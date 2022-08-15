ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Comments / 0

Related
my40.tv

North Carolina AG Stein fights campaign ad probe

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The campaign committee for North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein has asked a federal appeals court to block enforcement of a seldom-used libel law amid an investigation into one of the attorney general's 2020 political ads. Stein's campaign asked the 4th Circuit U.S. Court of...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State

Comments / 0

Community Policy