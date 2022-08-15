Read full article on original website
This is the Best Pizza Place in California
A unique pizza place in Los Angeles with delicious fusion pizzas. (Los Angeles, CA) - Let's face it — pizza is really a blank canvas in the art of food. Got an idea for your next masterpiece? You've got options. While some specialty pizzas are a little out there, which premium pizza is the best?
Residents of California’s warehouse hub push pause on new development
Southern California’s Inland Empire, the hub of the nation’s e-commerce warehousing and logistics industry, is facing increasing opposition from municipalities in the region. The city council of Pomona, centrally located in the region and adjacent to coastal Los Angeles, passed a measure on Monday to extend a temporary...
Fontana Herald News
Huge commerce center is planned at Auto Club Speedway site, but racing action will continue
Plans are being made for most of the property now occupied by Auto Club Speedway in Fontana to be converted into a huge area for commercial development, but the speedway would still continue to be utilized for auto racing, according to San Bernardino County officials. The proposed Speedway Commerce Center...
Fontana Herald News
Carnival will offer free school supplies and food on Aug. 19 in Fontana
A free back-to-school carnival will be held on Friday, Aug. 19 in Fontana. The Summer Bash will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at Michael D’Arcy Elementary School, 11645 Elm Avenue. The event is coordinated by For the Love of Kicks, a local nonprofit group led by Weslee...
Southern California to Receive Millions in Federal Funds to Combat Drought
Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland announced the allocation of nearly $310 million in federal funding Thursday to combat drought across the western United States.
Donkeyland marks milestone as Inland Empire burro sanctuary, thanks to Bob Barker
Thanks to Bob Barker, wild donkeys now have a safe place to roam in the Inland Empire.
spectrumnews1.com
Big changes are coming to Knott's Berry Farm in 2023
BUENA PARK, Calif. — When visitors walk into the new Fiesta Village at Knott’s Berry Farm sometime next year, they’ll see a row of new Mexican-inspired shops and eateries, an upgraded performing stage, and a renovated classic roller coaster. Upon entering the revamped Fiesta Village, visitors can...
Gorgeous waterfalls to visit near Los Angeles
When you're planning a trip to Los Angeles, you may want to add some waterfalls to your itinerary. There are many waterfalls near Los Angeles, but staying within city limits won't help you see all of them. These waterfalls are in places that would be hard for tourists who aren't camping on a vacation.
Mic
California is due for a “megaflood,” per a new study
California and much of the West Coast have been stuck in the middle of a historic drought — the worst the region has experienced in more than a millennium. Given the devastation from this ongoing dry spell, it seems odd to think that a major concern for the West would be “too much rain.” But a new study published in the journal Science Advances warns that California is at risk of getting hit with a “megaflood” that could prove to be disastrous, both for Californians and for the nation as a whole.
4 million Southern Californians asked to stop watering outdoors for 15 days
The Metropolitan Water District is calling on Southern Californians to stop outdoor watering for a full 15 days so they can make emergency repairs on a critical imported water pipeline.The shutdown, which would start on Sept. 6, is projected to affect more than 4 million people, including water customers in Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando, Torrance, and those served by the Central Basin Municipal Water district, Foothill Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District, and the West Basin Municipal Water District. The area also covers 6 million people where households has been limited to one-day...
Long Beach residents paid thousands to scammers posing as Edison employees this year, company says
Officials are warning customers that they could face an increase in phone scams starting this month as the company ends its moratorium on disconnections for nonpayment. The post Long Beach residents paid thousands to scammers posing as Edison employees this year, company says appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Washington Examiner
California Amazon workers walk off job over pay and poor working conditions
Amazon employees in Southern California walked off the job Monday, saying they were working in hot conditions and needed a pay raise. “We’ve been organizing for a $5 pay increase, safe working conditions, and an end to retaliation at the KSBD warehouse. Our demands have been ignored by Amazon, and we’ve had enough,” wrote Inland Empire Amazon Workers United in a Facebook post. “So today, 160 of us walked off the job. Learn more & support our efforts as we organize to make our workplaces safer, fairer, and better! #IEAmazonWorkers.”
iebusinessdaily.com
Master-planned community in Menifee gets started
Ground has been broken on a 330-acre master-planned community in Menifee. Legado, which broke ground this month, will feature 1,000 homes and multiple recreational spaces, including walking paths with exercise stations, play spaces, a pool and recreation center and a 13-acre park, according to a statement. “Legado will be a...
Toddler struck and killed by Amazon delivery van in Irvine
A 23-month-old died Tuesday after she was hit and killed by an Amazon delivery van, Irvine Police said. The Irvine Police Department and Orange County Fire Authority responded to a reported collision in the 300 block of Estancia just after 3:30 p.m.
'I'm distraught. I'm still distraught' | El Cajon mother outraged over child's swim lessons
EL CAJON, Calif. — An El Cajon mother is outraged after she says a San Diego area swimming instructor was too rough with her two-year-old son during swim lessons. The video, recorded by the toddler's nanny, shows the swimming instructor drop the child under water several times as the toddler cries out.
theregistrysocal.com
Ontario International Airport Extends Run Topping Pre-Pandemic Passenger Volume￼
More than 520,000 travelers flew into or out of the Southern California gateway in July, beating 2019 levels for the 5th straight month. ONTARIO, Calif., Aug. 15, 2022 — July marked the fifth straight month in which Ontario International Airport (ONT) recorded passenger volumes higher than the same month in 2019, as the Southern California gateway continues to post one of the most impressive post-pandemic recoveries among airports across the United States.
nypressnews.com
Rent prices soar as home sales decline
Bidding wars have sent rent prices soaring as home sales decline. Carter Evans takes a look at how it’s playing out in Los Angeles.
