Financial Reports

Benzinga

Recap: Minim Q2 Earnings

Minim MINM reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Minim missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.05. Revenue was down $2.03 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

A Preview Of Arco Platform's Earnings

Arco Platform ARCE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-08-18. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Arco Platform will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.03. Arco Platform bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Recap: Cisco Systems Q4 Earnings

Cisco Systems CSCO reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cisco Systems beat estimated earnings by 1.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.83 versus an estimate of $0.82. Revenue was down $24.00 million from the same...
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks to Double Up On Right Now

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The stock market has been under a lot...
Benzinga

Applied Materials Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Issues Strong Q4 Outlook

Applied Materials, Inc AMAT reported third-quarter revenue growth of 5% year-over-year to $6.52 billion, beating the consensus of $6.28 billion. Adjusted EPS was $1.94 (+2% Y/Y), beating the consensus of $1.79. Semiconductor Systems sales $4.73 billion (+6.3% Y/Y); Applied Global Services $1.42 billion (+10.4% Y/Y); and Display and Adjacent Markets...
Motley Fool

2 Safe Dividend Stocks to Beat Inflation

The payments processing industry will continue to grow as cash use is further displaced. Rising medical care costs and an aging global population bode well for the health insurance industry. These stocks are both reasonably priced for their quality and growth prospects. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Benzinga

Where Altair Engineering Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Altair Engineering ALTR has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $60.25 versus the current price of Altair Engineering at $56.73, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works BBWI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Bath & Body Works will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45. Bath & Body Works bulls will hope to...
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy FANG has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 15 analysts have an average price target of $182.0 versus the current price of Diamondback Energy at $129.6372, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 15 analysts...
Benzinga

SFL Shares Gain On Q2 Results, Profit Increases Sequentially

SFL Corporation Ltd SFL reported second-quarter operating revenue growth of 0.6% Q/Q to $153.3 million, beating the consensus of $149.65 million. EPS was $0.45 for the quarter, compared to $0.37 in Q1. Operating income increased to $76.31 million (+28.6% Q/Q), and margin improved to 49.8% from 38.9% last quarter. The...
The Associated Press

Massachusetts REIT Signs Contract for Two Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) ASRs

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 18, 2022-- Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced that a 60-year-old real estate development, investment and management firm with over 19,100 units under management in 19 U.S. states has signed a contract for Knightscope’s K1 and K5 Autonomous Security Robots (ASRs). This new client provides residents with high-quality housing in all asset classes, particularly communities with affordable housing components, like the property in Atlanta, Georgia, where these two ASRs will be utilized. They have a reputation for owning and managing properties that set the standard for quality in their markets, which includes providing the critical component of an elevated safety profile that will now be assisted by Knightscope technologies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005508/en/ Massachusetts REIT Signs Contract for Two Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) ASRs (Photo: Business Wire)
Benzinga

Here's Why Lam Research Stock Is Falling

Lam Research Corporation LRCX shares are trading lower by 3.08% to $494.66 during Wednesday's trading session. Shares of semiconductor companies at large are trading lower in sympathy with Analog Devices, which fell after the company reported third-quarter earnings results. What Happened?. Analog Devices reported quarterly earnings of $2.52 per share...
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Grupo Televisa

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Grupo Televisa TV within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Grupo Televisa has an average price target of $10.62 with a high of $13.00 and a low of $8.00.
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 39 companies reached new 52-week lows. PetroChina Co PTR was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. SciSparc SPRC was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. CS Disco LAW shares traded down 52.66% to reach its 52-week...
