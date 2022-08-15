Read full article on original website
nbc25news.com
Additional week added to repair time & boil water advisory says officials after main break
The Great Lakes Water Authority says that an additional week will be needed to complete repairs to the 120-inch water transmission main break, which will in turn extend the boil water advisory for multiple counties. GLWA says that the initial inspection was completed on Monday, and that the pipe was...
nbc25news.com
Flint City Council loses their quorum once again, what happens next?
FLINT, Mich. - Flint City Council were set to discussing two big topics during Wednesday's council meetings including $300 water credits for city residents and approving funding being spent for the Flint Police Department to allow more than 60 surveillance cameras to continuing operating around the city. Police Chief Terence Green says those cameras are also being used for Back to the Bricks safety. Green says without council approving this funding, the cameras will go away leaving the City of Flint less secured.
nbc25news.com
Swartz Creek Community Schools delaying start date due to construction
SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. - The Swartz Creek Community School District is delaying the start of classes till Monday, August 29, 2022, due to construction projects. See the full letter from the superintendent below:. Good Afternoon,. I hope you are all enjoying your remaining days of summer. Below is a construction...
nbc25news.com
Blood donation in Oakland County found to have West Nile Virus
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - West Nile virus (WNV) has been detected in a blood donation from a resident of Oakland County, according to MDHHS. The donor has experienced no symptoms of illness. Michigan residents are reminded that the best way to protect against WNV and other mosquito-borne illnesses such Eastern...
nbc25news.com
Police clear scene after investigating suspicious package in Downtown Flint
FLINT, Mich. - UPDATE: according to an email from U of M - Flint, which was sent to Mid-Michigan NOW by a viewer, Police cleared the scene around 5:48 p.m. on Tuesday. Police have blocked off a section of downtown Flint for a situation. The area is near Second Ave....
nbc25news.com
Low attendance prompts Flint Community Schools to reevaluate early start
FLINT, Mich. - Flint Community Schools went back for the school year on August 3. They have been on a balanced calendar since 2019. They started this calendar because the district says they needed to address learning loss. Since they went back for the 2022-2023 school year, enrollment has been...
nbc25news.com
Woman charged for allegedly posing as board-certified therapist in Brighton
LANSING, Mich. - An Oakland County woman accused of posing as a board-certified therapist at the Oxford Recovery Center in Brighton has been arraigned, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced. 34-year-old Kimberly Casey Coden-Diskin is charged with the following:. sixteen counts of unauthorized practice of a health profession, $5,000, four-year...
nbc25news.com
Flint man charged after fleeing police in a Hellcat at speeds near 150 mph
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Grand Blanc Township Police Department says that a 23-year-old Flint resident was arrested after reaching speeds of nearly 150 mph. Police saw two vehicles drag racing on northbound I-475 at speeds estimated to be over 100 mph overnight. Police say that when an officer attempted...
nbc25news.com
Value City Furniture opens new store in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. - Furniture retailer Value City Furniture has opened a new store location in Saginaw. The store opened Thursday morning at 2780 Tittabawassee Road, near the Fashion Square Mall. The new Saginaw location is a spacious 43,315 square feet. This is the 15th store in Michigan, and 125th store...
nbc25news.com
Saginaw Police asking public to help identify suspects in alleged rent money theft
SAGINAW, Mich. - The Saginaw Police are asking the public to help identify the two individuals photographed above. Police say the subjects allegedly stole rent money from deposit boxes at a Saginaw area apartment complex on Friday, August 5th. Anyone with information is asked to contact D/Sgt. Matthew Gerow at...
nbc25news.com
3rd annual "The BlockParty" returns to Downtown Flint on August 18th
FLINT, Mich. - The 3rd annual BlockParty by Beats x Beers returns August 18th!. The event is stacked with DJs, vendors, drinks and more. Mid-Michigan NOW welcomed the organizer, Beats x Beers CEO Brandon Corder, into the studio to get a sneak peek of the fun. WATCH HERE:. The party...
nbc25news.com
Tips "flooding in" after arrest of former educator, alleged victim's lawyer speaks
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson says that tips are "flooding in" after he announced the arrest of Eugene Pratt, a former long-time educator accused of criminal sexual assault. You can learn more about the charge against Pratt and his work history in the article linked below.
nbc25news.com
Clio Area Schools cut the ribbon on new athletic facility
CLIO, Mich. - Back in 2020, Clio passed a school bond proposal that would, among other things, bring a brand new athletic facility to the high school. And Tuesday, the scissors were in hand for the special ribbon-cutting ceremony with the whole community there to see the beginning of a new era of Mustang Athletics.
nbc25news.com
Indiana man sentenced for murder and armed robberies in Detroit
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to prison in cases related to targeting members of the LGBTQ community, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced on Wednesday. Diabolique Paris Johnson, 35, was sentenced in Wayne County Circuit Court to 25 - 45 years for second-degree murder, as well...
nbc25news.com
Assault case against former Flint police officer dismissed
FLINT, Mich. - An assault case against a former Flint police officer has been dismissed, according to the City of Flint Attorney's Office. The attorney's office says that Javion Miller's case was dismissed after the alleged victim did not appear in court, despite being subpoenaed. The Flint Police Department said...
nbc25news.com
Four chefs battle it out in a cooking competition in Flint
FLINT, Mich. The Culture Matters Cooking Competition happened Friday in Flint. The Flint Farmer's Market had four chefs battling it out to see whose culinary creation inspires taste-bud bliss. Taylor McClain organized the event and says she was inspired by watching cooking shows during the pandemic. She wanted to bring...
nbc25news.com
Second man who pleaded guilty in Whitmer kidnapping plot set to testify in new trial
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The second man to plead guilty in the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to testify for the prosecution in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids Wednesday. A mistrial was declared for Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. in April when a jury...
nbc25news.com
Lansing man wins $100k Powerball prize
LANSING, Mich. - A Lansing man was shocked to find out he'd won a $100,000 Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery. 69-year-old Johnnie Porter Jr. matched the four white balls and the Powerball – 09-21-56-57-66 PB:11 – in the August 3 drawing to win a $50,000 prize. Thanks...
nbc25news.com
Gwen Stefani visits Pizza Sam's in Midland
MIDLAND, Mich. - Pop superstar Gwen Stefani made a stop for some pizza in Midland this past weekend!. Gwen showed up to Pizza Sam's. Her husband, Blake Shelton, performed in Michigan on Saturday.
nbc25news.com
Countdown to Kick-Off: Corunna looking to continue steady improvement
CORUNNA, Mich. - The Corunna football team has increased its win total in each of the last three years. Head coach Steve Herrick says that's attributed to the players having pride in their school and their community. "A lot of coaches and a lot of kids have put in a...
