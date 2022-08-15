ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, OH

spectrumnews1.com

Cleveland-based thrift store provides families with furniture

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio — Aug. 17 marks National Thrift Store Day, but the Cleveland Furniture Bank is consistently bringing furniture to families and individuals. Elizabeth Leon, a program assistant for Cleveland Furniture Bank, typically fills out tickets that say "sold" on them before she meets with her client. “These...
CLEVELAND, OH
Amherst, OH
coolcleveland.com

Pagan Pride Festival Is back in Bedford for Three Days

Once again, Pagan Pride returns to the downtown square in Bedford, attracting self-identified witches, nature worshippers, psychics, artists and hippies, among others — anyone whose path includes respecting the Earth and all those who live on it. The theme is appropriately, “A New Beginning,” something we’re all looking at...
BEDFORD, OH
Brown on Cleveland

Euclid Councilman Marcus Epps Appears on TLC's Reality Show Seeking Sister Wife; Isn't Polygamy Illegal?

Euclid, OH. - Ward Three Councilman Marcus Epps of Euclid, OH, is actively participating in a TLC reality show. TLC is an American cable channel owned by Warner Bros. TLC stands for the tender loving care of others. The programming intends to connect with viewers through emotions. Several TLC programs include 90 Day Fiance, My 600lb Life, Medical Marvel, Unique Lifestyles, Journey and Transformation, and many others.
EUCLID, OH
WKYC

Gates Mills teacher tells parents to 'cut the cord' and allow children to grow: Mom Squad with 3News' Maureen Kyle

GATES MILLS, Ohio — The school year is starting and that means a lot of stress and anxiety for both the students and parents. You may be wondering... But parents at Saint Francis of Assisi School in Gates Mills get a little extra help from junior high language arts teacher, Cindy D'Alessandro, with her famous, annual speech she calls “Cutting the Cord."
GATES MILLS, OH
Cleveland.com

Amazon opens new delivery station in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, Ohio -- Amazon recently opened its new 123,366-square-foot distribution center delivery station in Brooklyn. “They’re not fully up and running, but they’re open,” Mayor Katie Gallagher said. “They have a ton of trucks going in and out already, but they’re still ramping up a little bit more.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

‘The Last Movie Stars’ producer talks about Hollywood legend Paul Newman’s Shaker Heights past and new HBO Max documentary

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Nearly 14 years has passed since Hollywood legend and Shaker Heights native Paul Newman died. Movie fans are getting a special chance this summer to spend some time with Newman -- and those inviting blues eyes and wry smile -- in the new six-part documentary “The Last Movie Stars,” which is currently streaming on HBO Max.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

‘Frozen’ at Playhouse Square isn’t just a musical, it’s an experience

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Disney’s “Frozen” isn’t just a musical. It’s an experience. So, if the prospect of sharing the theater with hundreds of kids dressed up as a princess or a snowman, listening to those kids sing along to songs they know by heart and sitting through a show that’s more style over substance makes you a bit uneasy, you’re best to, well, let it go. Because you’d be missing out on a magical night at the theater.
CLEVELAND, OH

