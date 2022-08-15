Read full article on original website
Beto says, "we must defeat [Abbott] and fight for a woman’s freedom to make her own decisions about her own body."Ash JurbergTexas State
Texas is Number 1 in Business but at the Bottom of Every Other IssueTom HandyTexas State
‘Bestie Killer’ Magen Fieramusca Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Austin, TX
Texas college student finds baby in trash and wants to adopt himAsh JurbergSan Marcos, TX
Mothers Against Greg Abbott (MAGA) holding fundraiser for anti- Abbott billboardsAsh JurbergTexas State
Texas city ranked in top 5 with 3 others in bottom 10 of best music cities in the US, study states
DALLAS (KDAF) — Traveling around the country and even the world to get a taste of music in your life is some of the most fun travel and music fanatics can have. Checking out new bands, artists, venues, sounds, and everything in between is nothing short of exciting. Recently,...
Millennials on the move: Where ex-Austinites are choosing to settle
Most millennials love Austin but for the few looking for a change of scenery, they're not traveling too far. A report put together by Harvard University and the U.S. Census Bureau shows 69% of born and raised Austinites at the age of 26 have chosen to stay put in the capital city. As for the other 31%, 18% are moving to these other Texas cities for job opportunities: Similarly, looking at where millennials settling in Austin at age 26 are coming from, the report shows top places are Houston, Dallas and San Antonio.
checkoutdfw.com
Could DFW lose its spot as the top luxury home market in Texas?
The Dallas-Fort Worth area has led Texas in luxury home sales for the last five years, but according to the Texas A&M Texas Real Estate Research Center, it could be edged out soon by Austin. According to the research center, the number of luxury homes sold in Austin from January...
LIST: The most mispronounced places across Central Texas
AUSTIN (KXAN) – Whether you’re a newcomer to Central Texas or a tourist, pronouncing names around the area can be head-scratching or embarrassing. The good news is that KXAN has assembled an alphabetized cheat sheet to use when you’re talking to Central Texas natives. We asked our...
austinmonthly.com
Austin Rapper Deezie Brown Quenches His Thirst
Somewhere among the McMansions of West Austin, Devin “Deezie” Brown pulled his USPS mail carrier truck over to the side of the road, hopped into the back among stacks of packages, and started furiously scribbling out lyrics for a new song. It was the summer of 2019, scorching hot, and Deezie had only one thing on his mind: staying hydrated.
One-Of-A-Kind House Made Of Only Glass & Steel Just Hit The Market In Texas
The house is on the market for $1.2 million.
Is This Weird Austin, Texas House Haunted By Shadow People?
One thing people like to do sometimes, much like myself, is look at houses they can or can't afford. It's always neat to see pieces of real estate, especially that define whatever state your living in. So what do you say to doing that right now? Let's take a look around and see if there's any interesting houses we can look at shall we? A quick scan of Zillow has revealed this house in Austin, Texas. 3 beds, 2 baths, all Texan if you ask us.
These are the distilleries you must visit in Texas, according to Tripadvisor
Everyone goes to breweries and wineries these days, but more people need to check out distilleries. There are so many throughout the state of Texas to visit and have a good ole time.
Eater
Popular Creamy Ice Cream Chain Opening in Northwest Austin
Popular Ohio-based ice cream chain Handel’s is opening its first Austin shop in northwest Austin. It will open in the Plaza Volente shopping center at 11521 North Farm to Market Road 620, near Anderson Mill, sometime in October or November. Handel’s is known for many flavors of ice cream,...
Texas is Number 1 in Business but at the Bottom of Every Other Issue
Mothers Against Greg AbbottScreenshot from Twitter. The group that started about a year ago continues to grow and critique Greg Abbott as he runs for reelection this November in the race for Texas governor against his opponent Beto O’Rourke. What started as a one-person demonstration at the Austin Capital has grown into a group of about 50,000 people - mothers, fathers, grandfathers, grandmothers, aunts, and uncles.
