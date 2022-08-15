It's official – snow is on the radar for some of Colorado's peaks this weekend and it's likely to be more than a few negligible flurries. According to Mountain-Forecast.com, many of Colorado's highest peaks will see some fresh powder on Friday night, including Pikes Peak with 2.4 inches expected, Mount of the Holy Cross with 3.2 inches expected, La Plata Peak with 4 inches expected, Mount Princeton with 2.4 inches expected, Mount Wilson with 1.2 inches expected, and Crestone Peak with about 2 inches expected. This snow will likely be restricted to the highest elevation terrain found around the state, though cold precipitation should be expected elsewhere.

COLORADO STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO