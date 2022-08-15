ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elvis lives on — or at least he did in a Herrington story written long ago

By Jennifer Biggs
 3 days ago

It’s Elvis Week, and you might not know that many years ago, two jobs away from The Daily Memphian, Chris Herrington let Elvis live a full life in the mediaverse, scared and clean after what was in his story a fateful August day instead of a fatal one.

I didn’t know he wrote that, or that he worked the Elvis auction even before that, but we talk it over this week in a Sound Bites podcast that explores Elvis and what he liked to eat.

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , Stitcher and Google Podcasts .

We get a little off topic and talk about Elvis’ music and his cultural influence, but that’s fair enough considering this is the week dedicated to our homegrown king of rock and roll. Would he have stayed at Graceland? I’m going to spoil Chris’ theory on that right here and tell you no; Elvis would’ve left the building.

Have a listen and find out where he would’ve gone.

