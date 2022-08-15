ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

BGR.com

Urgent beverage recall: 53 different drinks were recalled over bacteria contamination

Anyone with drinks from Lyons Magnus in their fridge or pantry should ensure the products are not part of a major recall. The company announced a recall for 53 nutritional and beverage products as they might be contaminated with microbes. One of the microorganisms that might be present in some of these drinks is the Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria that triggered the massive Abbott baby formula recall earlier this year.
Popculture

The Frozen Pizza Recall From Earlier This Summer Just Got Worse

Even more frozen pizzas are being pulled from store shelves. Amid a list of similar recalls spanning across multiple brands, Home Run Inn Frozen Foods on Aug. 14 voluntarily recalled more than 13,000 pounds of frozen meat pizza product. The products were recalled after it was determined they may contain metal, posing a health risk to consumers.
foodsafetynews.com

Capri Sun drink recalled because of cleaning solution issue found after consumer complaints

Kraft Heinz is announcing a recall of 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages. “The voluntary recall comes after diluted cleaning solution, which is used on food processing equipment, was inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of our factories,” according to the recall on the company website. “Only the Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun products with the case/package information below are affected.”
iheart.com

Capri Sun Recalls Thousands of Pouches Over Cleaning Solution Contamination

Kraft Heinz is voluntarily recalling thousands of Capri Sun pouches over the presence of a possible cleaning solution, according to a news release shared last Friday (August 12). The company said a diluted cleaning solution used on food processing equipment "was inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of...
iheart.com

13,000 Pounds Of Frozen Pizzas Are Being Recalled

More than 13,000 pounds of frozen meat pizzas are being recalled after authorities found they included an undesirable topping: scraps of metal. The affected pizzas, produced by Home Run Inn, are labeled Chicago’s Premium Pizzeria Deluxe Sausage Classic Pizza, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Although a number of consumers have reported finding pieces of metal on their pizzas, no injuries or illnesses have been reported, per the USDA.
104.1 WIKY

Schnucks Issues A Product Recall

Officials with Schnucks issued an allergy alert for one of its 12-ounce packages of Schnucks Fruit and Nut Trail Mix, saying it may contain undeclared milk, a known allergen. People who have an allergy or sensitivity to milk could run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product.
960 The Ref

Recall alert: Kraft Heinz recalls nearly 6K cases of select Capri Sun juice drinks

CHICAGO — Kraft Heinz is voluntarily recalling roughly 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages, citing potential contamination concerns. Per the recall notice, issued Friday, a diluted cleaning solution used on food-processing equipment was “inadvertently introduced” into one of the Chicago-based food conglomerate’s production lines.
Washington Examiner

Humble pie: Over 13,000 pounds of frozen pizza recalled over possible metal contamination

Over 13,000 pounds of pizza from Home Run Inn Frozen Foods has been recalled due to concerns the frozen pies may be contaminated with metal. The frozen pizzas were produced on June 6 and are being recalled after Home Run Inn notified the Food Safety and Inspection Service that it received consumer complaints of metal found in the frozen pizzas, FSIS announced Sunday.
SheKnows

Parents, Check Your Fridge! Over 5,000 Cases of Capri Sun Have Been Recalled

Before packing any more school lunches this week, check your pantry for Capri Sun juice pouches, as some have recently been recalled. Kraft Heinz announced a voluntary recall of 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages on Aug. 12 due to the possibility of contamination. Here’s everything you need to know. Why Was the Recall Issued? The Capri Sun recall was issued after diluted cleaning solution, which is used on the food processing equipment, was “inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of our factories,” per a statement by the company. “The issue was discovered after we...
