abc7amarillo.com
Soaking rain likely for south Texas Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Isolated PM thunderstorms will be possible in the northeast panhandles Friday evening, but a large soaking rain event this weekend is a bit more appealing to the eye. Latest model guidance has started to trend south with the disturbance this weekend and that in turn will...
KRQE News 13
Heavy rain starts to move into parts of New Mexico Friday
Isolated storms will return again Friday afternoon. Deep monsoon moisture will begin to move into the state Friday night and bring widespread heavy rainfall to the state through the weekend. Drier air finally brought some relief from the flooding across northern New Mexico Thursday. Showers and storms will still linger...
abc7amarillo.com
Soaking rain event possible this weekend for High Plains region
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Scattered T-Storms will develop Tuesday evening in Colorado and New Mexico before drifting through the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandle overnight. A few storms could become marginally severe with gusty winds up to 60 MPH and locally heavy rainfall. Storms could produce rain rates near 2" per hour that could lead to localized flooding.
Widespread snow expected to hit Colorado's peaks this weekend
It's official – snow is on the radar for some of Colorado's peaks this weekend and it's likely to be more than a few negligible flurries. According to Mountain-Forecast.com, many of Colorado's highest peaks will see some fresh powder on Friday night, including Pikes Peak with 2.4 inches expected, Mount of the Holy Cross with 3.2 inches expected, La Plata Peak with 4 inches expected, Mount Princeton with 2.4 inches expected, Mount Wilson with 1.2 inches expected, and Crestone Peak with about 2 inches expected. This snow will likely be restricted to the highest elevation terrain found around the state, though cold precipitation should be expected elsewhere.
abc7amarillo.com
Significant rain event looking likely for High Plains region
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Another round of scattered T-Storms will develop this evening and persist through Thursday morning in Eastern New Mexico and the southwest Texas Panhandle. Storms will pose a wind and flooding risk before a quiet spell of weather Thursday evening through most of Saturday. A small corridor could see 1-2" of rain overnight tonight but current thoughts are that impacts from heavy rain should stay limited for this round of rain.
Heavy rain, flash flooding potential for northern New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A backdoor front slowly pushing south across the state will lead to an uptick in shower and thunderstorm activity across the northern portion of the state. Heavy rainfall and slow moving storms has led to a flood watch for flash flooding to be in effect for the eastern slopes of the Sangre […]
How could Colorado River cuts impact New Mexico farmers
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As the federal government makes cuts on the seven states drawing water from the Colorado River, many are now asking, what cuts could New Mexico see and how will this imapct farmers across the state? Most of the Southwest is suffering from a devastating drought and states to our West are seeing […]
rrobserver.com
NM gas prices continue to fall, but at slower rate
(Albuquerque) – While gas prices in New Mexico continue to fall, there has been a distinct slowdown in the pace of the decline. In Rio Rancho, the Observer’s Gasbuddy (rrobserver.com) as of 2:40 on Thursday showed a low of $3.17 at Speedway, 3601 Pat D’Arco Hwy. Warrior...
KOAT 7
Celebrate New Mexico: Clayton Lake State Park
CLAYTON, N.M. — Millions of years ago, dinosaurs paced Clayton Lake State Park where visitors today can see their movements. The number of dinosaur tracks is one of the largest in the United States. A boardwalk was built so visitors could observe the footprints without concern of damage or...
KRQE News 13
NMSP: Flooding causes I-40 closure east of Gallup
GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police is reporting all lanes of I-40 are closed Monday afternoon at milepost 33 east of Gallup due to flooding. Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area. For updates on road conditions, visit nmroads.com.
Apple Festival in New Mexico Returns This Fall – See What’s in Store
Apple season has arrived in the Land of Enchantment. From now through the end of October, families looking for a fun excuse to get out of town can spend a day or the weekend picking apples at one of a handful of U-Pick orchards a short driving distance from El Paso.
lascruces.com
Where to Soak in New Mexico
Hot springs represent a razón de ser in our beautiful state. You learn to love that smell (see the paragraph at the end of this list for your lesson as to why some have that special aroma). As the weather cools, it’s a particularly exceptional New Mexico experience.
abc7amarillo.com
Invasive Australian Redclaw Crayfish spotted in Texas pond
BROWNSVILLE – Researchers from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) and the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife (TPWD) recently came across an invasive Australian Redclaw Crayfish in Brownsville. From January to February, a team of researchers at UTRGV collected three of the crayfish from an apartment...
Is chile a dying industry in New Mexico?
HATCH, N.M. (KRQE) – There was a time when New Mexico’s farmers harvested tens of thousands of acres of chile a year. Last year, farmers harvested just 8,500 acres, a 75% decrease from the all-time high, back in the 1990s. In fact, in 2021 New Mexico had its smallest chile pepper production in more than a […]
abc7amarillo.com
Texas law enforcement cracking down on drunk driving through Labor Day weekend
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Every eight hours a Texan dies due to a drunk driving crash, accounting for 25% of fatalities on Texas roadways, the Texas Department of Transportation says. This week, TxDOT announced a new statewide campaign that will increase law enforcement patrols to crack down on drunk...
New Mexico projected to have another record-breaking budget
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico will once again break a record for extra money to spend this coming year and experts say there are no signs of slowing down. State lawmakers have projected nearly $2.5B more in their budget this year. That money comes from income taxes, gross receipts taxes, and the booming oil industry. […]
Mammoth remains found in New Mexico unlock hidden history
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Fossils recently uncovered in northern New Mexico may change our understanding of human history. A piece of land outside Abiquiu that just happens to be owned by a paleontologist was once a crucial part of life for people who lived there thousands of years ago. Back in 2013, one of Dr. Timothy Rowe’s […]
KRQE News 13
Fourth annual largest car event ‘New Mexico Cruise’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bringing the cruise to Belen, the New Mexico Motor’s event is proud to present its largest annual event “New Mexico Cruise 2022” this weekend. The event will consist of a static car show, vendors, food trucks, and entertainment. This event will be...
rrobserver.com
Albertsons is looking for employees across New Mexico
Rio Rancho is the site of New Mexico’s second Market Street grocery. (Garrison Wells/Observer) Albertsons Markets and Market Streets across New Mexico will hold hiring events this Friday, Aug. 19 and Saturday, Aug. 20, from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M., each day. Applicants can either text “ABSJOBS / MARKETSTREETJOBS”...
KRQE News 13
New Mexico Motor Events hosts annual New Mexico Cruise
The New Mexico Motor Events gets ready to hold the fourth annual New Mexico Cruise on Aug. 20. Owner Operator Michael Gonzales and Belen Main Street Partnership President Jay Peters stopped by to discuss this event. The New Mexico Cruise features six starting locations this year. There is one starting...
