Pete Carroll getting another big receiver, in a trade: J.J. Arcega-Whiteside from Eagles

Pete Carroll can’t get enough big, physical wide receivers.

It’s costing him an expendable reserve player to get his latest one.

The Seahawks and Eagles made a trade Monday. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside is coming to Seattle and likely-to-be-cut backup defensive back Ugo Amadi is going to Philadelphia.

The Seahawks announced Monday they put wide receiver Cody Thompson on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. He got that Saturday in the preseason game at Pittsburgh.

Hence the need for another receiver.

The 25-year-old Arcega-Whiteside had 63 catches for 1,059 yards and 14 touchdowns for Stanford in 2018. He declared for 2019 draft and was the Eagles’ secound-round draft choice that year. He has 40 catches in 16 career NFL games, 22 of those in 16 games of his rookie season.

He’s 6-feet-2 and 225 pounds. Philadelphia was trying to make him a tight end in this training camp.

The Seahawks don’t need any more of those. They are guaranteeing Noah Fant $9 million for this season and next, re-signed Will Dissly on a $24 million contract this offseason and have been watching third-year tight end Colby Parkinson, 6-7, emerge this training camp as a red-zone and third-down target they’ve been envisioning when they drafted him.

Assuming the Seahawks move him back to his natural position of wide receiver, Arcega-Whiteside becomes the second-biggest one on Seattle’s roster. DK Metcalf is 6-4 and 235 pounds.

Eagles fans still rue the fact their team could have drafted Metcalf, who was available three years ago when Philadelphia chose Arcega-Whiteside a few spots ahead of where Seattle took Metcalf at the bottom of the second round. Metcalf has become a Pro Bowl star. He just got a new $72 million contract with a record signing bonus for a wide receiver from the Seahawks.

Amadi was a nickel, fifth defensive back on a Seahawks defense that has many of those.

Seattle brought back Justin Coleman this offseason on a free-agent contract. He’s the best nickel back against slot receivers the team’s had the last decade, and has been the first nickel man throughout training camp.

Amadi became more expendable last week when Seahawks coaches tried rookie cornerback Coby Bryant inside as nickel back for the first time. The fourth-round draft pick started Saturday’s game in Pittsburgh at cornerback then moved to nickel for Coleman when Michael Jackson entered at cornerback in the second quarter.

Bryant played 39 snaps to Amadi’s 19 against the Steelers this past weekend.

The 5-9 Amadi played 47 games at safety and nickel back in his three seasons. He was the nickel DB in 2020 and again last season after Marquise Blair’s season-ending injuries. The Seahawks drafted Amadi out of Oregon in the fourth round three years ago.

Roster moves

The Seahawks made multiple moves one day before the lead deadline to trim the roster from 90 to 85 players.

They waived recently signed cornerback Josh Valentine-Turner, defensive tackle Antonio Valentino, guard Eric Wilson and wide receiver Deontez Alexander.

Rookie offensive tackle Liam Ryan passed him physical and the team activated him from the physically-unable-to-perform list. He can return to practice this week.

Waiving Valentino is another sign the Seahawks like Matt Gotel from Lakes High School and West Florida. Coaches like the versatility of the undrafted rookie they signed this spring. He can play both inside as a tackle and outside as an end in Seattle’s new 3-4 scheme.

Gotel played 15 snaps on defense and one on special teams Saturday in his first NFL game. He told The News Tribune he’s been having 10-15 people come up from Tacoma to root him on at each practice of training camp this month.

The Seahawks had 86 players on the roster Monday afternoon. They needed to make one more move before Tuesday’s deadline to get to 85.