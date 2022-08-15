ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

counton2.com

Charleston city leaders honor Doscher family

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A family that has owned Lowcountry grocery stores for nearly 150 years is being celebrated by Charleston leaders. On Tuesday, Mayor John Tecklenburg proclaimed Aug. 16 as “Doscher’s Grocery Store Day” in the City of Charleston. A household name for more than...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Editorial: Added height for 'architectural merit' was a good idea — that hasn't worked

We're pleased that Charleston City Council finally seems poised to grapple with the contentious issue of whether its zoning code should allow some new buildings in the city's historic district to get an extra floor because their proposed design has "architectural merit." We urge council to rewrite the current rule but would caution against doing away with it entirely.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston leaders discuss future of Lowcountry Lowline

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A plan to transform an abandoned railroad line in Charleston is moving full steam ahead. On Tuesday, city leaders met to discuss the latest on the Lowcountry Lowline Project. The plan is to convert the old rail line into a two-mile-long linear park. The project will span from Mt. Pleasant Street […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston's new outdoor amphitheater The Refinery hosts opening weekend

It was one of the most-booked Saturday nights in Charleston in some time. There were at least eight concerts of note going on at once across the Lowcountry on Aug. 13. To name a few, Moon Taxi was sold out at The Windjammer, an all-women lineup at Femme Fest was gracing the Music Farm, Pinegrove was playing at Pour House and it was opening night at Charleston's newest outdoor amphitheater.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston cuts ribbon on new affordable housing complex in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston city leaders celebrated the ribbon cutting Tuesday morning for a new affordable housing apartment community. The Bulls Creek Apartments complex stands in the 1800 block of Ashley Crossing Lane. The city provided $2.6 million towards the development of the 62 affordable rental apartments for households...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Dorchester County officials host groundbreaking for new library

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - In 2019, Dorchester County passed a referendum to build three new libraries in the county for $30 million. Dorchester County officials say this library will tell a story and blend education with the outdoors with its unique design. The new Oakbrook Library at the Ashley River...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Mayor Tecklenburg to welcome MET Opera singer, Burke High grad back to Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg will welcome a Metropolitan Opera Company mezzo-soprano back to her hometown on Thursday. Annette Spann-Lewis is a Charleston native and a 1971 graduate of Burke High School. She’s currently the longest-tenured member of the New York City-based Metropolitan Opera Company. Spann-Lewis...
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

New Charleston Restaurants (2022)

Last updated on: 8/3/22 – Most Recent Update in Red. It seems Charleston’s food and beverage offerings are never ending. When one restaurant closes, if feels like two others open. It’s nearly impossible to keep up with all the openings. To help you keep things straight, Holy...
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

September events and programs in your Charleston County Parks!

Thurs., Sept. 1, 5 – 7 p.m. Come enjoy Toast Under the Oaks while exploring Johns Island County Park. Guests will enjoy wine, beer, and live music from Gracie Trice, while experiencing the beauty of this 738-acre park. Food truck fare will be available for purchase on-site from Kees Kitchen and Mac Daddy food truck.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
The Post and Courier

337 McClain Street, Charleston, SC 29407

LOCATION! LOCATION! This immaculate one story brick ranch style home sits on a huge fenced lot and is . just 3.5 miles to historic downtown Charleston. This lovely home has been all updated and just waiting for a new family to call it home. Just a FEW of the updates include completely new bathrooms lots of newer lighting doors flooring etc. The windows were replaced at some point and the entire house has been freshly painted. Also you don't want to miss this kitchen....it is HUGE!! (as is the adjoining laundry/utility room!) Oh....and did I mention....NO HOA!!!!
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Get To Know Charleston: A few historic facts about Marion Square

A Little History of Marion Square – Charleston, South Carolina. John Wragg sold the land to the colony of South Carolina in 1758 to serve as part of the city’s defense fortification. Marion Square was known as “Citadel Green” from 1843 to 1922. When the Citadel...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Across the Bridge: The circular church destroyed by fire

Late Romanesque style / Brick / Gable roof / Two and one-half stories. Before the Civil War, Meeting Street north of Broad Street was Charleston’s grand civic boulevard, lined with Greek Revival porticos and prominent buildings. One of the buildings was known as Secession Hall where on April 3, 1861 delegates met to ratify the newly composed Confederate Constitution to be the first state to secede from the Union. Little did they know that a mere eight months later on Dec. 11, 1861, the Hall, along with many other grand buildings on Meeting Street and elsewhere, would be destroyed in the Great Fire of 1861.
CHARLESTON, SC
thisismysouth.com

Southern Stays: Post House Inn

Set in the former 1896 post office in the Old Village of Mount Pleasant, this charming inn in the suburb of Charleston, South Carolina is a welcome respite from the noise of downtown. Guests check in at the reception desk, which is for both the restaurant and inn. It feels...
CHARLESTON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

All New Floorplans Coming to Del Webb Charleston at Nexton

Ten new-home designs from Del Webb’s consumer inspired GenYou™ collection are coming to Del Webb Charleston at Nexton, along with an all-new model village to showcase what’s fresh and inventive about the open floorplans which celebrate flowing spaces, flexibility and comfort for the way active adults want to live.
CHARLESTON, SC

