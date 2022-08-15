Read full article on original website
Trump Warns 'Terrible Things' Are About to Happen to U.S.
Trump said on Monday that Americans are "so angry" in the wake of the FBI's search of his Mar-a-Lago home last week.
Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says
Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
Trump Is Threatening Payback for Mar-a-Lago
Former President Donald Trump and his allies are ramping up warnings that Trump might seek payback for the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago club if he recaptures the presidency. On Wednesday, Trump posted a link to an article headlined “The Payback for Mar-a-Lago Will Be Brutal” on his Truth...
Trump aides think a family member informed on him to the FBI because agents knew where to find a specific leather case, report says
According to reports, speculation is swirling among Donald Trump's aides about who may have tipped off the FBI about classified information.
Trump Attorney’s New Claim About Mar-A-Lago Causes Jaws To Drop On Twitter
Christina Bobb's comments on Fox News sounded more like an admission to some of Trump's critics.
A civil rights giant wants to stay nonpartisan and dispel border fears. Can it do both?
Born in Phoenix more than half-century ago, UnidosUs, the nation’s largest Hispanic civil rights and advocacy organization, appears to be at a crossroads. Is it a nonpartisan charity that unites and uplifts all Latinos or is it a partisan player in local and national elections? ...
Arizona Democrats can't win in November? Let's debunk this narrative
I started my journey in Arizona politics decades ago, when our state favored politicians like Russell Pearce and Joe Arpaio, some of the most radical Republicans to hold elected office in this state at the time (Wendy Rogers might take the cake now). In those days, the running joke around...
The Notorious Anti-Vax Doc Giving Alex Jones a Run for His Money
“Widow Tells the Story How Her Husband Died From the Jab.”“Musician Loses Livelihood After Taking the Shot.”These are just a sampling of the headlines that make up Mercola.com, the website of Florida-based anti-vax quack Joseph Mercola. Its success allowed the former doctor to stop seeing patients in 2009 and focus full-time on peddling unfounded treatments for mystery illnesses to his desperate following.The site’s tone will be familiar to anyone who’s ever closed out 15 pop-ups to watch a movie on a shady website. It’s exaggerated and pessimistic, with fear-mongering about 5G cell phone towers sharing space with alluringly simple solutions,...
Transgender kids can play girls sports in Utah after ruling
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Transgender girls in Utah will be given the opportunity to participate in girls’ sports as the school year begins, after a judge on Friday reversed a ban pending legal challenges from parents. Instead of an outright ban, transgender girls will now be sent before a commission that will determine on a case-by-case basis if their participation compromises fairness. Utah’s Republican lawmakers created the commission in a law passed earlier this year as a fallback plan to be implemented in case of an injunction against the law. Under the law, the panel will be allowed to...
