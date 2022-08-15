ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buick Makes Sending Your Child Off To College An Easy Transition

By MadameNoire
 3 days ago

As Award-winning gospel artist Erica Campbell prepares to send her daughter Krista off to an HBCU, she reflects on all of life’s little moments that turned what was once her baby girl into now a young woman.

Life comes at you fast, especially when you raise children. In the blink of an eye, the child who was timidly crawling yesterday is proudly walking towards her future today. And even when we wish we could hold their hand through all of life’s twists and turns, we know that learning to navigate the road alone is what we’ve been preparing them for. Getting a little lost, speeding up to feel a rush and putting on the brakes when life gets overwhelming – that’s what growing and learning are all about. After all, life isn’t about the destination; it’s about enjoying a beautiful ride.

“College isn’t about having it all figured out. College is about learning how to figure it out,” says Erica.

The 2022 Buick Enclave Avenir is the perfect car for Erica and Krista’s road trip to college. It’s fuel efficient, has plenty of cargo space for all of Erica’s dorm room essentials and is full of safety features to help prevent accidents on the road. But, of course, nothing can prevent these two from having a tearful goodbye.

Blending timeless design with modern amenities, discover why Avenir is the highest expression of Buick luxury. Visit buick.com/whatmovesyou to learn more.

Buick. What Moves You?

MadameNoire

MadameNoire

ABOUT

MadameNoire is an international online magazine that is geared toward the lifestyles of African American women as well as popular culture.

 https://madamenoire.com/

