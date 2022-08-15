Read full article on original website
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
BJ earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Ayr Wellness Q2 Revenue Grows 20.6% YoY, Provides Outlook
Ayr Wellness Inc. AYRWF AYR revenue in Q2 2022 was $110.1 million, an increase of 20.6% year-over year, and a 1% decrease compared to Q1 2022. Gross profit was $40.3 million, an 80.6% increase compared to gross profit of $22.3 million in Q2 2021, and 11.5% decrease compared to gross profit of $45.5 million in Q1 2022.
Target drops after the retailer's quarterly earnings plunge 89% in offloading piled-up inventory
Target shares fell Wednesday after the retailer's second-quarter earnings dropped 89%, missing expectations by a wide margin. Earnings were $0.39 a share, below the FactSet consensus estimate of $0.79 a share. The company previously had warned twice that its profitability would be hurt as it cut prices to sell unwanted...
Lowe’s Sees Lift From Contractor Loyalty, Tech Investments in Slow Q2
Drill into the second-quarter earnings call at Lowe’s, and you’ll find a detail critical for any brick-and-mortar business looking to win in a digital-first world: a rewards program with a name that appears to have lived up to its carefully vetted-by-focus-group promises. The contractors who joined to the...
Why Ross Stores Stock Dipped After Hours: 'We Are Disappointed With Our Sales Results'
Ross Stores Inc ROST shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after the company reported worse-than-expected top-line results and revised its outlook for the remainder of the year. Ross Stores reported second-quarter revenue of $4.58 billion, which was down from $4.8 billion year-over-year. The company's top-line results missed average...
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond - after piling $25 million into the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock this week. Jake Freeman's fund revealed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond, the latest meme stock to skyrocket, has more than tripled in value...
T.J. Maxx Owner Lowers Profit, Sales Forecast as Consumers Cut Spending
(Reuters) -TJX Cos Inc cut its forecast for annual earnings and same-store sales after quarterly revenue missed estimates on Wednesday, as red-hot inflation forces Americans with lower incomes to slash spending on clothing and home goods. Analysts had warned that lack of stimulus benefits, as was the case last year,...
Walmart cuts 200 corporate employees, says it will continue hiring in ‘key areas’
The retail giant employs over 1.6 million people across its stores and supply chain in the U.S — those workers were not affected by these layoffs. A report from Bloomberg noted that job cuts affected people in merchandising and last-mile delivery. “We’re updating our structure and evolving select roles...
OSI Systems Shares Slide Post Q4 Results, Provides FY23 Guidance
OSI Systems, Inc. OSIS reported fourth-quarter revenue growth of 1.4% year-over-year to $336.82 million, beating the consensus of $336.38 million. The gross margin expanded by 82 bps to 36.4%. The operating income improved by 16.9% Y/Y to $39.56 million, and the margin expanded by 155 bps to 11.7%. Adjusted EPS...
BJ's Wholesale Club Q2 Highlights: Earnings Beat, Traffic Gains, Merchandise Margin Rate Pressure & More
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc BJ reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 22.2% year-on-year to $5.10 billion, beating the consensus of $4.61 billion. Total comparable club sales increased by 19.8%. Comparable club sales, excluding gasoline sales, increased by 7.6%. Membership fee income increased by 11.3% to $98.8 million. Gross profit...
Tapestry's Q4 Highlights: Top-Line Miss, Bottom-Line Beat, Challenging External Environment & More
Tapestry Inc TPR, the owner of fashion brands Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman, reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 0.6% year-on-year to $1.62 billion, missing the consensus of $1.64 billion. Adjusted EPS of $0.78 beat the analyst consensus of $0.77. Gross profit fell 4% Y/Y to $1.12 billion, with...
Estee Lauder: Q4 Earnings Insights
Estee Lauder Cos EL reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Estee Lauder Cos beat estimated earnings by 23.53%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.34. Revenue was down $375.00 million from...
Signa Revenue Grows 29% Through Acquisitions
Signa Sports United reported major revenue growth in its fiscal third quarter — but also a modest loss — as it restructures into a larger business. The bicycle and tennis equipment company saw net revenue grow 29.2% to $329.7 million, reflecting the addition of two new companies under Signa’s umbrella.
Walmart Gains Post Q2 Results; Reveals Pressure On FY23 Profit Expectations
Walmart Inc WMT reported second-quarter FY23 revenue growth of 8.4% year-on-year, to $152.86 billion, beating the consensus of $150.75 billion. Net sales from Walmart U.S. increased 7.1% Y/Y, Walmart International rose 5.7%, and Sam's club jumped 17.5%. Excluding fuel, Walmart's U.S. Q2 comp sales grew 6.5% and 11.7% on a...
Walmart expects smaller profit drop as discounts drive demand
Walmart Inc. on Tuesday forecast a smaller drop in annual profit than it had predicted less than a month ago, after deep discounts to clear excess merchandise and a drop in fuel prices helped it beat expectations for quarterly sales. The blue-chip stock, which has fallen over 8% this year,...
Thursday’s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Corning, Dell, First Solar, FuboTV, Seagate, 3M, Western Digital, Xerox and More
Thursday’s top analyst upgrades and downgrades included Array Technologies, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Corning, Danaher, Dell Technologies, Emerson Electric, First Solar, FuboTV, Seagate Technology, 3M, Unity Software, Vale, Western Digital and Xerox.
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Kohl's, BJ's Wholesale, Estee Lauder and more
Kohl's (KSS) – Kohl's shares slid 7.2% in the premarket after the retailer cut its full-year forecast due to increased promotional activity and higher costs. Kohl's most recent quarter beat Street forecasts for revenue and profit. BJ's Wholesale (BJ) – The warehouse retailer beat estimates by 26 cents with...
WWE Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Amid McMahon Investigation
World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s (NYSE: WWE) performance under Vince McMahon’s last quarter as CEO and chairman of the board beat analyst expectations for revenue and earnings despite an ongoing misconduct investigation of the recently retired executive. The company reported net income of $49 million, an increase from $29.2 million in the second quarter of 2021, primarily reflecting higher operating performance. Last quarter, WWE’s net income was $66.1 million, an increase from $43.8 million in the first quarter of 2021 following the return of live events. WWE’s revenue increased 24% to $328.2 million in the second quarter of 2022. "Our revenue increased primarily due...
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Bed Bath & Beyond, Applied Materials and more
Here are the stocks making headlines after the bell on Thursday, Aug. 18. Bed Bath & Beyond — Shares of the struggling retailer fell about 38% after activist investor Ryan Cohen revealed that he had completely exited his position. Cohen had said in a filing earlier this week that intended to sell his shares and call options.
Digital Gains Help Tapestry Post Record Sales in Q4, Year
Tapestry shook off the challenging microeconomic headwinds and posted a record $1.6 billion in revenue — up 7 percent over 2019 — on slightly lower net income in the fourth quarter. For the quarter, operating income was $249 million, down from $260 million in the prior-year period. For the period ended July 2, the parent of Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman reported double-digit sales increases across North America, Japan, other Asian countries and Europe that offset a low-30 percent decrease in Greater China due to COVID-19 related closures. Digital revenue was particularly robust in the period, posting high single-digit growth...
