BATON ROUGE, La. – The full schedule for the upcoming LSU Women’s Basketball season was released Wednesday morning in conjunction with the Southeastern Conference. This season will be the second for Head Coach Kim Mulkey at LSU as she is coming off the best turnaround by a first-year head coach in SEC history, helping her win AP National Coach of the Year. Under Coach Mulkey’s first year of leadership the Tigers went 26-6, finished second in the SEC and hosted first- and second-round games in the NCAA Tournament, but after losing a load of seniors that included WNBA draft picks Khayla Pointer and Faustine Aifuwa, the Tigers will look to numerous first-year players at LSU to keep the Mulkey momentum rolling.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO