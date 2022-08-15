Read full article on original website
radio7media.com
LCSO Deputies Investigate Break-In from Late Last Week
DEPUTIES WITH THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RESPONDED TO SUGAR CREEK ROAD IN LEOMA LATE LAST WEEK IN REFERENCE TO A THEFT. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, DEPUTIES MADE CONTACT WITH COMPLAINANT WHO ADVISED THAT WHEN THEY RETURNED HOME, THEY FOUND THEIR DOOR KICKED IN AND SOME PROPERTY STOLEN. AMONG THE ITEMS INCLUDED AN AC WINDOW UNITE ALONG WITH AN OLDER RECA TV. SOME MEDICATION WAS ALSO TAKEN. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
wtva.com
Vehicle fire jetted black smoke into air in north Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A tractor trailer caught fire Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 17 in north Tupelo. The incident happened on Interstate 22 near McCullough Boulevard. The driver was not injured, according to Tupelo police.
WAFF
Man pleads guilty in fatal Shoals Creek DUI boat wreck
LAUDERDALE Co. Ala. (WAFF) - A man that was charged with manslaughter for a June 2019 boat crash that killed two people pleaded guilty to lesser charges in court on Thursday. Ross Newton Wooten III, 36, had been charged with manslaughter after authorities said he crashed his boat into the front of a 30-foot cabin cruiser, killing Lauren Cowart, 37, and her daughter, Blakely.
Authorities identify man killed in Athens motorcycle wreck
One person has died in a crash involving a motorcycle in Athens. Limestone County Coroner Mike West confirmed the death. The crash happened on Hwy 72 near Sweetwater Road and Line Road.
wtva.com
Traffic moving again after wreck backed up I-22 traffic Thursday afternoon in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A wreck delayed traffic on Interstate 22 near Veterans Memorial Boulevard. The incident happened Thursday afternoon, Aug. 18 shortly after noon. The wreck impacted eastbound traffic. As of 2:21 p.m., traffic appears to be moving at normal speed again.
WAFF
New video shows altercation between off-duty Decatur police officer and suspect
18-wheeler wreck causes ‘threat to life’ hazmat spill in Rainsville, substance is identified. 18-wheeler wreck causes ‘threat to life’ hazmat spill in Rainsville, substance is identified. Off-duty Decatur police officer hit by car in front of home, suspect charged. Updated: 5 hours ago. Off-duty Decatur police...
WAAY-TV
Trial in deadly Lauderdale County boat crash ends in guilty plea, prison sentence
The man on trial for the deaths of two people during a June 2019 boat crash has pleaded guilty. Trey Wooten on Thursday pleaded guilty to two charges of criminally negligent homicide while impaired, according to Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly. Wooten’s trial on manslaughter charges in the deaths...
Multiple agencies search for wanted man inside Muscle Shoals lighting plant
Muscle Shoals Police stressed that there is not and never was an active shooter situation; the man is believed to be unarmed and poses no threat to the public.
UPDATE: Police on scene at North American Lighting in Muscle Shoals
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — UPDATE from Muscle Shoals Police on the incident at North American Lighting. Police say that the suspect is not believed to be armed. Information regarding the incident at North American Lighting (NAL) is as follows:. On August 16, 2022 at approximately 11:00am, Florence Police Department...
radio7media.com
Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Investigates Break In
THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS INVESTIGATING A THEFT THAT WAS REPORTED OVER THE WEEKEND. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO HIGH AVENUE IN ETHRIDGE ON SATURDAY IN REFERENCE TO A BREAK IN AND THEFT FROM A HOME. UPONE ARRIVAL THE COMPLAINANT WAS LOCATED AND ADVISED THAT SOMETIME BETWEEN WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY SOMEONE HAD ENTERED THE HOME AND COOKED FOOD IN HER KITCHEN. JEWELRY ALONG WITH AN AIR CONDITIONER WAS TAKEN. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE.
Horrific details released in fatal north Alabama stabbing
Court documents lay out horrific details of the stabbing death of Jennifer Parrish last week, following the arrest of her "significant other" Marlan Phillips.
WAFF
Man killed in Athens wreck, coroner confirms
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was killed on Tuesday in a wreck involving a car and a motorcycle, according to Limestone County Coroner Mike West. The wreck happened on U.S. Highway 72 in the area of Hastings Road and Sweetland Drive around 12:30 p.m. One westbound lane on U.S. 72 is closed at this time.
Man charged after children found shot during Decatur traffic stop
A suspect is in custody after three children were found shot during a traffic stop in Decatur.
Somerville man arrested after driving through pasture fence during police chase
A man was arrested after running through a pasture fence during a police chase on Wednesday afternoon.
radio7media.com
Homicide Investigation Continues - Subject Charged
A HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING IN COLBERT COUNTY ALABAMA AND A MAN HAS BEEN CHARGED IN CONNECTION WITH THE DEATH OF 33-YEAR-OLD JENNIFER PARRISH. THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS, TUSCUMBIA POLICE HAVE CHARGED MARLAN PHILLIPS, 32, WITH TWO FELONY COUNTS, MURDER AND ABUSE OF A CORPSE. PARRISH’S BODY WAS WITH MULTIPLE STAB WOUNDS ON THURSDAY MORNING AT A RESIDENCE ON MONROE DRIVE WHEN EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE NOTIFIED AROUND 11:30. PHILLIPS WHO RESIDED WITH PARRISH WAS NOT ON SCENE AT THE TIME OFFICIALS ARRIVED BUT WAS APPRENDED HOURS LATER. MARLAN IS IN THE COLBERT COUNTY JAIL WITH BOND SET AT 500 THOUSAND DOLLARS.
WAFF
Man charged with murder found dead in jail cell
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was serving a life sentence at the Limestone County Correctional Facility was found unresponsive in his cell on Aug. 11. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Jonathan Cossey, 42, was taken to the health care unit after he was found unresponsive in his cell.
Children found shot during traffic stop in north Alabama, police say
Three underage gunshot victims were discovered during a routine traffic stop in Decatur, according to law enforcement officials.
Inmate convicted in Alabama double homicide dies in prison: ADOC
A 42-year-old inmate serving a life sentence for a 2009 double homicide in Lauderdale County has died, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
radio7media.com
Lawrenceburg Police / American Red Cross - Blood Donation Opportunity
THE LAWRENCEBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT & AMERICAN RED CROSS ARE TEAMING UP TO HAVE THE LAWRENCEBURG LAW ENFORCEMENT APPRECIATION BLOOD DRIVE. THE BLOOD DRIVE WILL BE HELD MONDAY FROM 12 TO 5 AT FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH LOCATED AT 212 WATERLOO STREET IN LAWRENCBURG. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO RED CROSS BLOOD DOT ORG.
wtva.com
Murder arrest made in Corinth for weekend shooting
CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is charged with first-degree murder in Corinth. Robert Walker of Corinth is accused of shooting and killing Demetrius Atkins. According to police, the shooting happened Sunday night at approximately 10:40. Atkins was found on a back porch along Sara Lane. A motive is being...
