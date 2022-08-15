Charlotte Gas Prices Decrease By Nearly 12 Cents in Past Week
The Queen City is finally starting to feel some relief at the pumps!
As of Monday, the average gallon of regular petrol in Charlotte cost $3.74, a decrease of 11.8 cents over the previous week.
GasBuddy’s daily server of 665 stations shows this is the seventh week in a row that there have been declines.
The cost is still 11 cents more than the 10-year high of $3.63 per gallon on August 15, 2012.
According to GasBuddy analysts, gas prices in Charlotte are 86.5 cents per gallon more than they were a year ago and are down 50.1 cents per gallon from only one month ago. As of August 14, the cheapest station in the city has a gallon price of $3.46, and the most expensive has a gallon price of $4.49, a difference of $1.03 a gallon.
Comments / 0