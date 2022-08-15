Read full article on original website
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami County Fair ends with the Sales of Champions
TROY – On the final day of the Miami County Fair, Junior Fair members who won Grand Champion or Reserve Grand Champion sold their animals at the Sale of Champions with the largest sale being $17,000. The sale started with a pen of market chickens. Grand Champion Katie Quinn,...
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
———— The county commissioners of Logan County have decided to purchase two bloodhounds to be used in tracking of criminals. The baseball game tomorrow afternoon between the courthouse officials and saloon keepers promises to be very interesting. It will be played on the Orbison property in East Sidney at 2:30 p.m. Prior to the opening of the game a parade will be held, headed by the “Dutch Band.” Arrangements have been made for chairs for all ladies attending.
ocj.com
2022 Ohio Crop Tour soybean results
By Matt Reese and Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean checkoff. The 2022 Ohio Crop Tour was sponsored by Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean checkoff. The Ohio State University Extension educators around the state also provided input by working with us on the Virtual Crop Tour. The in-person tour was held Aug. 8 and Aug. 9 with one group of scouts heading north and one group heading south. Each group sampled a representative soybean field. The county by county results are as follows.
Sidney Daily News
EverHeart Hospice patient wins model car show
GREENVILLE — Kelly Mast remembers building model cars as a child. About three years ago, he found out he had cancer, and his outlook was poor. Because of this, he was not able to get around as much and did not have anything to do. That’s when he was inspired to rekindle his childhood pastime and resume painting and building model cars.
Sidney Daily News
Miami County Fair winners
Addi Moore, 12, a member of the Boots & Saddles 4-H Club, won the Reserve Grand Champion Western Horsemanship and the Don Johnson Memorial Trophy. Ty Roeth, son of Mark and Paula Roeth, of Troy, won the Reserve Champion Horticulture Project (sweet corn) in the Miami County Fair FFA Shop and Crop division. He is a member of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter.
Sidney Daily News
Master Gardeners seek volunteers
SIDNEY — Ohio State University Extension Shelby County and Shelby County Master Gardeners are currently planning their 2022 Master Gardener Volunteer training program. This year’s training program will use a hybrid model with initial training using a self-paced online course. Trainees will also participate in several in-person sessions.
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy welcomes 24 new teachers to district
TROY – The Troy City Schools is welcoming 24 new teachers to its ranks this fall. “We are excited to welcome these teachers to our district,” Troy City Schools superintendent Chris Piper said. “We’ve got a nice mix of first-year teachers and teachers with experience in other districts. We are confident each and every one of them will bring something special to the district and look forward to watching them help our students dream big, work hard and succeed. We are all looking forward to the new school year, which is rapidly approaching.”
Sidney Daily News
Button unveiled
Unveiling this year’s Minster Oktoberfest button are, left to right, Co-president Joyce Schwartz, Button Haus Co-chair Leon Mertz, Minster Mayor Dennis Kitzmiller, Button Haus Co-chair Nick Rentz and Co-president Susan Brandewie, all of Minster. The button was designed by Sherri Thobe, of Minster. The button was unveiled on Tuesday, Aug. 16.
‘An everlasting role model’: Xenia native serves in Navy mission
“My sailors are the best part of my day,” said Hill. "I enjoy working and mentoring them to help them achieve their goals."
Sidney Daily News
Moeller Brew Barn to celebrate Dayton location grand opening
DAYTON — Moeller Brew Barn at 416 E. First St. will be opening its doors for the first time on Friday, Aug. 19, at 11 a.m. in the heart of Dayton’s Water Street District. The public is invited to celebrate the occasion and experience the new taproom and beer garden situated across the street from Day Air Ballpark.
livability.com
Huber Heights, OH is Growing in Style
Location and amenities entice newcomers to make Huber Heights their home. The welcome mat is out in Huber Heights, and people are streaming through the door. This suburb of Dayton was the largest-growing city in the region according to the 2020 census, increasing in population by 14% over the previous decade.
Hickory Bar-B-Q Celebrates 60 Years!
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – If you know Dayton, you likely know Hickory Bar-B-Q. After 60 years in business, Carl Fisher showed a quick demo of their delectable ribs in the Living Dayton Kitchen. Fisher said Joe and Irene Kiss opened up the Hickory Bar-B-Q on Brown Street in 1962. “Joe ran it clear up until […]
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records
Rory A, Jr. Chivington, 33, of Lima, found guilty of obstructing official business. Sentence: 3 days jail. 0 days suspended. $150 fine; found guilty of use/poss/sale/drug para. Sentence: 10 days jail. 0 days suspended. $150 fine; found guilty of no OL. Sentence: 3 days jail. 0 days suspended. $150 fine.
Akron Leader Publications
Springfield Schools moving administration offices
LAKEMORE — The Springfield Local Schools Board of Education approved the sale of its current administrative offices at 2410 Massillon Road Aug. 16. According to the sales document, the property is being sold to the Development Finance Authority of Summit County and Reach Counseling Services (doing business as Reach Behavioral Health) for $400,000.
CDC investigating E. coli cases in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — An investigation is underway by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to identify the source of an E. coli outbreak in Ohio and Michigan. Clark County Combined Health District said that they discovered two cases of E. coli and those cases are currently being investigated by the CDC. The […]
Honoring Allen County’s first families
LIMA — Remnants of the Native American and early settler life abound in Allen County. Pam Thaman and the Allen County Genealogical Society work diligently to authenticate and expand upon the area’s local history. Thaman explained the background of the county’s history and the role the organization takes...
Sidney Daily News
Let yourself go
• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. • Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.
dayton.com
Beloved downtown optical business to close in Fire Blocks District
Downtown Dayton Optical is closing after more than 13 years of operation in the Fire Blocks District, which patrons say is a big loss for a busy section of the city that has been recently transformed by small, independent businesses like the affordable eyewear shop. The Dayton Daily News was...
spectrumnews1.com
Empty Dayton school building to become new trade school
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — In a sea of thick, overgrown grass, the sprawling brick building, once known as General Chappie James Academy has stood as a community eyesore for seven years. Attracting squatters, vandals and other criminal activity, much of the Jefferson Township community considers the empty 35,000-square-foot property...
Federal free lunch program ends; districts, organizations prepare for increased need
WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Now that the USDA free school lunch program has ended, there are concerns about the cost of food as students return to the classroom. Organizations in the Miami Valley are gearing up to provide more meals to kids. For the first time since the 2019-2020 school year, students will have […]
