Ultimate Guide to Birmingham Consignment Sales :: Fall 2022
Dates: Aug. 25-27 Times: Pre-sale on Thursday, August 25 at 5:30 p.m. ($5 at the door); Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.; Saturday 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Location: Alabaster First United Methodist Church Restore Building, 128 Market Center Drive, Alabaster. Website: renewedthreads.wordpress.com. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/renewedthreads/. Info: Consigned...
Why Lunch at Your Local Meat 'N' Three Is Always Worth the Long Line
The last time I had worked this hard for a meal of baked chicken, I was helping my Uncle John dig a well. But this current venture seemed like such a good idea, at first. "Want to go to Johnny's Restaurant?" my friend Jake Reiss asked me one day. Visions...
Alabama researchers discover ‘gigantic’ 83 million-year-old turtle species
Fossilized turtle shell that sat unnoticed for decades in the collection at the University of Alabama actually belongs to a previously unknown species of ‘giant’ freshwater turtle that roamed the state during the time of the dinosaurs, according to research published today. Researchers now based at the Alabama...
University of Alabama’s Sorority Rush Week Getting Documentary Treatment From HBO Max and Vice in ‘Bama Rush’
Sorority recruitment week at the University of Alabama, which has been captured by the Bama Rush trend on TikTok, is becoming the topic of a documentary from Vice Studios and HBO Max. Rachel Fleit, director of 2021’s critically acclaimed doc Introducing, Selma Blair, will helm the project, which has begun...
Noah Galloway: Losing arm, leg was 'best thing that ever happened to me'
Losing an arm and leg due to an explosive in war takes a tremendous toll on a person, but Iraq war veteran Noah Galloway today told Hoover chamber members it was the best thing that ever happened to him. Galloway, speaking at the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce at the...
12 independent bookstores in Alabama to check out
When it comes to independent bookstores worth a browse, Alabama has no shortage. While ordering books from major retailers online may be more convenient, clicking a button can’t compare to the experience of an afternoon spent roaming the shelves of a new bookstore. Just ask any book lover, and they will tell you that.
Bear Bryant’s 1982 letter to Mike McQueen reveals his expectations, love for players
A glimpse into a Paul “Bear” Bryant-coached Alabama team heading into fall camp was posted to social media Thursday. A signed letter by Bryant to offensive lineman Mike McQueen gives Alabama fans some insight into the mind of the legendary football coach entering what would be his final season on the sidelines.
Here’s Why Drake’s Latest Instagram Post Could Mean Bad News for Alabama Football This Season
The Alabama Crimson Tide are favorites to win it all this season according to the NCAA preseason rankings. More specifically, The Alabama Crimson Tide are the favorites to win it all this season *on paper, but we all know that several other factors play into the outcome of any team's season; ultimately the one school that ends up hoisting that NCAA National Championship trophy at the end of the season can credit a combination of talent, coaching, preparation, and, often times, a little bit of luck.
‘Everyone should be terrified.’ National writers talk 2022 Alabama expectations
Take a look at any preseason poll or ranking and Alabama is No. 1. From the coaches to the AP and more analytics-based rankings like ESPN’s Football Power Index, the Crimson Tide is knee-deep in the kind of expectations Nick Saban loathes. Well, the hype isn’t going away anytime...
Birmingham may have lost historic Terminal Station, but…
Today’s guest columnist is Gordon G. Martin. But I feel we sometimes focus on our failures and forget to celebrate our victories. How many of you have had an opportunity to visit Charlotte, North Carolina?. Charlotte’s downtown will impress you with its shiny new buildings. But where are...
Woman Filmed Stealing Mailbox From One of Tuscaloosa’s Most Famous Bars
The owner of one of Tuscaloosa's most popular bars is asking for help identifying a woman spotted on surveillance cameras tearing a metal mailbox off his wall early Wednesday morning. Jeff Sirkin, who owns Gallettes on the University of Alabama Strip, shared the 13-second video on Facebook Wednesday and asked...
Paradise Grills showroom opens in 280 retail complex
HOOVER – Another business has opened in the new Cahaba Market development on U.S. 280. An outdoor kitchen company called Paradise Grills opened a new showroom in the space next to Five Guys Burgers and Fries on Friday, Aug. 5. The showroom is the company’s first location in Alabama....
This Alabama airport had some of the nation’s largest airfare increases, survey says
A survey of the nation’s busiest airports has rated Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport as one that has seen the largest price increases over the last year. According to financial tech site SmartAsset, BHM has seen the 14th highest increases since 2021. SmartAsset looked at the 100 busiest U.S. airports and...
A-List No. 1: Thompson 5-star DL Peter Woods is a no-risk commit for Clemson
The A-List is AL.com’s ranking of the top 15 senior prospects in the state of Alabama. We will count down one each day until No. 1 is revealed Aug. 17. The first football jersey Peter Woods ever wore as a 5-year-old had Warriors printed across the front. But despite...
See University of Alabama students hit campus during wet first day of fall semester
It was wet on the Quad, y’all. The University of Alabama began its fall 2022 semester on Wednesday, with students hitting a soggy campus for the first day of classes. We sauntered across the Capstone to catch a glimpse of what the warm and wet August day looked like for them.
Alabama’s first aerospace and aviation high school opens in Bessemer
Tia Wilson didn’t want to waste any time getting her 14-year-old into a school to help him fulfill his dream of becoming an astronaut, so she did research to find a good fit for her son, Daniel. She found two schools: One was in Dallas, Texas, and the other was in Bessemer, Alabama—the Alabama Aerospace & Aviation High School (AAHS).
Bandit Pâtisserie is open now + 5 more Birmingham businesses on the way
If you’re like us and always want a mid-morning sweet treat, you’re going to want to pay attention to this special edition of openings. From a pâtisserie opening on First Ave. N to retail in Pelham, we’ve got six of Birmingham’s most anticipated openings ready for you.
Free cake giveaway at Nothing Bundt Cakes
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday by giving away free cakes at all its bakeries, including locations in the Birmingham area and Tuscaloosa. The first 250 people who arrive at any of their local bakeries on Thursday, September 1, 2022, will each get one...
What’s the difference between Alabama and Auburn fans? Income, education and more
The rabid fanbases for the state of Alabama’s two largest universities - the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Auburn Tigers - sometimes seem like they have nothing in common. That’s not entirely true - they both root for football teams in the Yellowhammer State, and neither one misses playing the Iron Bowl at Legion Field.
7 Labor Day Weekend events you won’t want to miss like The Magic City Hawaiian Luau
Labor Day is coming up Monday, September 5, which means there’s a full weekend of happenings ahead. If you’re looking to do more than sleep in and binge your favorite shows, here are some events taking place around Birmingham. 1. The Doobie Brothers: 50th Anniversary Tour. What: Doobie...
