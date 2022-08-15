Before packing any more school lunches this week, check your pantry for Capri Sun juice pouches, as some have recently been recalled. Kraft Heinz announced a voluntary recall of 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages on Aug. 12 due to the possibility of contamination. Here’s everything you need to know. Why Was the Recall Issued? The Capri Sun recall was issued after diluted cleaning solution, which is used on the food processing equipment, was “inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of our factories,” per a statement by the company. “The issue was discovered after we...

FOOD SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO