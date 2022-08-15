Read full article on original website
Related
Akron Leader Publications
Springfield Schools moving administration offices
LAKEMORE — The Springfield Local Schools Board of Education approved the sale of its current administrative offices at 2410 Massillon Road Aug. 16. According to the sales document, the property is being sold to the Development Finance Authority of Summit County and Reach Counseling Services (doing business as Reach Behavioral Health) for $400,000.
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy welcomes 24 new teachers to district
TROY – The Troy City Schools is welcoming 24 new teachers to its ranks this fall. “We are excited to welcome these teachers to our district,” Troy City Schools superintendent Chris Piper said. “We’ve got a nice mix of first-year teachers and teachers with experience in other districts. We are confident each and every one of them will bring something special to the district and look forward to watching them help our students dream big, work hard and succeed. We are all looking forward to the new school year, which is rapidly approaching.”
Sidney Daily News
UVCC prepares for back to school
PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center is preparing to welcome students back to campus for the 2022-23 school year. All first-year students will begin on Thursday, Aug. 18, with all students reporting to school on Friday, Aug. 19. The school day begins at 8:23 a.m. and ends at 2:44 p.m. Students are able to enter the building as early as 7:55.
Sidney Daily News
New Knoxville prepares for new school year
NEW KNOXVILLE – The New Knoxville Board of Education prepared for the new school year at their meeting Friday, Aug. 12, with the hiring of new personnel and preparations for a new school website. Also, the board heard about a ribbon cutting for the new gym. New hires include...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sidney Daily News
Sidney BOE hires personnel for 2022-23 school year
SIDNEY — Resignations and hiring of personnel for the 2022-23 school year highlighted Monday night’s Sidney City School’s Board of Education meeting. Certified employees receiving one-year contracts were Andrew Lewis, orchestra teacher, $45,163; Caitlyn Luthman, Sidney Middle School teacher, $43,100; Sandra Shipe, choir teacher, $59,269; Bonita Breining, SMS teacher, $59,686; and Anna Martin, Longfellow teacher, $45,102.
Sidney Daily News
Master Gardeners seek volunteers
SIDNEY — Ohio State University Extension Shelby County and Shelby County Master Gardeners are currently planning their 2022 Master Gardener Volunteer training program. This year’s training program will use a hybrid model with initial training using a self-paced online course. Trainees will also participate in several in-person sessions.
Federal free lunch program ends; districts, organizations prepare for increased need
WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Now that the USDA free school lunch program has ended, there are concerns about the cost of food as students return to the classroom. Organizations in the Miami Valley are gearing up to provide more meals to kids. For the first time since the 2019-2020 school year, students will have […]
State teachers union claims Ohio teachers are under paid
DAYTON — Dozens of districts across out area are opening their doors to students this week for the new school year and now the largest teacher union in the state is claiming that the teachers in Ohio schools are underpaid. Education leaders are worried that if pay is perceived...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sidney Daily News
Troy-Hayner Cultural Center announces fall classes
TROY—The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center announced that new fall classes will begin Sept. 6, 2022. The Hayner Center and the instructors are excited to begin a new season of classes. Fall class topics include: painting, drawing, fiber arts, jewelry making, paper crafts, pottery, dance, genealogy, computer technology, guitar, and several...
Sidney Daily News
Three Edison State faculty members receive promotions
PIQUA — Edison State Community College announced the promotion of three full-time faculty members during a recent all-college meeting. Dr. Thomas Martinez, a professor of anatomy and physiology, and Dr. Brian Murphy, a professor of mathematics and physics, are both from the Piqua campus and were both promoted to associate professors.
Sidney Daily News
Let yourself go
• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. • Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
———— The county commissioners of Logan County have decided to purchase two bloodhounds to be used in tracking of criminals. The baseball game tomorrow afternoon between the courthouse officials and saloon keepers promises to be very interesting. It will be played on the Orbison property in East Sidney at 2:30 p.m. Prior to the opening of the game a parade will be held, headed by the “Dutch Band.” Arrangements have been made for chairs for all ladies attending.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ada Herald
"I kept prying to God..."
BLUFFTON / PHILLIPPINES — The pain must have been almost unimaginable for her…. It was the Philippines, some 10 years ago. Andrea, age 10, was living with her nine siblings and two parents there. While things were a struggle, they were getting by. Then the father died. A desperate...
Sidney Daily News
Shelby County Fair Board passes multiple motions
SIDNEY – The Shelby County Fair Board passed multiple motions concerning an elected position, a sponsor dinner, and paying people for their help with the fair at a regular meeting on Aug. 17. A member of the board consulted Ryan Yingst to fill the open position for Perry Township...
Sidney Daily News
Auglaize Industries earns three-year CARF Accreditation
NEW BREMEN – CARF International has announced Auglaize Industries Inc. has been accredited for a period of three years for its Organizational Employment Services, Community Employment Services: Job Development, and Community Employment: Employment Supports. The organization also demonstrated proficiency through its Governance Standards. This most recent award marks the...
Sidney Daily News
Community calendar
• The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306. • The Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116...
Sidney Daily News
Button unveiled
Unveiling this year’s Minster Oktoberfest button are, left to right, Co-president Joyce Schwartz, Button Haus Co-chair Leon Mertz, Minster Mayor Dennis Kitzmiller, Button Haus Co-chair Nick Rentz and Co-president Susan Brandewie, all of Minster. The button was designed by Sherri Thobe, of Minster. The button was unveiled on Tuesday, Aug. 16.
Daily Advocate
Commissioners declare an emergency situation
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Thursday to declare an emergency. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were all present. The commissioners have deliberated over the present situation regarding the failure of the DC Airport Precision Approach Path Indicator “PAPI” system and have determined that a real and present emergency exists as the current system is not repairable.
Daily Advocate
2022 Great Darke County Fair getting underway
GREENVILLE — The Great Darke County Fair is finally here and great weather is in the forecast for this nine-day, nine-night affair. The “Greatest County Fair on Earth,” as it is billed, opens its gates at 7 a.m. with activities beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19.
Sidney Daily News
Fulton Farms to host Sweet Corn Festival
TROY — Corn-on-the-cobb, corn salsa and Mexican street corn are just a few of the corn-themed foods and products that will be available at Fulton Farms during the annual Sweet Corn Festival on Saturday, Aug. 20 and Sunday, Aug. 21,. “I love our roasted corn, it’s absolutely delicious,” market...
Comments / 0