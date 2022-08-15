Read full article on original website
SoCal to see sunshine, warm temperatures Friday
Southern California on Friday will mostly see temperatures in the 80s and 90s, as a slight chance of thunderstorms lingers in the mountains and deserts.
Triple-Digit Heat to Persist in Most of Riverside County
Triple-digit heat will keep the Inland Empire baking Wednesday, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory for the region. “Days will be slightly hotter and nights a little warmer, with the resulting heat risk sufficient for a heat advisory for Monday through Wednesday,” the NWS said in a statement. “
Flex Alert Issued As Temperatures Reach 105 In Parts Of Southern California
The California Independent System Operator, which operates most of the state’s power grid, said in a statement that they expect increased use of electricity from air conditioners during that time.
Flash Flood Warnings Issued in Parts of Riverside, San Bernardino Counties
Flash flood warnings were issued early Tuesday afternoon for wildfire burn areas in Riverside and San Bernardino counties. The warnings, expected to expire later Tuesday afternoon, were issued due to the possibility of heavy rain in the Apple and El Dorado burn areas. The Apple Fire burned about 33,000 acres...
Indian Canyon closed at the Whitewater wash
Motorists who usually take Indian Canyon Drive to get from Interstate 10 into the city of Palm Springs were surprised Wednesday to find the busy roadway closed. Crews shut it down at 6:00 a.m. between Sunrise Parkway and Garnet Road due to flooding. The California Highway Patrol told News Channel 3 that the flooding was The post Indian Canyon closed at the Whitewater wash appeared first on KESQ.
Officials: At least 2 die after planes collide in California
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Two small planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a local airport Thursday and at least two of the three occupants were killed, officials said. The planes crashed at Watsonville Municipal Airport shortly before 3 p.m., according to a tweet from the...
Scorching heat and thunderstorms enter Northern California forecast
Scorching heat is in the forecast for California's inland valleys and thunderstorms are possible in its Sierra Nevada Range.
SoCal U-Pick Farms, Orchards, & Tours
Best known for its golden beaches and forever sunny days, California is also the mighty breadbasket of the world. It’s the 5th largest supplier of food and agriculture commodities on Earth. Did you know that even though California only possesses 4% of total U.S. farms, it supplies the nation with the most agriculture products? Southern California can grow carrots and tomatoes all year long and is best known for crops like peppers, lettuce, strawberries, dates, and figs. Here’s a wow fact; Ninety-one percent of the nation’s table grapes are grown in Southern California.
Fast-Moving Brush Fire Closes Lanes on 15 Freeway in Cajon Pass
Part of the 15 Freeway in the Cajon Pass north of San Bernardino was closed Wednesday afternoon due to a fast-moving brush fire. Three lanes were closed on the northbound side of the freeway in the Cajon Pass in the Devore area. It was not immediately clear how long the lanes will remain closed on the route between LA and Las Vegas.
Chino Hills, CA real estate market update
Chino Hills, CA real estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the July 2022 and August 2022 real estate market for Chino Hills, California, which is located in San Bernardino county.
Scientists warn California is due for disastrous ‘megaflood’
Monsoonal moisture continues to cause flash flood warnings throughout San Diego County.
OPERATION HAMMERSTRIKE WEEKS 49 AND 50: 28 GROWS, 28 ARRESTS
Operation Hammerstrike continues across the county. Between August 01 and August 14, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET), along with San Bernardino Sheriff’s deputies served 28 search warrants at various locations around the county. No warrants were served locally, though eight search warrants were served in Lucerne Valley.
Southern California City Installs Botts' Dots to Stop Street Takeovers
Late-night street takeovers have been a growing problem in Southern California. And when those streets get a little stale for takeovers, groups have taken the show to local freeways, creating a dangerous hazard while blocking and stopping traffic. So far, not many local officials have had a viable solution to stop them. But the city of Compton, California is at least trying something. Officials there have deployed “Botts’ Dots” on local streets to thwart these street takeovers, CBS Los Angeles reports.
Firefighters Battle The Bronco Fire | San Bernardino
08.17.2022 | 12:50 PM | SAN BERNARDINO – San Bernardino national Forest & San Bernardino County Fire firefighters responded to a vegetation fire. When they arrived they found around 5 acres burning in heavy fuels with a rapid rate of spread and a potential for 300-500 acres. A 2nd...
How long can a car stay parked before being cited or towed?
SAN DIEGO — A viewer from La Mesa reached out to us and showed us a row of cars that haven’t moved for months. CBS 8 brought his concerns to the La Mesa Police Department and found out if anything can be done. The car owner told us he has at least nine cars parked on the street.
Gorgeous waterfalls to visit near Los Angeles
When you're planning a trip to Los Angeles, you may want to add some waterfalls to your itinerary. There are many waterfalls near Los Angeles, but staying within city limits won't help you see all of them. These waterfalls are in places that would be hard for tourists who aren't camping on a vacation.
Video captures massive mudslide in San Bernardino mountains
The power of mother nature was captured on video Saturday when flash floods hit the San Bernardino Mountains in Southern California.
4 million Southern Californians asked to stop watering outdoors for 15 days
The Metropolitan Water District is calling on Southern Californians to stop outdoor watering for a full 15 days so they can make emergency repairs on a critical imported water pipeline.The shutdown, which would start on Sept. 6, is projected to affect more than 4 million people, including water customers in Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando, Torrance, and those served by the Central Basin Municipal Water district, Foothill Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District, and the West Basin Municipal Water District. The area also covers 6 million people where households has been limited to one-day...
