Brian Tracy Payne
Mr. Brian Tracy Payne, age 60, of Oil Mill Road in Martin, Georgia, passed away Friday, August 19, 2022. A son of the late Clarence Norman Payne, Jr. and Annie Pearl Sullens Payne, he was born on February 12, 1962 in Stephens County, Georgia. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mrs. June Payne Southern.
Johnny Broner
Johnny Broner, age 65, of Cornelia, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022. Born on August 9, 1957, in Demorest, he was a son of the late Frank Broner and Mary Etta Scott Broner. Mr. Broner was the former owner/operator of Broner Trucking and later retired from Lee Arrendale State Prison. He was known for his outgoing and humorous personality, and enjoyed fellowshipping and with his friends and neighbors. Above all, Mr. Broner loved his family, especially his children. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, partying and playing cards. He was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church.
Norma Jean Trusty Adams
Norma Jean Trusty Adams, age 84, of Clarkesville, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022. Born on December 5, 1937, in Clarkesville, she was a daughter of the late Grant Trusty and Nora Ann Wall Trusty. Mrs. Adams moved to Charlotte, North Carolina where she lived and worked in real estate for 20 years before relocating to North Georgia. After moving back, she lived part-time in Atlanta and in Habersham County and eventually retired from The Lighting Loft. In her spare time, Mrs. Adams enjoyed going to the lake. She was of the Baptist faith.
Paul Avery Pilgrim
Paul Avery Pilgrim, age 90, of Cleveland, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022. Mr. Pilgrim was born on January 6, 1932, in Cleveland, Georgia, to the late Leonard and Anna Johnson Pilgrim. He was a retired engineer for the Georgia Department of Transportation and a veteran of the United States Air Force. In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Hulsey Pilgrim; siblings, Ruth Dalton, Larry Pilgrim, Gladys Dean, and Enoch Pilgrim.
Dawn Michelle Chambers
Dawn Michelle Chambers, age 55 of Maysville, GA passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Born on October 22, 1966 in Athens, GA, Mrs. Chambers was the daughter of the late James and Linda Youngblood Martin. She worked and a caregiver for many years and was preceded in death by a son, Levi Chambers and a brother Perry Martin.
Virginia Dean Nix
Virginia Dean Nix, age 77 of Helen, passed away Friday, August 19, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced soon by Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland. 706-865-3101.
Linda Fay Wagner
Linda Fay Wagner of Maysville, Georgia passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Visitation will be held at Hillside Chapel Funeral Home Tuesday, August 23, 2022 from 11-2pm. Funeral Service will be held at Hillside Chapel Funeral Home Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 2:00pm. Graveside Service will follow at Hillside...
Businesses repurpose former visitors center in Tallulah Falls
Tallulah Falls is seeing a bustling business revitalization in recent months, thanks in part to the town’s downtown development authority. One area where recent business growth is concentrated is on U.S. 441 on the town’s north end at the former Georgia Heritage Center for the Arts beside the bridge over the dam.
Frankie Beard nets Stephen Wragg Memorial at Toccoa
Frankie Beard took home top honors from Saturday night’s Limited Late Model Stephen Wragg Memorial at Georgia’s Toccoa Raceway. The Hartwell, Georgia native powered to the lead in the 58 lap feature, and held off Matt Long to score the win the $5,800 feature at the historic 3/8-mile clay speedway.
Football: No. 1 Buford ready for showdown against No. 1 Thompson, Ala.
BUFORD, Ga. — Buford head coach Bryant Appling said his team is "kind of in playoff mode right off the bat." Of course, he's talking about the massive showdown against three-time defending Alabama Class 7A state champion Thompson. "It's a big game because it's the first," Appling said. "But...
Football: Flowery Branch holds on to beat Decatur, 39-38
DECATUR, Ga. — It took until the final minute of the contest, but Flowery Branch was able to start their season off unbeaten as they took a 39-38 win over Decatur Friday night on the road. The lead changed four times in the final 12:30 of the contest as...
Football: Shockley, Banks Co. run over Johnson
HOMER — Andrew Shockley ran for 398 yards and scored six touchdowns to lead Banks County to a 41-20 win over Johnson on Friday at Leopards Stadium. Shockley’s effort was part of a 547-yard ground attack by Leopards (1-0) for the game. Banks County jumped out to a...
UNG welcomes new ROTC cadets during FROG week
The University of Georgia welcomed its latest group of ROTC cadets to campus this week as part of FROG week, a week-long training period akin to basic training. Colonel Retired Joseph Matthews, Commandant of Cadets at UNG, said the week serves as a transition period for high school students as they become college cadets in the Boar's Head Brigade. It all started on Sunday when the cadets were brought in and assigned to one of nine companies. Matthews said 186 freshmen cadets were participating in FROG week ahead of the fall semester.
Football: Lakeview rallies to beat King Ridge, 35-28
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A come-from-behind effort from Lakeview got their season off on the right foot Friday night as the Lions took down Kings Ridge, 35-28. Lakeview outscored Kings Ridge 28-7 in the second half after trailing by two touchdowns at halftime. Kings Ridge jumped out to a 14-0...
Football: East Hall holds on to beat West Hall
OAKWOOD, Ga. — East Hall got their season off in a winning way, taking down West Hall in a low-scoring affair Friday night, 19-14. The Viking offense put up 281 yards of total offense, but the defense, a deficiency in recent years, held West Hall to just 285, forcing four turnovers along the way to secure the win.
Football: Gainesville opens with win over No. 6 Marist
ATLANTA — Marist rallied back, but Gainesville held on. In their first game under new head coach Josh Niblett, the Red Elephants overcame 84 yards in penalties to knock off sixth-ranked Marist, 34-23, on the road in the season opener Friday night. It's one game, but it's what we...
AccessWDUN prediction series: Rabun Co., Washington-Wilkes picked to win split 8-A
If you’re having trouble still trying to figure out just which region your favorite high school team will be playing in over the next two years, you’re not alone. The latest round of reclassification by the Georgia High School Association shook things up around the state more than a protein shake in a blender in the morning.
Football: North Forsyth preps for veteran N. Atlanta in Corky Kell Classic
North Forsyth is checking off the "first-time" box left and right this season, beginning with their first Corky Kell Classic appearance on Thursday at West Forsyth High School. It'll also be the first-ever contest against a veteran North Atlanta squad that narrowly missed the Class 6A playoffs last season. North...
Football: Union outlasts Fannin County on a rainy night, 14-7
BLAIRSVILLE, Ga. — Throughout a rainy night, it was Union County that outlasted Fannin County by a score of 14-7. With seconds left, the Rebels attempted to play fake a counter and sent quarterback Corbin Davenport around the outside, but Panther corner Sam Page made an open field tackle to secure the win for the home team.
