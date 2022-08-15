ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot Spot: Video Shows Anne Heche Was Alive When First Responders Rescued Her [WATCH]

By @IndiaMonee
 3 days ago

In The Hot Spot, Da Brat dives into movies, scandals, and deaths.

Sheree Zampino, Will Smith’s ex-wife speaks out about being on real housewives full time and her thoughts if Jada joins the cast.  In other news, a video surfaced of Anne Heche coming out of a body bag just a little bit prior to her death.

Heat these stories and more in the Hot Spot.

Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star Wilmer Valderrama Calls the Show a ‘Magical Experience’ Ahead of Season 20

You don’t need to tell NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama about the importance of this coming season for the CBS show that turns 20. That’s right. The long-running drama enters Season 20 and Valderrama is part of it as Special Agent Nick Torres. What, though, does the actor think about being a part of this long-running franchise? He has some thoughts about it.
Outsider.com

Anne Heche’s ‘Call Me Crazy’ Memoir Selling as a Collectible for Massive Amount

When celebrities like Anne Heche die, there is a level of curiosity and desire to know more about them and their lives. Fans of musicians who died early in their lives become devoted followers. Heche died at 53 years old after being involved in a horrific car crash. It was after driving through the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles. She suffered severe burns across her body and would fall into a coma.
