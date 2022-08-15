Read full article on original website
FULL VIDEO: LSU QBs talk competition
LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier and Jayden Daniels spoke to the local media on Tuesday about Myles Brennan’s departure, what the offense looks like in practice, and where the quarterback competition sits heading into Wednesday’s scrimmage. Click on the video provided for the full comments from Nussmeier and Daniels.
Brett Favre’s daughter Breleigh signs with LSU Beach Volleyball
BATON ROUGE, La. – Russell Brock and the LSU Beach Volleyball program have signed Breleigh Favre as an experienced graduate transfer from Southern Mississippi who will look to make an impact in the sand for the Tigers. “We are excited to add Breleigh to our roster,” Brock said. “We’ve...
LSU Women’s Basketball 2022-23 schedule announced
BATON ROUGE, La. – The full schedule for the upcoming LSU Women’s Basketball season was released Wednesday morning in conjunction with the Southeastern Conference. This season will be the second for Head Coach Kim Mulkey at LSU as she is coming off the best turnaround by a first-year head coach in SEC history, helping her win AP National Coach of the Year. Under Coach Mulkey’s first year of leadership the Tigers went 26-6, finished second in the SEC and hosted first- and second-round games in the NCAA Tournament, but after losing a load of seniors that included WNBA draft picks Khayla Pointer and Faustine Aifuwa, the Tigers will look to numerous first-year players at LSU to keep the Mulkey momentum rolling.
Southern QB competition heating up between BeSean McCray and Harold Blood
Baton Rouge, LA – With a little bit over two weeks until the Jaguars first game, the quarterback battle is picking up at training camp. Transfer BeSean McCray and redshirt-sophomore Harold Blood have separated themselves from the rest of the group. Head Coach Eric Dooley has spent the entire...
Former LSU basketball star in WNBA playoffs with top-seeded aces
BATON ROUGE, La. – Former LSU Women’s Basketball player Theresa Plaisance will enter the WNBA Playoffs on Wednesday with the top-seeded Las Vegas Aces. The Aces will take on the Phoenix Mercury in the opening round in a best-of-three series that is slated to begin Wednesday at 9 p.m. CT on ESPN.
Jordan Lewis named to the 2022 Black College Football Player of the Year watchlist
Southern University’s Jordan Lewis has been named to the Black College Football Player of the Year watch list for the second straight year. Four finalists are announced at the end of the season. Last year, Lewis found himself in that position for the prestigious award after racking up 5.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss.
Did you know? LSU’s new Stephenson Pet Clinic is open for business
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As of June 27, Baton Rouge became home to a brand new healthcare facility for pets. LSU on Wednesday (August 17) took to its official Facebook page to remind the public that the School of Veterinary Medicine’s Stephenson Pet Clinic is officially open for business.
Burglary suspect sought by LSU Police
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — LSU Police are seeking the identity of an on-campus burglary suspect. Police did not share details of the burglary. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
Where to find the best french fries in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Waffle fries, curly fries, shoestring fries, Cajun-seasoned fries, there’s no end to the many ways Americans prepare and enjoy one of the nation’s most popular side dishes, the almighty french fry. In fact, one survey estimates that people in the U.S. consume...
1 hurt in crash with brick sign on O’Neal Lane
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One person is hurt after crashing into a brick sign on O’Neal Lane Tuesday. The St. George Fire Department (SGFD) said the person in the accident was extradited by crews within minutes before being taken to an area hospital. The crash took place...
Celebrate National Fajita Day at BR’s top three Tex-Mex restaurants
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As the Monday through Friday grind inches closer to the weekend, a delectable National Holiday gives fans of Tex-Mex flavors a reason to celebrate. Thursday, August 18 marks National Fajita Day. The odd holiday was founded by On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina...
Follow the Fabulous Dancing Dolls journey at Capitol Park Museum
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University’s legacy of the Fabulous Dancing Dolls celebrates decades of history and showmanship on Friday, Sept. 9 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Capitol Park Museum. In 1969, eight Southern University students performed at the football game against Texas Southern...
Who is eligible for Entergy’s one-time $150 credit?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Capital Area United Way partners with Entergy Louisiana to assist Entergy customers with utility bills in the 10-parish service area. Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 9:00 a.m., customers qualifying in Ascension, Iberville, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. James, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana parishes will have the opportunity to apply online for a one-time $150 credit on their Entergy electric bill. For more information on how to apply, click here.
BRPD investigating deadly late night crash on I-110 South
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a deadly accident involving two vehicles late Tuesday night. One unidentified person was killed in the crash which took place around 11:10 p.m. Two other people were taken to a local hospital, according to emergency responders.
Arrest made after man allegedly exposed himself near LSU Lakes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 19-year-old is facing obscenity charges after allegedly exposing himself near the LSU Lakes. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 19-year-old Brandon Franklin was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Task Force in West Baton Rouge Parish on Wednesday. Franklin is currently in custody in West Baton Rouge but will be transferred as early as tomorrow to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. BRPD said that he could face additional charges.
Livingston Parish mother claims school ‘lost’ child, transfers daughter to another school
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A Livingston Parish mother transferred her daughter to another school after she says a school lost her child. Kristie Cook said that her daughter 5-year-old Lynleigh was so excited to attend her first day of kindergarten. However, after day one of school, now she wishes her daughter never attended Walker Elementary.
BREC increasing security after rape reported in Baton Rouge park
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge police are still on the hunt for a suspect they say brutally attacked a woman at a park. On Wednesday around 2:15 p.m., the victim told police she was raped at the Forest Community Park off South Harrells Ferry Road. BRPD said they have no new leads on the case and park goers say they feel the need to bring protection to the park.
EBR, Livingston officials propose plan to clean Comite River
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – After almost six decades since the Comite River was last cleaned, local officials have now proposed projects to get it done. East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks announced Thursday a proposal to clean the Amite River at the border of the two parishes. According to an official press release, an agreement was made to clean the Comite River from its mouth at the Amite River to the Comite River Diversion Canal in East Baton Rouge Parish.
Shots fired near Plank Road early Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an early morning shooting near Plank Road. According to officials, five shots were fired and one victim sustained non life-threatening injuries. This is a developing story.
EBR Schools hosting sessions about career opportunities
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Starting Wednesday, August 17, East Baton Rouge Schools will host information sessions about career opportunities in the district. There are openings for teachers, bus drivers and nutrition workers. The session Wednesday is for paraprofessionals and candidates with degrees, who maybe interested in teaching opportunities.
