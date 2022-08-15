ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Neptune Frost,’ ‘Sweet As’ Win Top Prizes in Melbourne International Film Festival’s Inaugural Competitions

After 18 days of in-person screenings, over 370 movies and the allocation of a new prize fund totaling $210,000 AUD (approx. $145,000 USD) the Melbourne International Film Festival (MIFF) has to be one of the lengthiest, liveliest and now most lucrative film festivals in the world. The winning films were announced at Saturday evening’s closing gala, with Afrofuturist sci-fi musical “Neptune Frost,” a U.S.-Rwandan co-production directed by Saul Williams and Anisia Uzeyman, taking the Bright Horizons top prize of $140,000 AUD ($100,000 USD). Jub Clerc, the Indigenous Australian director of coming-of-age road movie “Sweet As,” scooped the Blackmagic Design Australian Innovation Award of $70,000 AUD ($45,000 USD).
Simon Le Bon Learned to ‘Cherish New Music’ via COVID Radio Gig

Simon Le Bon said his SirusXM co-hosting role during lockdown helped him learn to appreciate new music more than he had in years. Not only did the Duran Duran singer experience a renewed enjoyment of music in general, it also informed some of the ideas that appear on the band’s latest album, Future Past, as he told the Star Tribune in a recent interview.
ZoukOut adds Armin Van Buuren and Gryffin to lineup for 2022 comeback festival

ZoukOut has revealed Armin Van Buuren and Gryffin as the latest acts to join the lineup for the outdoor electronic music festival’s return. In a new announcement posted on social media on August 18, ZoukOut revealed Armin Van Buuren and Gryffin will join previously announced headliners Tiësto and Zedd at at Siloso Beach in Sentosa, Singapore this December 2 and 3, with organisers expecting a 30,000-strong turnout.
