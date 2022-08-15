Read full article on original website
Related
Twins land 3 players in MLB Pipeline's latest Top 100 prospects list
Royce Lewis remains on the list, but the Twins have a new top prospect.
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Leaves Team, Heads Home to Texas
As the Dodgers complete a central states turn around, they do so without their ace around. Left-hander Clayton Kershaw, who’s on the injured list with a back issue, took the opportunity to leave the team and head home to Texas to spend time with his family while continuing his rehab.
With velocity way down, Twins pull Tyler Mahle from game
Mahle is supposed to help anchor a shaky Twins starting rotation down the stretch.
AthlonSports.com
Vikings Star Reportedly Had To Be 'Held Back' During Joint Practice With 49ers
This week the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers are practicing together. Maybe that wasn't the best idea. Vikings star Adam Thielen saw 49ers defenders taking Vikings running backs to the ground during a drill at Thursday's practice. He was furious. Thielen reportedly rushed the field and had to be...
Comments / 1