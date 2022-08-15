Read full article on original website
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond - after piling $25 million into the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock this week. Jake Freeman's fund revealed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond, the latest meme stock to skyrocket, has more than tripled in value...
Target Becomes America’s Worst Retailer
Target just announced disappointing quarterly figures. Is a rebound coming?
U.S. in recession for home sales and construction, but not for prices, industry report says
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Sales of existing homes in the United States tumbled almost 6% in July and were down 20% compared to a year ago, according to an updated industry report. The National Association of Realtors said the monthly decline was the sixth straight for existing home sales, and mark what it says is a clear recession in homes sales and home building.
Loop Media, Inc. Releases Highly Optimized New Interface for Its Digital Out Of Home (DOOH) Loop Player for Businesses
GLENDALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 19, 2022-- Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop Media” or “Loop”) (OTC: LPTV), a leading multi-channel streaming platform that provides curated music video and branded entertainment channels for businesses and consumers, today announced it has completed the roll out of a new user experience on its proprietary streaming media hardware, the Loop Player. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005189/en/ Loop.tv Interface (Photo: Business Wire)
