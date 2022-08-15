ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Bleacher Report

Mets' Taijuan Walker Exits vs. Braves With Back Injury

Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker left Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning with back spasms. Here is the final pitch and play Taijuan Walker participated in before departing tonight. <a href="https://t.co/yK1antHnUg">pic.twitter.com/yK1antHnUg</a>. Steve Gelbs @SteveGelbs. The Mets say Taijuan Walker exited tonight’s game with back spasms.
QUEENS, NY
Bleacher Report

MLB Umpires Respond to Criticism About Home Plate Collision Replays

The Major League Baseball Umpires Association released a statement on Wednesday responding to recent criticism from players regarding the home plate collision rule. "This rule change was adopted after Buster Posey was involved in a home plate collision and suffered a severe leg injury," the statement read, in part, per ESPN's Jesse Rogers. "The Players Association and the owners decided to protect their key assets (players) and adopted the home plate collision rule that players are now complaining about."
MLB
Bleacher Report

Predicting Every MLB Team's 2023 Opening Day Lineup

For nearly half the league, the 2022 MLB season is essentially over, and the focus has already shifted to the future and the possibilities for 2023 and beyond. Even for teams still in the thick of contention, one eye is always on what's to come, and another busy offseason promises to alter the MLB landscape once again.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Clevinger
Person
Héctor Gómez
Bleacher Report

Mets Rumors: No. 2 Prospect Brett Baty Called Up, Will Join Team for Braves Series

The New York Mets have called up third baseman Brett Baty, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The 22-year-old is expected to join the team during the ongoing four-game series against the Atlanta Braves. Baty is considered the Mets' No. 2 prospect and the 18th-best prospect in the minors, according to...
MLB
Bleacher Report

Former Yankees, Mets Reliever Dellin Betances Retires After 10 MLB Seasons

Veteran reliever Dellin Betances, who has pitched for both the New York Yankees and New York Mets, has retired from MLB after 10 seasons, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Betances had most recently been a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers organization. In 15 appearances for the team's Triple-A affiliate in Oklahoma City, he recorded an 11.08 ERA with 12 strikeouts and 14 walks, per Blake Harris.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy