Bell County, TX

KWTX

Suspect indicted in Waco food truck shooting that left victim paralyzed

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A McLennan County grand jury indicted a Waco man Thursday on charges he shot two people outside a taco truck in April, leaving one paralyzed and seriously injuring the other. The grand jury indicted James Curtis White III, 28, on enhanced counts charging him with two...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Central Texas woman sentenced in deadly ambush of MCC student

GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - A Groesbeck woman who helped lure a McLennan Community College student into a robbery that resulted in his shooting death in January 2020 was sentenced to 35 years in prison Thursday. Willow Region Smith, 20, pleaded guilty to a reduced murder charge and to three counts...
GROESBECK, TX
KWTX

Power restored at McLennan County Jail

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Electricity was restored at the McLennan County Jail at about 9 a.m. Thursday. The power reportedly went out at 3:30 a.m. Aug. 18. The generators are and air conditioners were running at the time of the outage, but areas like the kitchen are without power, according to McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Bellmead man who shot victim in the head sentenced to 60 years in prison

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A four-time convicted felon who shot a man in the head last year was sentenced to 60 years in prison Thursday. Jurors in 19th State District Court deliberated about 3½ hours before determining punishment for Ramon Joseph Castro II, who was on parole when he shot Primitivo Rodriguez-Falcon in the right temple at Castro’s residence in the 500 block of Wilson Road in Bellmead in October 2021.
BELLMEAD, TX
KWTX

Man charged after 17 dogs rescued from Waco home

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office arrested Juan Villareal, 47, charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals in an animal hoarding case. McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said Villareal turned himself in around 4 a.m. on Aug. 18 after learning the FAST Unit was after him. “He’s...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Suspect sought in Killeen shooting

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bell County Crime Stoppers need your help to identify a suspect in a recent shooting. The Bell County Crime Stoppers said on Wednesday afternoon that Killeen Police responded at approximately 5:20 p.m. on August 7 to a shots fired call in the 600 block of Hall Avenue. When officers arrived, they found multiple spent casings spreading from the 400 block of N. 12th Street to the 300 block of N. 14th Street.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Two suspects in Temple armed robbery identified

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The man and woman arrested in the armed robbery at Academy Sports + Outdoors have been identified. The Temple Police Department has confirmed to FOX 44 News that they arrested 20-year-old Abraham Raheen Grant and 23-year-old Precious Chambers in this case. Officers were...
TEMPLE, TX
everythinglubbock.com

McGregor Teen Girls Found Safe

MCGREGOR, Texas (FOX 44) – 14-year-olds Aysha Cross and Emiliee Soloman have been the center of attention in Central Texas since they first went missing last Wednesday. An Amber Alert was sent out yesterday after officials said they received a screenshot from one of the girls’s Snapchat stories with the message “help.”
MCGREGOR, TX
fox44news.com

Temple police detain 3 suspects in aggravated robbery

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department has detained three people in connection with an armed robbery Tuesday morning. Officers say the call came in before 12 p.m. about a robbery at Roopa’s Kitchen, which is in the 1700 block of Canyon Creek Drive. The department...
TEMPLE, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KWTX

Hill County Sheriff’s Office seeking victims of Central Texas scammer

HILL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help locating possible victims scammed by a local business owner. Investigators posted the request on Facebook with the hope victims will come forward. According to authorities, “Daniel” with “Elite Soldiers Painting LLC” has been going...
HILL COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Temple Police arrest three armed robbery suspects

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Tuesday detained three suspects in an armed robbery at a business in the 1700 block of Canyon Creek Drive. The suspects, two juveniles and an adult, pulled a handgun at the establishment and demanded money, police said. Officers were dispatched to the armed robbery...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Travis County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Travis County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing teen. Alexis Sorrentino, also known as Marissa Sorrentino, 17, ran away from CPS custody in San Antonio. Sorrentino is believed to be in the Austin area, with ties...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX

