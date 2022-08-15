ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ayr Wellness Q2 Revenue Grows 20.6% YoY, Provides Outlook

Ayr Wellness Inc. AYRWF AYR revenue in Q2 2022 was $110.1 million, an increase of 20.6% year-over year, and a 1% decrease compared to Q1 2022. Gross profit was $40.3 million, an 80.6% increase compared to gross profit of $22.3 million in Q2 2021, and 11.5% decrease compared to gross profit of $45.5 million in Q1 2022.
Lowe’s Sees Lift From Contractor Loyalty, Tech Investments in Slow Q2

Drill into the second-quarter earnings call at Lowe’s, and you’ll find a detail critical for any brick-and-mortar business looking to win in a digital-first world: a rewards program with a name that appears to have lived up to its carefully vetted-by-focus-group promises. The contractors who joined to the...
T.J. Maxx Owner Lowers Profit, Sales Forecast as Consumers Cut Spending

(Reuters) -TJX Cos Inc cut its forecast for annual earnings and same-store sales after quarterly revenue missed estimates on Wednesday, as red-hot inflation forces Americans with lower incomes to slash spending on clothing and home goods. Analysts had warned that lack of stimulus benefits, as was the case last year,...
BJ's Wholesale Club Q2 Highlights: Earnings Beat, Traffic Gains, Merchandise Margin Rate Pressure & More

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc BJ reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 22.2% year-on-year to $5.10 billion, beating the consensus of $4.61 billion. Total comparable club sales increased by 19.8%. Comparable club sales, excluding gasoline sales, increased by 7.6%. Membership fee income increased by 11.3% to $98.8 million. Gross profit...
Estee Lauder: Q4 Earnings Insights

Estee Lauder Cos EL reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Estee Lauder Cos beat estimated earnings by 23.53%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.34. Revenue was down $375.00 million from...
Signa Revenue Grows 29% Through Acquisitions

Signa Sports United reported major revenue growth in its fiscal third quarter — but also a modest loss — as it restructures into a larger business. The bicycle and tennis equipment company saw net revenue grow 29.2% to $329.7 million, reflecting the addition of two new companies under Signa’s umbrella.
Walmart expects smaller profit drop as discounts drive demand

Walmart Inc. on Tuesday forecast a smaller drop in annual profit than it had predicted less than a month ago, after deep discounts to clear excess merchandise and a drop in fuel prices helped it beat expectations for quarterly sales. The blue-chip stock, which has fallen over 8% this year,...
WWE Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Amid McMahon Investigation

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s (NYSE: WWE) performance under Vince McMahon’s last quarter as CEO and chairman of the board beat analyst expectations for revenue and earnings despite an ongoing misconduct investigation of the recently retired executive.  The company reported net income of $49 million, an increase from $29.2 million in the second quarter of 2021, primarily reflecting higher operating performance. Last quarter, WWE’s net income was $66.1 million, an increase from $43.8 million in the first quarter of 2021 following the return of live events.  WWE’s revenue increased 24% to $328.2 million in the second quarter of 2022. "Our revenue increased primarily due...
Digital Gains Help Tapestry Post Record Sales in Q4, Year

Tapestry shook off the challenging microeconomic headwinds and posted a record $1.6 billion in revenue — up 7 percent over 2019 — on slightly lower net income in the fourth quarter. For the quarter, operating income was $249 million, down from $260 million in the prior-year period. For the period ended July 2, the parent of Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman reported double-digit sales increases across North America, Japan, other Asian countries and Europe that offset a low-30 percent decrease in Greater China due to COVID-19 related closures. Digital revenue was particularly robust in the period, posting high single-digit growth...
