Environment

Solar storm expected to ‘sideswipe Earth’ this week ‘sparking radio blackouts and power grid concerns’

By Charlotte Edwards
The US Sun
 3 days ago
A SOLAR storm is predicted to "side-swipe" later this week.

Space weather experts suspect the storm could hit on August 17 after a "dark plasma explosion" on the Sun.

The Earth's magnetic field protects us from solar ejections but they can still produce solar storms Credit: Alamy

The experts at SpaceWeather.com explained: "Minor to moderate geomagnetic storms are possible on Aug. 17th when a CME is expected to sideswipe Earth's magnetic field.

"The CME was hurled in our direction yesterday by a "dark plasma explosion"."

They added: "Following close behind the CME, a stream of the high-speed solar wind could arrive on Aug. 18th, boosting the odds of a geomagnetic storm on that date as well."

Moderate geomagnetic storms have been known to cause radio blackouts and disruption to power grids.

A CME is a solar eruption called a coronal mass ejection, which is a huge expulsion of plasma from the Sun's outer layer, called the corona.

This mass ejection of particles from the Sun travels through space and the Earth uses its magnetic field to protect us from it.

CME's and solar flares can disrupt satellite communications and confuse migrating animals if they hit Earth.

Animals that rely on Earth's magnetic field for directions include some birds and whales.

One good thing about solar storms is that they can produce very pretty natural light displays like the northern lights.

Those natural light displays are called auroras and are examples of the Earth's magnetosphere getting bombarded by the solar wind, which creates pretty green and blue displays.

The Earth's magnetic field helps to protect us from the more extreme consequences of solar flares but it can't stop all of them.

In 1989, a strong solar eruption shot so many electrically charged particles at Earth that the Canadian Province of Quebec lost power for nine hours.

As well as causing issues for our tech on Earth, they can be deadly for an astronaut if they result in injury or interfere with mission control communications.

The Sun has started one of its 11-year solar cycles, which usually sees eruptions and flares grow more intense and extreme.

Joseph Swisegood
3d ago

I have not seen a solar storm knock out power yet. they've been talking about solar storms for a couple years now.

