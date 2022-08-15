ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

FOX8 News

Can you pronounce the names of these North Carolina places?

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The Tar Heel State is a vibrant and diverse place with a little slice of paradise for everyone to enjoy, whether you prefer the beauty of the mountains or the sandy shores of the coastline. With that diversity, comes a wild variety of names, some of which may be pronounced […]
The Richmond Observer

NCWRC: Second deer in North Carolina tests positive for CWD

RALEIGH — A second deer in North Carolina has tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease. Officials with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission say the deer was tested as part of ongoing CWD surveillance efforts cooperating with farmers that have active depredation permits. The deer came from a farm less than one mile from where the first CWD-positive deer was harvested in Yadkin County in December 2021.
North Carolina State
WLOS.com

North Carolina AG Stein fights campaign ad probe

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The campaign committee for North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein has asked a federal appeals court to block enforcement of a seldom-used libel law amid an investigation into one of the attorney general's 2020 political ads. Stein's campaign asked the 4th Circuit U.S. Court of...
WLOS.com

Some mountain congregate living centers seeing COVID outbreaks as cases climb across NC

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Notice this story has been updated to clarify information from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services website. With COVID-19 cases on the rise, jails, nursing homes and other congregate living sites are seeing more outbreaks, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS).
Roy Cooper
wfxb.com

Preliminary Report On Co-Pilot Death in North Carolina Released

A preliminary report by the NTSB says a co-pilot who fell to his death after exiting an aircraft mid-flight in North Carolina may have been ‘sick’ and was ‘visibly upset’ before his exit. According to the FAA, two people, a pilot-in-charge and a second-in-charge were on the flight when it departed the Rayford-West Airport but only one person was on the plane when it landed. According to police, the body of 23 year old Charles Crooks was discovered hours later in the backyard of a home in Fuquay-Varina. The plane was being operated as a skydiving flight and had already flown two skydiving runs and was on the way to pick up a third group. The plane made an emergency landing at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport and had substantial damage to the landing gear lifts and the airframe structure. It has been retained for further examination and the incident is still under investigation.
WSOC Charlotte

DMV to change office hours, end waivers for road tests

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is making changes to road tests for young drivers and office hours at several driver’s license offices across the state. The changes also affect how long drivers must have a learner permit. The state of emergency for COVID-19...
FOX8 News

Some Triad NC DMV offices offering extended hours for walk-ins

(WGHP) — The North Carolina DMV is making scheduling changes at multiple officers across the state. According to a release from the DMV office, Saturday walk-in services at 16 different locations in North Carolina will end on August 27. The Saturday walk-in hours began near the end of May. On Sept. 6, 10 offices will […]
FOX Carolina

Earthquakes continue to hit North Carolina, USGS says

TROUTMAN. N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says another earthquake hit the state of North Carolina early Tuesday morning. The 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman, NC just after 6 a.m., according to USGS. Troutman is located near the Charlotte area. North Carolina had an earthquake hit...
FOX8 News

How will La Niña impact fall in North Carolina?

(WGHP) – Meteorologists consistently speak about how global weather patterns can influence weather on a smaller scale. What does this mean exactly? Well, let’s dive into a global weather pattern known as La Niña.  What is La Niña?  La Niña is essentially the cooling of sea surface temperatures in the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean, along […]
