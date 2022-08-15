Read full article on original website
Blip....the Alien!
2d ago
Shouldn't matter WHO YOU ARE ! You CHOSE to drive drunk, endangering ALL OF US ! Take your punishment !You did this yourself!
2
Smith County Sheriff’s Office warns residents to be aware of recent telephone scam
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office has recently been made aware of a new scam in the area. According to officials, the caller will say you have missed a court summons and have a warrant out for your arrest. The caller will then request payment over the phone by giving you […]
2 arrested in East Texas for ‘felony-level’ property theft
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Two people were arrested in East Texas on Monday after they allegedly stole a utility trailer, along with several other items. Brandon Whitehorn and Shelby Rosas were arrested Monday by Harrison County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Gregg County Jail for “felony-level” theft of property. The two were reportedly […]
Two teenagers involved in fatal head-on crash in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — One teenager is dead after a head-on crash at FM 346 and CR 122 before 5 p.m. in Smith County on Wednesday. A second teenage girl is reported to be in stable condition, according to officials. Two vehicles were involved in the wreck at FM 346 and CR 122 before […]
Hawkins city officials taken aback by high cost for resurfacing roadway
KTRE’S Avery Gorman speaks to Hemphill school board president, Kim Scales, about the creation of knives crafted from the gymnasium floor as mementos. An East Texas town is facing a whopper of a price tag to resurface eight blocks of roadway. Law enforcement officers show support for fallen deputy’s...
Law enforcement looking for suspect who fled Frankston traffic stop on foot
FRANKSTON, Texas (KLTV) - A manhunt is no longer active for a man who fled a Frankston traffic stop, but law enforcement are still watching for the suspect. The search was launched after a man fled from a traffic stop on Wednesday night. Coffee City Police Chief Johnjay Portillo said...
Fiance’ testifies as Cherokee County capital murder trial continues
RUSK, Texas (KLTV) - UPDATE 2:22 p.m.: The defense has rested and the jury has been dismissed for the day. Court will resume Thursday morning for closing arguments. The capital murder trial of Cody Roberts continued Wednesday morning in Rusk. Roberts is on trial for the shooting death of 18-year-old...
‘Drug house closed for business’: 2 juveniles, 2 dogs, drugs taken by East Texas authorities
GROVETON, Texas (KETK) — The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a property in Groveton Wednesday morning in which several grams of methamphetamine were seized and two dogs and two juveniles were taken and placed into proper care, Sheriff Woody Wallace announced in a Facebook post. According to the sheriff, the house […]
Northbound lanes of US 59 N clear in Angelina County following crash
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — The northbound lanes of US 59 North in Angelina County are open for travel after being closed for a crash of a log truck. All northbound lanes of US 59 North at Redland in Angelina County have been re-opened and are clear for traffic after being closed before 10 a.m. today. Drivers are encouraged to still drive with caution when in the area.
East Texas police looking for vehicle allegedly involved in catalytic converter thefts
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – East Texas police are looking for a vehicle that was allegedly involved in several catalytic converter thefts. The crimes happened in Mount Pleasant. Officials have pictures of the car they believe is connected to the thefts. The car does not have a front plate and is a four-door sedan from […]
Cherokee County commissioner arrested on DWI, evading arrest charges
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Cherokee County Pct. 2 Commissioner Steven Norton has been arrested following a Friday incident in which he is accused of driving drunk and not being cooperative with law enforcement. Norton, 51, is charged with driving while intoxicated and evading arrest. He was arrested on Friday...
Judge grants 60 days to hire investigator in Athens fatal bus crash case
ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — Time has been granted by a Henderson County judge to appoint an investigator in the case of a fatal bus crash that occurred in Athens in 2019. During a hearing on Wednesday, defense attorneys motioned for the appointment of an investigator to the case. The presiding judge granted permission to the […]
Fake Facebook Post Warning Of Active Serial Killer Spreading In Lufkin, Texas
Don't believe anything you read online, and only half of what you see. That's basically the advice from the Lufkin Police Department. They recently made a post on Facebook to make it very clear that there is not a serial killer in the area. That's the same social media platform where the rumor had been spreading.
15 dogs, prairie dog and macaw seized from Smith County residence
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — About 15 dogs, a prairie dog and a macaw were recovered from a property in southeast Smith County on Monday as a result of a search warrant by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, officials said. Along with the dogs, one prairie dog and a macaw were also taken from the […]
Woman arrested on criminally negligent homicide warrant for 2021 fatal crash
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Khamila Tavion Bradford-Burnley, 25, of Tyler was arrested Friday on a warrant issued for her involvement in a fatal Rusk County crash in Feb. 2021 per officials. On Feb. 27, 2021 at 1:48 a.m., troopers responded to a two vehicle fatal crash on US-79, approximately 5.7 miles south of Henderson in […]
Son of Tyler pastor arrested, accused of stealing from same couple as father
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The son of a Tyler pastor who pleaded guilty to two theft of property charges was arrested on Monday, and is accused of stealing from the same elderly couple as his father. Jerome Anthony Milton, 27, was arrested on two charges of credit card abuse against an elderly person, and was […]
49 dogs seized from Cherokee County ‘puppy mill,’ Nicholas Pet Haven pleas for help
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Nicholas Pet Haven began asking the public for help on Tuesday in placing about 50 dogs in loving foster homes. This is after they were found at a puppy mill in Cherokee County. According to the shelter, 3-4 dogs each were stuffed into many stacked up rabbit cages. All dogs […]
DPS identifies Tyler woman killed in fiery, rollover crash
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A Tyler woman is dead following a Sunday afternoon crash in Smith County,. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to the one-vehicle crash around 1:50 p.m. on County Road 334, just southwest of Winona,. The preliminary crash report indicates a car,...
Vehicle crash, fire claims life of 22-year-old East Texas woman
WINONA, Texas (KETK) – In a statement released by Texas Department of Public safety, a single-vehicle crash claimed the life of 22-year-old Marcy S. Turner on Sunday afternoon approximately five miles southwest of Winona. The preliminary investigation says Turner was traveling eastbound on CR 334 when she left the roadway entering the south barrow ditch. […]
