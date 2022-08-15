ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Comments / 0

Related
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 14 “Light Ginger” Releases Tomorrow

Iconized by “The Last Shot” in the 1996 NBA Finals, the Air Jordan 14 has slowly been turning more and more heads, and thus, receiving a contemporary slate of old hues and new shades gracing the Ferrari-inspired silhouette. The latest proposition of the 14 revisits the famed “Light Ginger” palette.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 1 Low SE “Split” Alternates Grey And Red

Jordan Brand has introduced a few asymmetric colorways over the course of the past few months, splitting both the Air Jordan 1 Mid and Low right down the center. And for their latest offering, the Jumpman is applying this treatment to said low-top yet again, this time with shades of red, grey, and black.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

A “Black/Red” Scheme Marks The Return Of The Jordan Delta 3 Low

After receiving a quartet of colorways for its first installment, the successor to the Jordan Delta 2 is swinging in for a low top look with red and black adornments. Expanding the low-top variety of their lifestyle series, the third iteration scales back on the former’s buffed up sole unit while a mix of suedes and leathers supports the toe, eyestays and heel counter.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Dunk Low Appears In A Grey And White Color Combination

The late Peter Moore’s Nike Dunk Low continues to prove that good design is timeless as it keeps being at the forefront of the brand’s most-coveted offerings. Currently in its 37th year on the market, the sneaker recently emerged in a grey and white ensemble. The former tone sets the stage for the latter one, which lands around the forefoot, along the tongue and across the heel. Together, the aforementioned components recreate an outfit reminiscent of the newly-surfaced “Reverse Panda” Dunks, an inverted color-blocking that’s become popular over the last two years. Underfoot, the sneaker’s sole unit dons a two-tone arrangement that compliments the upper well.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Swoosh#Volt#Mint Energize#Vaporfly#The Nike Vaporfly#North Americaaug 15th
sneakernews.com

Where To Buy The Nike Air Max 1 Womens “Tour Yellow”

Nike has spent the better part of 2022 celebrating the Air Force 1’s 40th Anniversary. But as we embark on the second half of the year, the brand is once again spotlighting some other notable birthdays, such as the Air Max 1‘s 35th. Adding to the festivities is...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

Graffiti-Dressed Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid Sample Revealed

Virgil Abloh explored a wide range of techniques, styles, and motifs up to his unfortunate passing. And when he used the Air Force 1 to bridge the gap between Louis Vuitton and Nike, the designer dressed the much-beloved silhouette in graffiti. Abloh’s vandalism would not end there, evidently, as he’s also left his tag atop this Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid sample.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

Jordan Brand Gets Into The Christmas Spirit With Upcoming Air Jordan 1 Mid

Though still quite a ways away, Jordan Brand is already making preparations for the upcoming Holiday Season. And alongside much-anticipated releases, such as the Air Jordan 11 “Cherry” and the 2022 Air Jordan 2 “Chicago,” we can expect seasonal renditions of silhouettes like the Air Jordan 1 Mid.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

First Look At The adidas Yeezy Boost 350 v2 “Jade Ash”

In spite of Ye’s dissatisfaction with the Three Stripes, the brand continues to expand on the adidas Yeezy catalog. And alongside additional Yeezy Slides and restocks of past-released offerings, we can expect to see new iterations of the Yeezy Boost 350 v2, such as this recently-unveiled “Jade Ash” colorway.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
sneakernews.com

The New Balance 990v2 Made In USA Gets Extra Patriotic

Despite being widely overshadowed by other silhouettes from the brand’s storied running series over the last two decades, the New Balance 990v2 has had a recent resurgence in popularity. Under the direction of Teddy Santis, the ABZORB-cushioned sneaker has dressed up in both heritage-based and new styles as part...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Tom Sachs x Nike General Purpose Shoe Unveiled In Brown Colorway

Tom Sachs‘ intentions for his latest Nike collab, the General Purpose Shoe, is not unlike that of Ye’s when he promised “Yeezys for everyone.” And though still difficult to obtain as of right now, soon most could be wearing the GPS, as new colorways of the silhouette are rapidly beginning to surface.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Where To Buy The sacai x Nike Cortez 4.0 “White/Varsity Royal”

Despite being one of Nike’s longest-standing collaborators, sacai only came into popularity following the release of their LDWaffle in 2019. And since, designer Chitose Abe has approached her collaborations in a similar way, reconstructing classics with elements from other silhouettes. The upcoming Cortez 4.0, however, is a slight departure from the norm, as the design is a bit more grounded relative to Abe’s prior works.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Warning Labels Hang Off The Side Of Nike SB’s Updated Blazer Mid

Back in July, Nike SB unveiled a brand new interpretation of the Blazer Mid, which could very well be a sequel to the Blazer Mid Edge that first released in 2019. And similar to its much older counterpart, this updated model is being affixed with its very own warning label.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The adidas D Rose 1.5 Receives The Restomod Treatment in a “Vivid Red/Black” Scheme

Remastering iconic hoops styles of the past with modern technological innovation has quickly become a point of emphasis for basketball’s biggest brands over the past half decade. Silhouettes like the adidas Agent Gil and T-Mac 3’s have recently enjoyed a restomod makeover by the three stripes and this time around they’ll be tapping the postseason-ready style that celebrated the youngest MVP ever in the adidas Adizero Rose 1.5 Restomod.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The New Balance 2002R Mule “Rain Cloud” Is Coming Soon

The New Balance 2002R Mule may not replace its standard counterpart in popularity any time soon, but it further demonstrates how good the mid-2010s model’s design is. Recently, the pair emerged in a straightforward “Rain Cloud” ensemble that’s perfect for around-the-house lounging. Unlike the collaborative effort by artist Bryant Giles, the upcoming style indulges in a clean uniform look across the mesh, suede and leather components that make up the upper. Underfoot, the slip-on silhouette maintains the performance running-informed sole unit, making for one of the most capable lounge-ready options currently on the market.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Pyer Moss Covers The Reebok Experiment 4 In “Celadon Green”

Pyer Moss‘ designs may not be as ubiquitous as other brands operate by Black creatives, but the imprint continues to breathe fresh life into Reebok through the creation of pairs like the Experiment 4. Recently, Kerby Jean-Raymond outfitted the chunky future-forward design in a vibrant “Celadon Green” hue. A...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Where To Buy The AMBUSH x Nike Air Adjust Force

Yoon Ahn’s imprint upon streetwear fashion via AMBUSH has been cemented. So when a new collaboration between the Japan-based brand and the Swoosh makes its way into the fold, it garners worthy attention, this time around with a new rendition of the Nike Air Adjust Force. Following official images...
RETAIL
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 1 Low “Dare To Fly”

Throughout the Summer, we’ve enjoyed the appearance of several compelling Air Jordan 1 Lows, such as the “UNC/Grey” and the equally unique “Inside Out.” And though much more straightforward in its design, the newly-unveiled “Dare To Fly” colorway is just as interesting thanks most in part to its namesake.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Giannis Immortality 2 Mixes Up the Color Palette In This Grade School Exclusive

During a Eurobasket friendly between Greece and Spain, Giannis Antetokounmpo reminded us all of his sheer dominance in just 20 minutes of play, dropping 31 points and 10 boards while shooting 11-for-13 from the field. With the Summer winding down and the NBA season just a few short months away, Nike and The Greek Freak are keeping the young-in’s stocked with this Grade School exclusive “Yellow Strike” Giannis Immortality 2.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy