WLOS.com
With NC's 20-week abortion ban reinstated, advocates fear more restrictions on horizon
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina's 20-week abortion ban is back in effect. U.S. District Court Judge William Osteen reinstated the ban on Wednesday, Aug. 17, writing in his opinion, “Neither this court, nor the public, nor counsel, nor providers have the right to ignore the rule of law as determined by the Supreme Court.”
Can you pronounce the names of these North Carolina places?
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The Tar Heel State is a vibrant and diverse place with a little slice of paradise for everyone to enjoy, whether you prefer the beauty of the mountains or the sandy shores of the coastline. With that diversity, comes a wild variety of names, some of which may be pronounced […]
NCWRC: Second deer in North Carolina tests positive for CWD
RALEIGH — A second deer in North Carolina has tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease. Officials with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission say the deer was tested as part of ongoing CWD surveillance efforts cooperating with farmers that have active depredation permits. The deer came from a farm less than one mile from where the first CWD-positive deer was harvested in Yadkin County in December 2021.
What the Inflation Reduction Act will mean for North Carolina residents
Quite a lot said one North Carolina leader who voted for the bill.
WLOS.com
North Carolina AG Stein fights campaign ad probe
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The campaign committee for North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein has asked a federal appeals court to block enforcement of a seldom-used libel law amid an investigation into one of the attorney general's 2020 political ads. Stein's campaign asked the 4th Circuit U.S. Court of...
WLOS.com
Some mountain congregate living centers seeing COVID outbreaks as cases climb across NC
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Notice this story has been updated to clarify information from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services website. With COVID-19 cases on the rise, jails, nursing homes and other congregate living sites are seeing more outbreaks, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS).
WLOS.com
NCDOT urges people to stay off railroads after Wingate student-athlete killed by train
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation is using recent tragedies, like the Wingate University student-athlete who died Tuesday night, Aug. 16 after being hit by a train, to sound the alarm on the danger of railroads and urge people to stay off the tracks no matter what.
Governor Roy Cooper ends NC COVID-19 state of emergency
After more than two years, North Carolina's COVID-19 state of emergency has come to an end.
WLOS.com
Community Council for Transylvania Regional Hospital hosts first of 10 listening sessions
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — The first of 10 public listening sessions about health care in Western North Carolina was held Thursday, Aug. 18, in Transylvania County. The Community Council for Transylvania Regional Hospital wanted to hear concerns about WNC’s health care industry and brainstorm what can be done to make it better.
3rd earthquake hits North Carolina in little over a week
TROUTMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A third earthquake has hit North Carolina in a little over a week, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Around 6 a.m., a 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman in Iredell County. On Aug. 8, a magnitude 2 earthquake also hit Archdale. On Aug. 13, Spruce Pine was hit. Magnitude is how […]
wfxb.com
Preliminary Report On Co-Pilot Death in North Carolina Released
A preliminary report by the NTSB says a co-pilot who fell to his death after exiting an aircraft mid-flight in North Carolina may have been ‘sick’ and was ‘visibly upset’ before his exit. According to the FAA, two people, a pilot-in-charge and a second-in-charge were on the flight when it departed the Rayford-West Airport but only one person was on the plane when it landed. According to police, the body of 23 year old Charles Crooks was discovered hours later in the backyard of a home in Fuquay-Varina. The plane was being operated as a skydiving flight and had already flown two skydiving runs and was on the way to pick up a third group. The plane made an emergency landing at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport and had substantial damage to the landing gear lifts and the airframe structure. It has been retained for further examination and the incident is still under investigation.
my40.tv
After multiple complaints, North Carolina tightens rules for partisan poll watchers
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — After receiving more than a dozen reports of conduct violations by party-appointed poll watchers during the May primaries in North Carolina, the state elections board has voted to tighten regulations for precinct observers to prevent partisan interference in the November general election. The board unanimously...
DMV to change office hours, end waivers for road tests
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is making changes to road tests for young drivers and office hours at several driver’s license offices across the state. The changes also affect how long drivers must have a learner permit. The state of emergency for COVID-19...
Sewage backup at a barbecue spot: Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Aug. 16)
Violations this week included improper handwashing and foods being held at incorrect temperatures.
Some Triad NC DMV offices offering extended hours for walk-ins
(WGHP) — The North Carolina DMV is making scheduling changes at multiple officers across the state. According to a release from the DMV office, Saturday walk-in services at 16 different locations in North Carolina will end on August 27. The Saturday walk-in hours began near the end of May. On Sept. 6, 10 offices will […]
FOX Carolina
Earthquakes continue to hit North Carolina, USGS says
TROUTMAN. N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says another earthquake hit the state of North Carolina early Tuesday morning. The 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman, NC just after 6 a.m., according to USGS. Troutman is located near the Charlotte area. North Carolina had an earthquake hit...
North Carolina sheriff’s daughter indicted for death by distribution
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The daughter of Alamance County’s long-time sheriff, Terry Johnson, has been indicted. Emily Robinson, 41, of Snow Camp, was indicted by a grand jury in July on the charge of death by distribution. Burling Police Department headed up the investigation into the drug-related death of Robert Starner Junior in September […]
How will La Niña impact fall in North Carolina?
(WGHP) – Meteorologists consistently speak about how global weather patterns can influence weather on a smaller scale. What does this mean exactly? Well, let’s dive into a global weather pattern known as La Niña. What is La Niña? La Niña is essentially the cooling of sea surface temperatures in the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean, along […]
WRAL
How a western North Carolina sheriff's plan to stock schools with AR-15s could impact your children
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. How a western North Carolina sheriff's plan to stock schools with AR-15s could impact your children. Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood and county leaders have...
When will brutal heat waves over 100 degrees hit North Carolina? Search your ZIP code for the hottest info
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – OK, it’s mid-August. We expect the temperatures to be high. We know our highs and lows are higher than they used to be. And now we can see – for each of our ZIP codes – exactly how bad the picture could get in the next, oh, three decades. First Street […]
