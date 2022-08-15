Read full article on original website
Recap: Minim Q2 Earnings
Minim MINM reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Minim missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.05. Revenue was down $2.03 million from the same period last...
Keysight Technologies Q3 Earnings Beats Estimates, Guides Q4 Above Consensus
Keysight Technologies Inc KEYS reported third-quarter growth of 10% year-over-year to $1.38 billion, +13% on a core basis, beating the consensus of $1.34 billion. Communications Solutions Group reported revenue of $970 million (+11% Y/Y), with strength in 5G, O-RAN, 400G, 800G, and high-speed digital applications, and cyber, space and satellite solutions.
A Preview Of Arco Platform's Earnings
Arco Platform ARCE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-08-18. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Arco Platform will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.03. Arco Platform bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Recap: Cisco Systems Q4 Earnings
Cisco Systems CSCO reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cisco Systems beat estimated earnings by 1.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.83 versus an estimate of $0.82. Revenue was down $24.00 million from the same...
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond - after piling $25 million into the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock this week. Jake Freeman's fund revealed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond, the latest meme stock to skyrocket, has more than tripled in value...
2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’
Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. This doesn’t mean, however, that we’re out of the woods. Investors should...
3 Dividend Stocks to Double Up On Right Now
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The stock market has been under a lot...
Merck KGaA profit gets boost from dollar, outweighing higher costs
Aug 4 (Reuters) - Germany's Merck KGaA (MRCG.DE) saw adjusted earnings rise 13.1% in the second quarter as higher revenues from its biotech lab equipment and its chemicals for semiconductor production were further bolstered by currency tailwinds.
Deere shares drop after earnings miss, changes full year outlook
Aug 19 (Reuters) - Deere & Co (DE.N) missed Wall Street earnings estimates on Friday as the world's largest heavy equipment maker continues to grapple with parts shortages stemming from supply chain snarls, sending its shares down some 7% in premarket trade.
Applied Materials Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Issues Strong Q4 Outlook
Applied Materials, Inc AMAT reported third-quarter revenue growth of 5% year-over-year to $6.52 billion, beating the consensus of $6.28 billion. Adjusted EPS was $1.94 (+2% Y/Y), beating the consensus of $1.79. Semiconductor Systems sales $4.73 billion (+6.3% Y/Y); Applied Global Services $1.42 billion (+10.4% Y/Y); and Display and Adjacent Markets...
2 Safe Dividend Stocks to Beat Inflation
The payments processing industry will continue to grow as cash use is further displaced. Rising medical care costs and an aging global population bode well for the health insurance industry. These stocks are both reasonably priced for their quality and growth prospects. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Where Altair Engineering Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, Altair Engineering ALTR has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $60.25 versus the current price of Altair Engineering at $56.73, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
Earnings Preview: Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works BBWI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Bath & Body Works will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45. Bath & Body Works bulls will hope to...
Analyst Ratings for Diamondback Energy
Diamondback Energy FANG has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 15 analysts have an average price target of $182.0 versus the current price of Diamondback Energy at $129.6372, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 15 analysts...
Cisco Systems Rallies Off Q4 Earnings: 4 Analysts Break Down The Print
Cisco Systems Inc CSCO reported quarterly earnings of 83 cents per share, beating the consensus estimate by 1 cent per share, on revenues of $13.1 billion, ahead of the Street expectations of $12.7 billion. Here's what the sell side has to say after the print. JMP Securities On Cisco Systems.
SFL Shares Gain On Q2 Results, Profit Increases Sequentially
SFL Corporation Ltd SFL reported second-quarter operating revenue growth of 0.6% Q/Q to $153.3 million, beating the consensus of $149.65 million. EPS was $0.45 for the quarter, compared to $0.37 in Q1. Operating income increased to $76.31 million (+28.6% Q/Q), and margin improved to 49.8% from 38.9% last quarter. The...
Massachusetts REIT Signs Contract for Two Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) ASRs
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 18, 2022-- Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced that a 60-year-old real estate development, investment and management firm with over 19,100 units under management in 19 U.S. states has signed a contract for Knightscope’s K1 and K5 Autonomous Security Robots (ASRs). This new client provides residents with high-quality housing in all asset classes, particularly communities with affordable housing components, like the property in Atlanta, Georgia, where these two ASRs will be utilized. They have a reputation for owning and managing properties that set the standard for quality in their markets, which includes providing the critical component of an elevated safety profile that will now be assisted by Knightscope technologies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005508/en/ Massachusetts REIT Signs Contract for Two Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) ASRs (Photo: Business Wire)
Here's Why Lam Research Stock Is Falling
Lam Research Corporation LRCX shares are trading lower by 3.08% to $494.66 during Wednesday's trading session. Shares of semiconductor companies at large are trading lower in sympathy with Analog Devices, which fell after the company reported third-quarter earnings results. What Happened?. Analog Devices reported quarterly earnings of $2.52 per share...
Analyst Ratings for Grupo Televisa
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Grupo Televisa TV within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Grupo Televisa has an average price target of $10.62 with a high of $13.00 and a low of $8.00.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
On Friday, 39 companies reached new 52-week lows. PetroChina Co PTR was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. SciSparc SPRC was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. CS Disco LAW shares traded down 52.66% to reach its 52-week...
