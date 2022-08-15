The late Peter Moore’s Nike Dunk Low continues to prove that good design is timeless as it keeps being at the forefront of the brand’s most-coveted offerings. Currently in its 37th year on the market, the sneaker recently emerged in a grey and white ensemble. The former tone sets the stage for the latter one, which lands around the forefoot, along the tongue and across the heel. Together, the aforementioned components recreate an outfit reminiscent of the newly-surfaced “Reverse Panda” Dunks, an inverted color-blocking that’s become popular over the last two years. Underfoot, the sneaker’s sole unit dons a two-tone arrangement that compliments the upper well.

APPAREL ・ 2 DAYS AGO