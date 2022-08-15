Read full article on original website
counton2.com
Charleston city leaders honor Doscher family
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A family that has owned Lowcountry grocery stores for nearly 150 years is being celebrated by Charleston leaders. On Tuesday, Mayor John Tecklenburg proclaimed Aug. 16 as “Doscher’s Grocery Store Day” in the City of Charleston. A household name for more than...
The Post and Courier
Editorial: Added height for 'architectural merit' was a good idea — that hasn't worked
We're pleased that Charleston City Council finally seems poised to grapple with the contentious issue of whether its zoning code should allow some new buildings in the city's historic district to get an extra floor because their proposed design has "architectural merit." We urge council to rewrite the current rule but would caution against doing away with it entirely.
Charleston leaders discuss future of Lowcountry Lowline
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A plan to transform an abandoned railroad line in Charleston is moving full steam ahead. On Tuesday, city leaders met to discuss the latest on the Lowcountry Lowline Project. The plan is to convert the old rail line into a two-mile-long linear park. The project will span from Mt. Pleasant Street […]
The Post and Courier
Dorchester County breaks ground on $12M Oakbrook Library in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE — Dorchester County officials broke ground Aug. 18 for the planned Oakbrook Library. Located on Bacon’s Bridge Road, right across from Ashley River Park, the library will be 20,000 square feet and is estimated will cost around $12 million to build. It will triple the amount of...
The Post and Courier
Charleston's new outdoor amphitheater The Refinery hosts opening weekend
It was one of the most-booked Saturday nights in Charleston in some time. There were at least eight concerts of note going on at once across the Lowcountry on Aug. 13. To name a few, Moon Taxi was sold out at The Windjammer, an all-women lineup at Femme Fest was gracing the Music Farm, Pinegrove was playing at Pour House and it was opening night at Charleston's newest outdoor amphitheater.
live5news.com
Charleston cuts ribbon on new affordable housing complex in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston city leaders celebrated the ribbon cutting Tuesday morning for a new affordable housing apartment community. The Bulls Creek Apartments complex stands in the 1800 block of Ashley Crossing Lane. The city provided $2.6 million towards the development of the 62 affordable rental apartments for households...
live5news.com
Dorchester County officials host groundbreaking for new library
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - In 2019, Dorchester County passed a referendum to build three new libraries in the county for $30 million. Dorchester County officials say this library will tell a story and blend education with the outdoors with its unique design. The new Oakbrook Library at the Ashley River...
live5news.com
Mayor Tecklenburg to welcome MET Opera singer, Burke High grad back to Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg will welcome a Metropolitan Opera Company mezzo-soprano back to her hometown on Thursday. Annette Spann-Lewis is a Charleston native and a 1971 graduate of Burke High School. She’s currently the longest-tenured member of the New York City-based Metropolitan Opera Company. Spann-Lewis...
The Post and Courier
North Charleston's Liberty Hill takes lead in Charleston County's $3M home repair effort
NORTH CHARLESTON — For more than a century, the city's oldest neighborhood has set the standard locally for civic engagement and community empowerment. Now, once again, Liberty Hill is demonstrating to communities across Charleston County how they can effectively convince elected officials to invest funds into the neighborhoods. The...
holycitysinner.com
New Charleston Restaurants (2022)
Last updated on: 8/3/22 – Most Recent Update in Red. It seems Charleston’s food and beverage offerings are never ending. When one restaurant closes, if feels like two others open. It’s nearly impossible to keep up with all the openings. To help you keep things straight, Holy...
counton2.com
Lowcountry Rapid Transit receives federal approval to begin engineering phase
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Rapid Transit (LCRT) is one step closer to becoming a reality after receiving federal approval to enter the engineering phase. The project would be South Carolina’s first mass transit infrastructure project, placing a 21.3-mile rapid bus route along US 78 and US 52 (Rivers Avenue).
charlestondaily.net
September events and programs in your Charleston County Parks!
Thurs., Sept. 1, 5 – 7 p.m. Come enjoy Toast Under the Oaks while exploring Johns Island County Park. Guests will enjoy wine, beer, and live music from Gracie Trice, while experiencing the beauty of this 738-acre park. Food truck fare will be available for purchase on-site from Kees Kitchen and Mac Daddy food truck.
The Post and Courier
337 McClain Street, Charleston, SC 29407
LOCATION! LOCATION! This immaculate one story brick ranch style home sits on a huge fenced lot and is . just 3.5 miles to historic downtown Charleston. This lovely home has been all updated and just waiting for a new family to call it home. Just a FEW of the updates include completely new bathrooms lots of newer lighting doors flooring etc. The windows were replaced at some point and the entire house has been freshly painted. Also you don't want to miss this kitchen....it is HUGE!! (as is the adjoining laundry/utility room!) Oh....and did I mention....NO HOA!!!!
charlestondaily.net
Get To Know Charleston: A few historic facts about Marion Square
A Little History of Marion Square – Charleston, South Carolina. John Wragg sold the land to the colony of South Carolina in 1758 to serve as part of the city’s defense fortification. Marion Square was known as “Citadel Green” from 1843 to 1922. When the Citadel...
The Post and Courier
Across the Bridge: The circular church destroyed by fire
Late Romanesque style / Brick / Gable roof / Two and one-half stories. Before the Civil War, Meeting Street north of Broad Street was Charleston’s grand civic boulevard, lined with Greek Revival porticos and prominent buildings. One of the buildings was known as Secession Hall where on April 3, 1861 delegates met to ratify the newly composed Confederate Constitution to be the first state to secede from the Union. Little did they know that a mere eight months later on Dec. 11, 1861, the Hall, along with many other grand buildings on Meeting Street and elsewhere, would be destroyed in the Great Fire of 1861.
This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In South Carolina
Taste Of Home found the best restaurants around the country serving up authentic Mexican cuisine.
King Street bar owners requesting ID scanner pilot program
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A handful of King Street bar and restaurant owners are asking the City of Charleston for help with an underage drinking crackdown. Roy Neal, the owner of El Jefe, wants to have help paying for ID scanners that tell if a drivers license is fake or real. He says that the naked […]
The Post and Courier
After lofty promises, North Charleston gun violence groups still wait for support
NORTH CHARLESTON — On a warm afternoon in early May, council member Jerome Heyward sat inside City Hall telling a roomful of his constituents the inevitable: There would be more bloodshed, more bullets, more death. “The summer is right around the corner, school’s getting ready to get out,” he...
thisismysouth.com
Southern Stays: Post House Inn
Set in the former 1896 post office in the Old Village of Mount Pleasant, this charming inn in the suburb of Charleston, South Carolina is a welcome respite from the noise of downtown. Guests check in at the reception desk, which is for both the restaurant and inn. It feels...
crbjbizwire.com
All New Floorplans Coming to Del Webb Charleston at Nexton
Ten new-home designs from Del Webb’s consumer inspired GenYou™ collection are coming to Del Webb Charleston at Nexton, along with an all-new model village to showcase what’s fresh and inventive about the open floorplans which celebrate flowing spaces, flexibility and comfort for the way active adults want to live.
