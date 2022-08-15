Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Dodgers News: LA Insider Makes Bold Claim About Gavin Lux
Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux has been on a tear with insiders taking notice of how well he'd be for other teams
Pedro Martinez Partially Blames Padres for Tatis Jr.’s Suspension
The MLB Hall of Famer believes San Diego is part of the blame for the Padres’ shortstop failing a PED drug test.
Padres Make Decision on Tatis Jr. Bobblehead Giveaway
San Diego’s star shortstop was suspended 80 games after testing positive for a banned substance.
Bleacher Report
White Sox Manager Tony La Russa Says Position-Player Pitching Is a 'Travesty'
The Chicago White Sox were blown out by the Houston Astros on Thursday 21-5 and turned to second baseman Josh Harrison for an inning on the mound to avoid further burning out the bullpen. It didn't go well—Harrison gave up six hits and four runs, and after the game, White...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bleacher Report
Mets' Taijuan Walker Exits vs. Braves With Back Injury
Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker left Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning with back spasms. Here is the final pitch and play Taijuan Walker participated in before departing tonight. <a href="https://t.co/yK1antHnUg">pic.twitter.com/yK1antHnUg</a>. Steve Gelbs @SteveGelbs. The Mets say Taijuan Walker exited tonight’s game with back spasms.
Bleacher Report
MLB Umpires Respond to Criticism About Home Plate Collision Replays
The Major League Baseball Umpires Association released a statement on Wednesday responding to recent criticism from players regarding the home plate collision rule. "This rule change was adopted after Buster Posey was involved in a home plate collision and suffered a severe leg injury," the statement read, in part, per ESPN's Jesse Rogers. "The Players Association and the owners decided to protect their key assets (players) and adopted the home plate collision rule that players are now complaining about."
Bleacher Report
Report: Elvis Andrus to Sign White Sox Contract After Being Released by Athletics
Free-agent shortstop Elvis Andrus, who cleared waivers after being released by the Oakland Athletics, is signing with the Chicago White Sox and will join the team in Cleveland on Friday. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the news on Andrus, who turns 34 years old on Aug. 26. The 14-year MLB veteran,...
Bleacher Report
Predicting Every MLB Team's 2023 Opening Day Lineup
For nearly half the league, the 2022 MLB season is essentially over, and the focus has already shifted to the future and the possibilities for 2023 and beyond. Even for teams still in the thick of contention, one eye is always on what's to come, and another busy offseason promises to alter the MLB landscape once again.
RELATED PEOPLE
Bleacher Report
Mets Rumors: No. 2 Prospect Brett Baty Called Up, Will Join Team for Braves Series
The New York Mets have called up third baseman Brett Baty, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The 22-year-old is expected to join the team during the ongoing four-game series against the Atlanta Braves. Baty is considered the Mets' No. 2 prospect and the 18th-best prospect in the minors, according to...
Fernando Tatis Jr. meeting with Padres GM A.J. Preller
San Diego Padres president of baseball operations and general manager A.J. Preller is meeting with his suspended superstar shortstop Fernando
Bleacher Report
Orioles' Adley Rutschman Is Living Up to the Hype as MLB's Next Great Catcher
If anyone's wondering how the Baltimore Orioles are still winning games even after offloading two of their best players at the Aug. 2 trade deadline, there's at least one good explanation. In Adley Rutschman, they have arguably the best catcher in Major League Baseball right now. This is to say...
Bleacher Report
Former Yankees, Mets Reliever Dellin Betances Retires After 10 MLB Seasons
Veteran reliever Dellin Betances, who has pitched for both the New York Yankees and New York Mets, has retired from MLB after 10 seasons, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Betances had most recently been a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers organization. In 15 appearances for the team's Triple-A affiliate in Oklahoma City, he recorded an 11.08 ERA with 12 strikeouts and 14 walks, per Blake Harris.
Comments / 0