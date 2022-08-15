Read full article on original website
Solar power in Maine
Things to do 8/13 and 8/14 in Maine
Topsham and Skowhegan Fair
Looking for something to do this weekend in Maine?
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31st
Business in Casco, Maine, Epically Calls Out Person Who Paid With Fake $100 Bill
Passing off counterfeit money is nothing new. It happens every so often and sometimes it's spotted immediately. Other times criminals get away with using phony money and essentially getting away with stuff absolutely free, with the burden on the seller. The latter is what happened at Kindred Farms Market &...
Maine Couple Killed in Berwick Head-On Crash
Berwick Police have identified the two people inside a Volvo who died after a head-on collision Sunday afternoon. The Volvo was heading southbound on Portand Avenue (Route 4) and passed several cars before hitting a northbound Chevrolet Volt at the intersection of Old Route 4, according to police. The driver, Samuel Flick, 20, and passenger Genna Guffey, 18, both of Casco, Maine, died in the crash.
Beware a Man on a Blue Bicycle Near the Western Prom in Portland, Maine
This type of article is getting written too much. Seriously. I'm sitting here yet again writing about how local Maine and New Hampshire women -- OUR FEMALE NEIGHBORS/FAMILY MEMBERS/FRIENDS -- can't do something as simple as watching a sunrise or sunset in peace without being harassed somehow. Not even two...
Westbrook Police Share Photo of Dramatic Water Main Break, but It’s Not in Westbrook
Commuters on Monday morning were taking a detour on Methodist Road after a water main break. The Westbrook Police Department posted on their Facebook page just before 7 a.m. when they responded to the water main break near 1020 Methodist Road saying that the break is expected to take a significant amount of time to fix and the drivers should avoid the area.
3 Easy Ways to Find the Best Places to Paddle in Maine
The ultimate game-changer for my life here in Maine was the day I picked up a kayak from L.L. Bean. I have always loved being on the water, whether I’m boating in Casco Bay, walking around Mackworth Island, or sitting on the beach in Scarborough. The lightbulb moment happened...
Nearly 100 New Apartments Could Soon Be Coming To Augusta
While a lack of housing in Central Maine has been an issue for years, the problem has really been brought to the forefront by the pandemic-caused migration of people to our area. We all know at least one person, regardless of income level, who has had problems finding an affordable...
Bull Feeney’s in Portland, Maine, is Finally Ready to Reopen
More than two years ago, many restaurants and bars in Portland had difficult decisions to make due to the pandemic. For longtime Old Port staple Bull Feeney's, the choice was to shut down operations and hope for a reopening in the summer of 2020. But the summer came and after a reopening and quick re-closure, rumors spread that Bull Feeney's may be gone for good. Rather than become a memory people discuss, Bull Feeney's worked out their landlord issues and in September of 2021, promised a reopening in the "not-too-distant" future. While it may have taken longer than expected, that future has arrived.
Rare Summer Nor’easter Likely to Hit Maine This Week
We're still too far away from the winter season for the word nor'easter to be tossed around lightly. When anyone in northern New England hears that term, they immediately think about shoveling, power outages and grabbing some bread and milk from the grocery store. While the term itself is associated with snow, every so often Maine will get a summer nor'easter that brings substantial wind gusts and a ton of rain to the state in a short but powerful burst. There appears to be one of those rare summer nor'easters on the horizon.
First 5 Stations of the New Bike Sharing Program in Portland, Maine, Are Here
The City of Portland and Tandem Mobility have begun Phase 1 of their plan to install 30 bike share stations across the city. Five stations have now been installed during the first phase of the project, which offer people bikes to ride through the city for a reasonable price. Bikes can be rented at Washington Ave at Walnut Street, Middle and Temple Streets, East End Beach, Congress Street at Park Street, and Hanover and Lancaster Street.
Are Blue Lobsters Even Considered Rare in Maine at This Point?
Maine prides itself in its main delicacy: Lobster. You picture our rocky shores and immediately visions of Portland Head Light, sunrises from Acadia, and lobster boats cruising near shore with their colorful buoys and traps pop into mind. We’re known for our working wharves, local lobstermen, and top-quality cuisine featuring...
Tremendous Community Support Leads to Future Skate Park for South Portland
Eat your heart out Tony Hawk. According to WMTW-TV, South Portland is about to build one heck of a skate park, as funding has finally been completed. WMTW-TV adds that the park will be located on Evans Street. The 10,000 square foot structure will have features for both beginners and experts.
Did You Know Elephants Used to Live in Hope, Maine?
We’re known for our moose and lobsters but did you know Maine was once home to elephants?. Once upon a time, two injured elephants retired from the circus as performers and found refuge at a specially designed facility to be rehabilitated. That facility happened to be in Hope, Maine.
You Could Be The Next Owner Of This 100 Year Old Maine Theater
Belfast really is the quintessential coastal Maine town. Narrow winding streets, unique locally owned shops, an active ship building industry, and local characters. The town is like something out of a movie. And, even though the town is filled with unique homes and commercial buildings, there is one particular building...
A Direct Link is About to Form Between Australia and Maine
Before getting into the meat and potatoes of this story, while researching, I came across an area in the northern territory of Australia called the Maine Islands. The only problem? There's not much information about it. You can get a weather report of Maine Islands if you're curious (today will be sunny and 90.)
Is it Illegal to Feed a Seagull in Maine?
One of the birds that happens to be synonymous with Maine is the seagull. In slang terms, it has been given several different nicknames like a rat with wings or a trash chicken. But seagulls in Maine, specifically on beaches and oceanfront towns, seem inescapable. Part of the reason is that seagulls in Maine have just enough access to food and shelter that they simply don't want to leave. While there's food to be had from the vast ocean, seagulls also don't mind a taste of "people" food either. So is it illegal in Maine to actually feed seagulls?
CMP Proposes Another New Rate Hike, Mainers Bills Would Go Up About $10 a Month
Just when we didn't Maine families couldn't possibly be spending any more money per month just to get by, Maine's largest electric utility has announced another proposed rate increase. According to the Kennebec Journal, Central Maine Power has proposed a new rate hike on Maine customers that, according to the...
Is Clynk Open? Yes! Even Though Many Maine Locations Look Closed
If I had a nickel for every time someone asked me if Clynk has closed... Clynk is very much open and very, very busy! In fact, they are the busiest they've been in their 17-year history. At many locations in Hannaford parking lots, you will see bags piled up outside of the containers. That's led to people wondering if Clynk is still in business.
Threshers Brewing Co is the Hidden Gem of Midcoast Maine
I learned through trivia recently that Maine has more breweries per capita than any other state in the U.S. With so many scattered around and even more popping up, it can be hard to differentiate them or find any that really stand out from the others. Thanks to a local...
The ‘Lost on a Mountain in Maine’ Movie Is One Step Closer to Being Finished
The story of Donn Fendler's harrowing nine days, lost on Mount Katahdin at the age of 12, is one that Maine school children who grew up in the 90s know all about. According to Wikipedia, on July 17, 1939, when Donn Fendler was 12 years old, he became separated from his family near the summit of Mt. Katahdin. It made news nationwide as hundreds of volunteers searched for him covering the over 200,000 acres of Baxter State Park.
WATCH: Hungry Bear Steals Box of Snacks Outside New Hampshire Home
Nature and wildlife can sure be funny sometimes, as a New Hampshire couple discovered when they realized that a Hungryroot food delivery was missing from their front steps. Dave DiMatteo recently posted this security cam video to the u local New Hampshire Facebook group, and people are getting an absolute kick out of it.
