Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: America's richest black man, tax cheat Robert Smith, put his girlfriend up in NYC apartment, and bought $5.3M nightclub in French Alps and 300-acre Colorado ranch with unclaimed income as he fights to keep spending details sealed

Billionaire tax cheat Robert Smith put up his girlfriend in a lavish apartment using business funds and bought luxury properties around the world using untaxed income, court documents claim. A federal investigator's affidavit lists a 300-acre ranch in Colorado, a club and condos in the French Alps and a Sonoma...
INCOME TAX
The Associated Press

Loop Media, Inc. Releases Highly Optimized New Interface for Its Digital Out Of Home (DOOH) Loop Player for Businesses

GLENDALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 19, 2022-- Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop Media” or “Loop”) (OTC: LPTV), a leading multi-channel streaming platform that provides curated music video and branded entertainment channels for businesses and consumers, today announced it has completed the roll out of a new user experience on its proprietary streaming media hardware, the Loop Player. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005189/en/ Loop.tv Interface (Photo: Business Wire)
TECHNOLOGY

