ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodland Park, NJ

Motorcyclist Killed In Woodland Park Crash ID'd

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S1dFu_0hIBPAjw00
Woodland Park police Photo Credit: WPPD

A motorcyclist who was killed in a weekend crash in Woodland Park was identified Monday as a 42-year-old local resident.

The single-vehicle crash occurred when the motorcycle left the roadway on Rifle Camp Road outside the Garrett Park Estates shortly before 10:25 p.m. Sunday, responders said.

The Passaic County Sheriff's Office responded along with the West Paterson First Aid Squad.

Javier Sanchez was later pronounced dead at St. Joseph's University Medical Center, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Sheriff Richard Berdnik said in a joint announcement late Monday afternoon.

Valdes asked that anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information that could help the ongoing investigation contact her office’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

SEEN HIM? Fugitive Ex-Con Flees Route 3 Crash On Foot

A violent ex-con fled into the meadows off Route 3 after officers responding to a traffic accident discovered that he'd been wanted on a parole violation. Ali Scott, 35, of Newark, has spent nearly a dozen years combined during three separate state prison stretches since 2006, records show. He served...
RUTHERFORD, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paterson, NJ
Passaic County, NJ
Accidents
Passaic County, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Woodland Park, NJ
County
Passaic County, NJ
Daily Voice

Multi-Vehicle Rush-Hour Pileup Closes Route 208

Four vehicles in all were involved in a rush-hour pileup that kept a stretch of northbound Route 208 closed for an hour, authorities said. An inattentive driver merging onto the northbound highway from Russell Avenue caused the chain-reaction crash shortly after 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Wyckoff Police Lt. Kevin Kasak said.
WYCKOFF, NJ
Daily Voice

SIDE JOB: Englewood Waiter Busted On Coke-Selling Charges

A waiter from Englewood was busted after selling cocaine to an undercover detective, authorities said. Ostin Reyes Mejia, a 37-year-old Guatemalan national, was seized during a SWAT raid of his downtown Liberty Road home off Tenafly Road, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said. Reyes Mejia had sold coke to a...
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camelia
Daily Voice

Person Critically Injured In Hit-Run Crash In Hempstead

An investigation is underway after a person was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash on Long Island. It happened in Hempstead at 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, according to the Nassau County Police Department. Police said a pedestrian, who has not yet been identified, was crossing South Franklin Street...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Vehicle Crash#Traffic Accident#St Joseph#University Medical Center
NJ.com

Cops search for French bulldog stolen from 13-year-old N.J. boy during walk

Police on Thursday asked for help from the public to find a French bulldog that was stolen from a 13-year-old boy while he walked the pooch in Newark. The boy was walking his family dog, Ted “Teddy” Dibiase, around 2:40 p.m. last Friday on the 400 block of South 19th Street when four thieves pulled up in a Jeep, according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

'Complete Disregard For Public': SUV Thief Leads Wild Pursuit Before Crash, Secaucus Chief Says

A 25-year-old Newark man with prescription drugs on him led police on a reckless pursuit in a stolen SUV across Essex and Hudson counties this week, authorities said. Sahmir Hughes was behind the wheel of a 2020 Lexus RX stolen from a valet lot when Secaucus officers were called to Riverside Pediatrics around 9:40 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, Chief Dennis Miller said.
SECAUCUS, NJ
Daily Voice

Jersey Shore Man Strangled Dad, Choked Aunt: Prosecutor

A Jersey Shore man has been arrested and criminally charged with breaking into his father’s home and attacking two relatives, killing one of them, authorities said.Ernest K. Kotey, 43, of Hazlet, is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree burglary, and second-degree domestic …
HAZLET, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NJ.com

Motorcyclist killed in North Jersey crash, authorities say

A Woodland Park man was killed Sunday night when a motorcycle he was driving left a borough road and crashed, authorities announced Monday. Police were called to the area of 204 Rifle Camp Road at 10:25 p.m. and found 42-year-old Javier Sanchez seriously injured, they said. He was rushed to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, according to a statement from the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.
WOODLAND PARK, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Jersey City man sentenced to 28 years in prison for stabbing Heights roommate to death

A Jersey City man was sentenced to 28 years in prison for stabbing his Heights roommate to death just over two years ago, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Earlier today, Hudson County Superior Court Judge John A. Young sentenced Tong Cheng, 28, of Jersey City, to 28 years in New Jersey State Prison for the stabbing death of his roommate, Yuting Ge, 23, on August 8th, 2020, Suarez said in a statement.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

'Person' Struck, Killed By Train In Passaic

Authorities on Tuesday were trying to identify a person struck and killed overnight by a commuter train in Passaic. The No. 1101 Main Line train left Hoboken -- bound for Suffern, NY -- shortly after 1:30 a.m. The pedestrian was struck at the Passaic station around 2 a.m. There were...
PASSAIC, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
340K+
Followers
51K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy