Own a piece of local ski hill history
Here is your chance to own a piece of local ski hill history.
spectrumnews1.com
Cleveland-based thrift store provides families with furniture
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio — Aug. 17 marks National Thrift Store Day, but the Cleveland Furniture Bank is consistently bringing furniture to families and individuals. Elizabeth Leon, a program assistant for Cleveland Furniture Bank, typically fills out tickets that say "sold" on them before she meets with her client. “These...
Clap, cheer and whistle, as this news is all good: Sun Messages
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- There is very real suffering and trouble in this world and in every community that I know of. At the same time, it is important to note the moments when the sun breaks through the clouds and people meet -- and exceed -- our expectations. Some do so instinctively and others with great effort.
Best sub sandwich shops in Greater Cleveland: Vote for your favorite (Poll)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Looking for a great sub sandwich? So are we. Let’s face it – it doesn’t take a lot of effort to throw some meat and cheese on a roll and call it a sub. But to create a crave-worthy sandwich stuffed with meats, cheeses, crisp veggies and the perfect blend of herbs and sauce takes finesse.
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Pies in Ohio
Sometimes it seems as if the smallest most unassuming restaurants are the ones with the best food. These under-the-radar spots are usually family-owned and rise in popularity from word of mouth amongst locals and maybe even social media.
Cleveland Scene
The Reserve, Formerly Umami, Opens in Chagrin Falls on Tuesday, August 23rd
At long last, The Reserve (42 N. Main St., 440-318-1492) in Chagrin Falls will open its doors on Tuesday, August 23rd. The restaurant replaces Umami, which closed this past winter after 14 years. Back in May, owners Mike Mendlovic and Nikki Williams revealed their plans for this small but mighty...
coolcleveland.com
Pagan Pride Festival Is back in Bedford for Three Days
Once again, Pagan Pride returns to the downtown square in Bedford, attracting self-identified witches, nature worshippers, psychics, artists and hippies, among others — anyone whose path includes respecting the Earth and all those who live on it. The theme is appropriately, “A New Beginning,” something we’re all looking at...
WYTV.com
Local health: New Cleveland Clinic study details low diagnoses of hearing loss
(WYTV) – We want to talk about a new survey from the Cleveland Clinic about hearing loss. Not only do some older people suffer hearing loss, they don’t know they’re suffering hearing loss. The survey looked at those between the ages of 50 and 80. Only ten...
Euclid Councilman Marcus Epps Appears on TLC's Reality Show Seeking Sister Wife; Isn't Polygamy Illegal?
Euclid, OH. - Ward Three Councilman Marcus Epps of Euclid, OH, is actively participating in a TLC reality show. TLC is an American cable channel owned by Warner Bros. TLC stands for the tender loving care of others. The programming intends to connect with viewers through emotions. Several TLC programs include 90 Day Fiance, My 600lb Life, Medical Marvel, Unique Lifestyles, Journey and Transformation, and many others.
Gates Mills teacher tells parents to 'cut the cord' and allow children to grow: Mom Squad with 3News' Maureen Kyle
GATES MILLS, Ohio — The school year is starting and that means a lot of stress and anxiety for both the students and parents. You may be wondering... But parents at Saint Francis of Assisi School in Gates Mills get a little extra help from junior high language arts teacher, Cindy D'Alessandro, with her famous, annual speech she calls “Cutting the Cord."
Amazon opens new delivery station in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, Ohio -- Amazon recently opened its new 123,366-square-foot distribution center delivery station in Brooklyn. “They’re not fully up and running, but they’re open,” Mayor Katie Gallagher said. “They have a ton of trucks going in and out already, but they’re still ramping up a little bit more.
Celebrate the 40th anniversary of Michael Stanley Band’s historic Blossom run
CLEVELAND, Ohio – It was 40 years ago chants of “MSB! MSB!” filled Blossom Music Center as the Michael Stanley Band began the greatest run of shows that has ever taken place at the venue. Starting the night of Aug. 25, 1982, Michael Stanley Band played four...
How to save seeds to plant next year in your Northeast Ohio garden
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Days getting shorter, hardy hibiscus blooming, and the first leaves changing color signal the beginning of the end of another glorious Northeast Ohio summer. Your vegetable garden may be producing more food than you can eat this time of year, and canning, drying, and freezing can be...
Areas of Cleveland infested with invasive bug; How to spot their eggs with mating season weeks away
A beautiful but invasive pest causing concern in many parts of the U.S., has taken up residence in areas of Cleveland. With its egg laying season weeks away, authorities are working to stamp out the bug's potential takeover.
‘The Last Movie Stars’ producer talks about Hollywood legend Paul Newman’s Shaker Heights past and new HBO Max documentary
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Nearly 14 years has passed since Hollywood legend and Shaker Heights native Paul Newman died. Movie fans are getting a special chance this summer to spend some time with Newman -- and those inviting blues eyes and wry smile -- in the new six-part documentary “The Last Movie Stars,” which is currently streaming on HBO Max.
Mansfield Ohio May Be The Next Pizza Capital in the Country
Ohio is a state abundant with pizza options. From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
newsnet5
National Thrift Shop Day brings big deals as clothing prices surge nationwide
CLEVELAND — Wednesday officially marks National Thrift Shop day across the U.S. It all comes as clothing prices have surged due to inflation and ongoing supply chain issues. Thrift stores are taking notice and working to alleviate some of that financial stress and bring out big deals. Area Goodwill...
What a scam -- Lose $3 billion for Ohio teachers, get rewarded with $9.7 million in bonuses: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The board governing the Ohio’s teacher pension fund is considering a proposal on to award its investment associates $9.7 million in performance-based incentives, despite the fund losing $3 billion in 11 months. We’re talking about the State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio on Today in Ohio....
‘Frozen’ at Playhouse Square isn’t just a musical, it’s an experience
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Disney’s “Frozen” isn’t just a musical. It’s an experience. So, if the prospect of sharing the theater with hundreds of kids dressed up as a princess or a snowman, listening to those kids sing along to songs they know by heart and sitting through a show that’s more style over substance makes you a bit uneasy, you’re best to, well, let it go. Because you’d be missing out on a magical night at the theater.
