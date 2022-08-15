ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

Cops Use ‘Find My iPhone’ To Nab Suspect Who Sped Off In Stolen Car During Morris County Stop

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18FjDp_0hIBQot500
Denville police. Photo Credit: Denville PD

A suspect who fled from police in a stolen vehicle was later found with help from Apple’s “Find My iPhone” function.

Justin Leuzarder, 39, was stopped for speeding on Route 10 in Denville around 4:25 a.m. on Sunday, August 14, police said.

Leuzarder, of Morristown, sped away as the officer was heading back to his patrol vehicle, initiating a brief chase that was quickly terminated because his identity was already known, police said.

Leuzarder’s vehicle was found a short time later near Dover-Chester Road in Randolph, where it was found to have been stolen out of Sea Girt, police said.

Severl stolen items were also found in the vehicle, including an Apple iPad, authorities said.

Leuzarder was located around the area by officers who used the “Find My iPhone” feature on the iPad in the stolen vehicle.

Leuzarder was arrested and charged with eluding, obstruction, receiving stolen property, driving while suspended, speeding, reckless driving, and careless driving.

Leuzarder was being held in the Morris County Jail pending a bail hearing.

Additional charges are pending out of Sea Girt, police said.

