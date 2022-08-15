ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey man charged for Marion crash that caused building’s demolition

By Ben Gilliam
 3 days ago

MARION, Va. (WJHL) – A New Jersey man is facing several charges after a crash that took out a piece of a building in Marion, Virginia, police say.

According to a release from Virginia State Police (VSP), an investigation is underway to learn the exact circumstances that led to the Monday morning crash.

Around 6:30 a.m., state troopers stationed along Interstate 81 South clocked a Mercedes driving 147mph in a 70mph zone and initiated a traffic stop. When the vehicle refused to stop and took Exit 47 toward Marion, the officer reportedly broke off the pursuit.

At roughly the same time, Marion spokesperson Ken Heath said town police observed a vehicle driving through town at a high rate of speed. Heath said that while officers attempted to stop the car, it crashed into a building on North Main Street.

VSP investigators learned that the vehicle was the same Mercedes and was driven by Joel German, 27, of New Jersey.

Because of the incident, VSP public information officer Corinne Geller said German is facing two counts of reckless driving, one count of failure to maintain control of a vehicle and one count of failing to wear a seatbelt.

Due to the structural damage to the building, town officials chose to demolish it to prevent danger from being posed to the public.

