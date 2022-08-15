FLINT, Mich. - Flint City Council were set to discussing two big topics during Wednesday's council meetings including $300 water credits for city residents and approving funding being spent for the Flint Police Department to allow more than 60 surveillance cameras to continuing operating around the city. Police Chief Terence Green says those cameras are also being used for Back to the Bricks safety. Green says without council approving this funding, the cameras will go away leaving the City of Flint less secured.

FLINT, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO