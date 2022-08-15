Best known for its golden beaches and forever sunny days, California is also the mighty breadbasket of the world. It’s the 5th largest supplier of food and agriculture commodities on Earth. Did you know that even though California only possesses 4% of total U.S. farms, it supplies the nation with the most agriculture products? Southern California can grow carrots and tomatoes all year long and is best known for crops like peppers, lettuce, strawberries, dates, and figs. Here’s a wow fact; Ninety-one percent of the nation’s table grapes are grown in Southern California.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO