIATION BLOOD DRIVE. THE BLOOD DRIVE WILL BE HELD MONDAY FROM 12 TO 5 AT FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH LOCATED AT 212 WATERLOO STREET IN LAWRENCBURG. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO RED CROSS BLOOD DOT ORG.
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
wtva.com

Murder arrest made in Corinth for weekend shooting

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is charged with first-degree murder in Corinth. Robert Walker of Corinth is accused of shooting and killing Demetrius Atkins. According to police, the shooting happened Sunday night at approximately 10:40. Atkins was found on a back porch along Sara Lane. A motive is being...
CORINTH, MS