Houston Chronicle
The best Texas city for barbecue might surprise you
DALLAS — A new study that ranked the country’s top cities for barbecue unsurprisingly concluded that Texas is the best barbecue state. What is surprising, though, is that Dallas came in at No. 12 on the list, falling behind San Jose, Calif. and Jacksonville, Fla. San Antonio came in first with Austin in second, and Houston landed behind Dallas at number 18.
Over 100 Austin businesses make Inc.'s top fastest-growing companies
Austin companies are on a rapid success streak. 136 Austin-area companies made Inc.’s 5000 ranking of the fastest growing companies in America. In total, the companies generated $5.3 billion in revenue and added about 16,700 jobs. Local businesses on the list increased from last year when 111 companies secured a spot on the rank. The crown for the best ranking of an Austin company goes to AdOutreach, which peaked at 60 for achieving a 6,052% growth rate. Founded in 2016, the company offers training and resources for using YouTube ads for business growth. The company’s founder Aleric Heck celebrated its spot on the list that was released this week.
Fast Casual
Chi'Lantro opening 10th location
Chi'Lantro BBQ is opening its 10th location next month with a store in Northwest Austin at 12129 N. FM 620 ste. 202. "I've never imagined that we would have the opportunity to open our 10th store in Austin ever since our first brick and mortar opening in 2015," Founder Jae Kim said in a company press release. "I'm grateful for the continued support from our customers and the local Austin community. They allow us to do what we love doing! We are excited for store number 10 to open on 620 and we can't wait to serve everyone there."
KIII TV3
Why some Texas home prices are falling
TEXAS, USA — It’s not a “buyer’s market” yet, but it’s definitely not the “seller’s market” we were seeing just several months ago. San Antonio had its smallest month-to-month home price increase in 2022, inching up from $339,317 in May to $340,000 in June. The Houston area also logged the smallest increase we have seen this year, going up just a notch to $351,500 in June from $350,000 the month before.
Austin Chronicle
Qmmunity: Finding Your Pride
My first Austin Pride was in 2018 – a year after I moved to this city. My friend Jocelyn and I parked by Texas State Cemetery, then walked down Seventh until we reached the parade route. Next to us was a couple who practically robbed every float of their condoms, while we just grabbed necklaces, rainbow flags, and laughs at the cringey corporate floats. Afterward, Jocelyn and I tried every Fourth Street bar – Rain on 4th, Sellers (R.I.P.), and then Oilcan's. My most vivid memory is how much I loved dancing at Oilcan's, where they played "Bulletproof" by La Roux – a song that teenage me used to dream about gyrating to as a cool adult at a club.
Moonie’s Burger House Leander now open
Moonie’s Burger House Leander opened June 1. (Courtesy Moonie's Burger Stand) Moonie’s Burger House Leander opened June 1 at 109 N. US 183, Leander. This marks the restaurant’s fifth Austin-area location and its first with a full bar. The Moonie’s menu includes more than a dozen gourmet burgers.
Retina Consultants of America Adds Austin Practice to Nationwide Network
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- Retina Consultants of America (RCA), a comprehensive physician management services organization, announces today an alliance with Austin Retina Associates (ARA), a 10-physician practice with 16 locations in and around the greater Austin metropolitan area. This partnership furthers RCA’s Texas footprint and expands its influence in innovative research. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005307/en/ Austin Retina Associates, comprised of 10 physicians, join Retina Consultants of America. (Photo: Business Wire)
The fastest growing school districts in Central Texas may surprise you
According to KXAN data, Liberty Hill has been growing at one of the fastest rates in our viewing area over the past decades at 149%.
This Texas Restaurant Was Voted One Of The Best In The US & Serves A Huge Chicken Biscuit
Each year Yelp compiles a list of the best 100 restaurants in the United States, which is based on public feedback and ranked by various aspects, like the total number of submissions and positive reviews. This year, an Austin, TX eatery that combines two southern specialties, biscuits and fried chicken,...
bassmaster.com
Wendlandt out remainder of season
Former Bassmaster Angler of the Year Clark Wendlandt has taken a medical hardship exemption and will forgo the remainder of the 2022 Bassmaster Elite Series season after suffering retinal hemorrhaging in his left eye on Friday morning. The Austin, Texas, native made the drive to South Dakota a few days...
