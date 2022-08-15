Read full article on original website
my40.tv
'Very bold step:' Buncombe County commissioner calls for NC teachers to walk out
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Buncombe County Commissioner is calling for a walkout of North Carolina teachers, as they continue to push for higher pay. “I think this is a very bold step to start with,” Commissioner Amanda Edwards said. Edwards said she has received positive and supportive...
my40.tv
North Carolina AG Stein fights campaign ad probe
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The campaign committee for North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein has asked a federal appeals court to block enforcement of a seldom-used libel law amid an investigation into one of the attorney general's 2020 political ads. Stein's campaign asked the 4th Circuit U.S. Court of...
my40.tv
NCDOT urges people to stay off railroads after Wingate student-athlete killed by train
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation is using recent tragedies, like the Wingate University student-athlete who died Tuesday night, Aug. 16 after being hit by a train, to sound the alarm on the danger of railroads and urge people to stay off the tracks no matter what.
my40.tv
After multiple complaints, North Carolina tightens rules for partisan poll watchers
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — After receiving more than a dozen reports of conduct violations by party-appointed poll watchers during the May primaries in North Carolina, the state elections board has voted to tighten regulations for precinct observers to prevent partisan interference in the November general election. The board unanimously...
my40.tv
Saturday hours to end Aug. 27 at NC DMV driver license offices; road test waivers to end
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has announced its temporary Saturday hours at several driver license locations across the state will be ending soon. The added walk-in hours that began in May for 16 driver license locations, including Asheville, will end at the...
my40.tv
$2,200 donation will help Western Carolina Rescue Ministries feed the hungry
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Western Carolina Rescue Ministries has received $2,200 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help provide food for neighbors in their time of need. Western Carolina Rescue Ministries will use the gift to contribute to a budget for its chef to purchase ingredients that...
