ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 5

Blip....the Alien!
2d ago

Shouldn't matter WHO YOU ARE ! You CHOSE to drive drunk, endangering ALL OF US ! Take your punishment !You did this yourself!

Reply
2
Related
KETK / FOX51 News

2 arrested in East Texas for ‘felony-level’ property theft

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Two people were arrested in East Texas on Monday after they allegedly stole a utility trailer, along with several other items. Brandon Whitehorn and Shelby Rosas were arrested Monday by Harrison County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Gregg County Jail for “felony-level” theft of property. The two were reportedly […]
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Hawkins city officials taken aback by high cost for resurfacing roadway

KTRE’S Avery Gorman speaks to Hemphill school board president, Kim Scales, about the creation of knives crafted from the gymnasium floor as mementos. An East Texas town is facing a whopper of a price tag to resurface eight blocks of roadway. Law enforcement officers show support for fallen deputy’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dwi#Law Enforcement
CBS19

1 dead in head-on collision on FM 346 in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — One person has died following a head-on collision south of Tyler Wednesday afternoon, according to officials. The Smith County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred near the intersection of FM 346 and County Road 122. A portion of FM 346 is shut down. Officials say...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Fiance’ testifies as Cherokee County capital murder trial continues

RUSK, Texas (KLTV) - UPDATE 2:22 p.m.: The defense has rested and the jury has been dismissed for the day. Court will resume Thursday morning for closing arguments. The capital murder trial of Cody Roberts continued Wednesday morning in Rusk. Roberts is on trial for the shooting death of 18-year-old...
RUSK, TX
CBS19

Northbound lanes of US 59 N clear in Angelina County following crash

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — The northbound lanes of US 59 North in Angelina County are open for travel after being closed for a crash of a log truck. All northbound lanes of US 59 North at Redland in Angelina County have been re-opened and are clear for traffic after being closed before 10 a.m. today. Drivers are encouraged to still drive with caution when in the area.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Cherokee County commissioner arrested on DWI, evading arrest charges

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Cherokee County Pct. 2 Commissioner Steven Norton has been arrested following a Friday incident in which he is accused of driving drunk and not being cooperative with law enforcement. Norton, 51, is charged with driving while intoxicated and evading arrest. He was arrested on Friday...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
CBS19

DPS identifies Tyler woman killed in fiery, rollover crash

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A Tyler woman is dead following a Sunday afternoon crash in Smith County,. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to the one-vehicle crash around 1:50 p.m. on County Road 334, just southwest of Winona,. The preliminary crash report indicates a car,...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Vehicle crash, fire claims life of 22-year-old East Texas woman

WINONA, Texas (KETK) – In a statement released by Texas Department of Public safety, a single-vehicle crash claimed the life of 22-year-old Marcy S. Turner on Sunday afternoon approximately five miles southwest of Winona. The preliminary investigation says Turner was traveling eastbound on CR 334 when she left the roadway entering the south barrow ditch. […]
WINONA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy